vr

vue-rellax

by Yuta Haga
0.2.0 (see all)

A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Parallax

Reviews

Readme

vue-rellax

A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by Rellax.js.

Getting Started

Install

npm i vue-rellax -S

or

yarn add vue-rellax

Browser Support

Since this plugin uses WeakMap, old browsers need to load pollyfill.

<script crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=WeakMap"></script>

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRellax from 'vue-rellax'

Vue.use(VueRellax)

const vm = new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  template: `
    <div v-rellax="{
      // Rellax Options
      // See: https://github.com/dixonandmoe/rellax#features
      speed: -2,
    }">
      I’m slow and smooth
    </div>
  `
})

Configure rellax defaults in a component's data object:

data() {
  return {
    rellax: {
      speed: -2
    }
  }
}

Destroy

To destroy, assign false to v-relax.

const vm = new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  template: `
    <div>
      <p v-rellax="rellax">
        I’m slow and smooth
      </p>
      <button type="button" @click="destroyRellax">Destroy Rellax</button>
    </div>
  `,
  data() {
    return {
      rellax: {
        speed: -2
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    destroyRellax() {
      this.rellax = false
    }
  }
})

For Nuxt.js

In your nuxt.config.js

{
  plugins: [
    { src: '~~/node_modules/vue-rellax/lib/nuxt-plugin', ssr: false }
  ]
}

Alternatives

atr
atroposStunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
505
vk
vue-kinesisEasily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
vf
vue-fluxImage slider which comes with 20 cool transitions
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
433
vp
vue-parallaxy🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
2K
vpj
vue-parallax-jsTiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-rellax examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io
codesandbox.iovue-rellax examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-rellax by viewing and forking vue-rellax example apps on CodeSandbox
Vue Parallax Directive Based On Rellax.js - Vue Script
www.vuescript.com
www.vuescript.com1 year agoVue Parallax Directive Based On Rellax.js - Vue ScriptA Vue.js directive library that applies a configurable parallax scrolling effect to the app based on the Rellax.js library.
A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js
vuejsexamples.com
vuejsexamples.com1 year agoA plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.jsA plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by Rellax.js.
Vue rellax
vuejscomponent.com15 days agoVue rellaxA plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.
vue-rellax,stephanedemotte
githubhelp.comvue-rellax,stephanedemottevue-rellax,stephanedemotte | A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.