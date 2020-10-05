A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by Rellax.js.
npm i vue-rellax -S
or
yarn add vue-rellax
Since this plugin uses WeakMap, old browsers need to load pollyfill.
<script crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=WeakMap"></script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRellax from 'vue-rellax'
Vue.use(VueRellax)
const vm = new Vue({
el: '#app',
template: `
<div v-rellax="{
// Rellax Options
// See: https://github.com/dixonandmoe/rellax#features
speed: -2,
}">
I’m slow and smooth
</div>
`
})
Configure rellax defaults in a component's data object:
data() {
return {
rellax: {
speed: -2
}
}
}
To
destroy, assign
false to
v-relax.
const vm = new Vue({
el: '#app',
template: `
<div>
<p v-rellax="rellax">
I’m slow and smooth
</p>
<button type="button" @click="destroyRellax">Destroy Rellax</button>
</div>
`,
data() {
return {
rellax: {
speed: -2
}
}
},
methods: {
destroyRellax() {
this.rellax = false
}
}
})
In your
nuxt.config.js
{
plugins: [
{ src: '~~/node_modules/vue-rellax/lib/nuxt-plugin', ssr: false }
]
}