province Bind province. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by (number)code or (string)name . Number, String

city Bind city. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by (number)code or (string)name . Number, String

district Bind district. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by (number)code or (string)name . Number, String

placeholder Placeholder Object { province: '请选择', city: '请选择', district: '请选择'}

auto If empty option will automatically hide. Boolean false

required Required if the option is not empty. Boolean false

completed Allow the return value is complete, it contains an array of code(number) and name(string). e.g. { "district": [ 440105, "海珠区" ], "city": [ 440100, "广州市" ], "province": [ 440000, "广东省" ] } Boolean false

disabled disabled Boolean false

two-select If true, display only province and city Boolean false