You Need https://github.com/ElementUI/region-picker
A Vue.js Component for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.
Supports both Vue 1.x and 2.0!
$ npm install vue-region-picker china-area-data --save
html
<div id="#app">
<!-- Vue1.x -->
<region-picker
:province.sync="province"
:city.sync="city"
:district.sync="district">
</region-picker>
<!-- Vue2 -->
<region-picker
:province="province"
:city="city"
:district="district"
@onchange="change">
</region-picker>
</div>
javascript
import Vue from 'vue'
import RegionPicker from 'vue-region-picker'
import REGION_DATA from 'china-area-data'
Vue.use(RegionPicker, {
region: REGION_DATA
})
// Vue1.x
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data () {
return {
province: '广东', // you can set initial value or not.
city: 440100, // by code or name.
district: ''
}
}
})
Or
import Vue from 'vue'
import { RegionPicker } from 'vue-region-picker'
import REGION_DATA from 'china-area-data'
RegionPicker.region = REGION_DATA
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data () {
return {
province: '广东', // you can set initial value or not.
city: 440100, // by code or name.
district: ''
}
},
components: { RegionPicker }
})
|name
|description
|Type
|default Value
|region
|region data
|Object
|-
|name
|description
|Type
|default Value
|province
|Bind province. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by
(number)code or
(string)name.
|Number, String
|city
|Bind city. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by
(number)code or
(string)name.
|Number, String
|district
|Bind district. You can set the initial value or not. Set the initial value by
(number)code or
(string)name.
|Number, String
|placeholder
|Placeholder
|Object
{ province: '请选择', city: '请选择', district: '请选择'}
|auto
|If empty option will automatically hide.
|Boolean
|false
|required
|Required if the option is not empty.
|Boolean
|false
|completed
|Allow the return value is complete, it contains an array of code(number) and name(string). e.g.
{ "district": [ 440105, "海珠区" ], "city": [ 440100, "广州市" ], "province": [ 440000, "广东省" ] }
|Boolean
|false
|disabled
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|two-select
|If true, display only
province and
city
|Boolean
|false
|onchange
|selected callback
|Function
|name
|description
|province
|province label
|city
|city label
|district
|district label
<region-picker
:province.sync="address.province"
:city.sync="address.city"
:district.sync="address.district">
<span slot="province">省份</span>
<span slot="city">城市</span>
<span slot="district">地区</span>
</region-picker>
$ npm run dev
$ npm test
$ npm run dist