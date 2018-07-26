Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview

Feature

DOM recyleing

Multiple column

Waterflow

Preview

Demo

https://hilongjw.github.io/vue-recyclerview/

Requirements

Vue 2.0 +

Installation

Direct Download / CDN

https://unpkg.com/vue-recyclerview/dist/vue-recyclerview

unpkg.com provides NPM-based CDN links. The above link will always point to the latest release on NPM. You can also use a specific version/tag via URLs like https://unpkg.com/vue-recyclerview/dist/vue-recyclerview.js

Include vue-recyclerview after Vue and it will install itself automatically:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-recyclerview/dist/vue-recyclerview.js" > </ script >

NPM

$ npm install vue-recyclerview

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the vue-recyclerview via Vue.use() :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRecyclerviewNew from 'vue-recyclerview' Vue.use(VueRecyclerviewNew)

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

Dev Build

You will have to clone directly from GitHub and build vue-recyclerview yourself if you want to use the latest dev build.

git clone git@github.com:hilongjw/vue-recyclerview.git node_modules/vue-recyclerview cd node_modules/vue-recyclerview npm install npm run build

Getting Started

We will be using ES2015 in the code samples in the guide.

new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

< template > < div id = "app" > < RecyclerView :prerender = "30" style = "height: calc(100vh - 50px)" :fetch = "MiFetch" :item = "MiItem" :tombstone = "MiTomstone" > </ RecyclerView > </ div > </ template > < script > import MiItem from './MiItem.vue' import MiTomstone from './MiTombstone.vue' import MiFetch from './mi-fetch' export default { name : 'app' , data () { return { MiFetch, MiItem, MiTomstone } } } </ script >

Full example code

Props Options

key description defualt type/options fetch Data fetching function list List data of RecyclerView [] prerender Number of items to instantiate beyond current view in the opposite direction. 20 Number remain Number of items to instantiate beyond current view in the opposite direction. 10 Number column Specifies how many columns the listings should be displayed in 1 Number item The Vue component of RecyclerView's item Vue component tombstone The Vue component of RecyclerView's tombstone Vue component loading The loading component behind the RecyclerView pull-to-refresh built-in loading Vue component options advanced options - Object

fetch:Function

function fetch ( limit :Number, skip :Number) { return Promise .resolve ({ list : list count : count }) }

list

[ { vm : vm, data : { name : 'test' }, node : null , height : 100 , width : 100 , top : 0 , }, { vm : null data : null , node : null , height : 100 , width : 100 , top : 0 , }]

options

<RecyclerView ref="RecyclerView" key="wechat" class="recyclerview-container wechat" :fetch="wechatFetch" :item="ChatItem" :tombstone="Tombstone" :prerender="10" :remain="10" :options="wechatOptions" @inited="initScrollToBottom" ></RecyclerView>

data () { return { wechatOptions : { reuseVM : true , usePrefix : true , props : { color : { value : '' } } } } }

default:

const options = { preventDefaultException : { tagName : /^(INPUT|TEXTAREA|BUTTON|SELECT|IMG)$/ }, distance : 50 , animation_duration_ms : 200 , tombstone_class : 'tombstone' , invisible_class : 'invisible' , prerender : 20 , remain : 10 , preventDefault : false , column : 1 , waterflow : false , cacheVM : 0 , reuseVM : false , usePrefix : false , props : {} }

Instance Method

scrollToIndex

this .$refs.RecyclerView.scrollToIndex( 100 )

License

MIT

the project inspired by infinite-scroller