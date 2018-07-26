Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview
Vue 2.0 +
unpkg.com provides NPM-based CDN links. The above link will always point to the latest release on NPM. You can also use a specific version/tag via URLs like https://unpkg.com/vue-recyclerview/dist/vue-recyclerview.js
Include vue-recyclerview after Vue and it will install itself automatically:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-recyclerview/dist/vue-recyclerview.js"></script>
$ npm install vue-recyclerview
When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the
vue-recyclerview via
Vue.use():
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRecyclerviewNew from 'vue-recyclerview'
Vue.use(VueRecyclerviewNew)
You don't need to do this when using global script tags.
You will have to clone directly from GitHub and build
vue-recyclerview yourself if
you want to use the latest dev build.
$ git clone git@github.com:hilongjw/vue-recyclerview.git node_modules/vue-recyclerview
$ cd node_modules/vue-recyclerview
$ npm install
$ npm run build
We will be using ES2015 in the code samples in the guide.
// If using a module system (e.g. via vue-cli), import Vue and RecyclerView and then call Vue.use(RecyclerView).
// import Vue from 'vue'
// import RecyclerView from 'vue-recyclerview'
// import App from './App.vue'
// Vue.use(RecyclerView)
// Now the app has started!
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
<template>
<div id="app">
<RecyclerView
:prerender="30"
style="height: calc(100vh - 50px)"
:fetch="MiFetch"
:item="MiItem"
:tombstone="MiTomstone"
></RecyclerView>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import MiItem from './MiItem.vue'
import MiTomstone from './MiTombstone.vue'
import MiFetch from './mi-fetch'
export default {
name: 'app',
data () {
return {
MiFetch,
MiItem,
MiTomstone
}
}
}
</script>
|key
|description
|defualt
|type/options
fetch
|Data fetching function
list
|List data of RecyclerView
|[]
prerender
|Number of items to instantiate beyond current view in the opposite direction.
|20
|Number
remain
|Number of items to instantiate beyond current view in the opposite direction.
|10
|Number
column
|Specifies how many columns the listings should be displayed in
|1
|Number
item
|The Vue component of RecyclerView's item
|Vue component
tombstone
|The Vue component of RecyclerView's tombstone
|Vue component
loading
|The loading component behind the RecyclerView pull-to-refresh
|built-in loading
|Vue component
options
|advanced options
|-
|Object
function fetch (limit:Number, skip:Number) {
return Promise.resolve({
list: list // Array,
count: count // Number
})
}
[
// item
{
vm: vm, // <Vue Instance>
data: {
name: 'test'
},
node: null,
height: 100,
width: 100,
top: 0,
},
// tombstone
{
vm: null
data: null,
node: null,
height: 100,
width: 100,
top: 0,
}]
<RecyclerView
ref="RecyclerView"
key="wechat"
class="recyclerview-container wechat"
:fetch="wechatFetch"
:item="ChatItem"
:tombstone="Tombstone"
:prerender="10"
:remain="10"
:options="wechatOptions"
@inited="initScrollToBottom"
></RecyclerView>
data () {
return {
wechatOptions: {
reuseVM: true,
usePrefix: true,
props: {
color: {
value: ''
}
}
}
}
}
default:
const options = {
preventDefaultException: { tagName: /^(INPUT|TEXTAREA|BUTTON|SELECT|IMG)$/ },
distance: 50,
animation_duration_ms: 200,
tombstone_class: 'tombstone',
invisible_class: 'invisible',
prerender: 20,
remain: 10,
preventDefault: false,
column: 1,
waterflow: false,
cacheVM: 0,
reuseVM: false,
usePrefix: false,
props: {}
}
this.$refs.RecyclerView.scrollToIndex(100)
the project inspired by infinite-scroller