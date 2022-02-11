openbase logo
vue-recaptcha-v3

by AurityLab
2.0.1 (see all)

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.3K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Captcha

Readme

Vue reCAPTCHA-v3

npm npm type definitions

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue based on reCAPTCHA-v3.

The latest version of this package supports Vue 3! See here for Vue 2 usage.

Install

With NPM:

$ npm install vue-recaptcha-v3

With Yarn:

$ yarn add vue-recaptcha-v3

Prerequisites

To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'

// For more options see below
Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey: '<site key>' })

new Vue({
  methods: {
    async recaptcha() {
      // (optional) Wait until recaptcha has been loaded.
      await this.$recaptchaLoaded()

      // Execute reCAPTCHA with action "login".
      const token = await this.$recaptcha('login')

      // Do stuff with the received token.
    }
  },
  template: '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>'
})

Vue 3 Composition

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha, useReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'

const component = {
  setup() {
    const { executeRecaptcha, recaptchaLoaded } = useReCaptcha()

    const recaptcha = async () => {
      // (optional) Wait until recaptcha has been loaded.
      await recaptchaLoaded()

      // Execute reCAPTCHA with action "login".
      const token = await executeRecaptcha('login')

      // Do stuff with the received token.
    }

    return {
      recaptcha
    }
  },
  template: '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>'
}

createApp(component)
  .use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey: '<site key>' })

TypeScript + Vue 3

To get type suggestions for instance variables (this is not needed for composition API), create a new file called shims-vue-recaptcha-v3.d.ts and put the following inside it:

import { ReCaptchaInstance } from 'recaptcha-v3'

declare module '@vue/runtime-core' {
  interface ComponentCustomProperties {
    $recaptcha: (action: string) => Promise<string>
    $recaptchaLoaded: () => Promise<boolean>
    $recaptchaInstance: ReCaptchaInstance
  }
}

Options

This plugin offers optional options to configure the behavior of some parts.

Available options:

NameDescriptionTypeDefault value
siteKeyThe site key for your domain from Google.stringnone
loaderOptionsOptional options for the recaptcha-v3 loader. The available options are described here.objectnull

Usage

To use the options just pass an object to the Vue.use(...) method. For example:

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'

Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, {
  siteKey: '<site key>',
  loaderOptions: {
    useRecaptchaNet: true
  }
})

Advanced usage

Some topics which are not commonly used, but required in some cases.

Access reCAPTCHA-v3 instance

In some cases it's necessary to interact with the reCAPTCHA-v3 instance, which provides more control over reCAPTCHA. 

const recaptcha = this.$recaptchaInstance

// Hide reCAPTCHA badge:
recaptcha.hideBadge()

// Show reCAPTCHA badge:
recaptcha.showBadge()

