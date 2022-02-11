A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue based on reCAPTCHA-v3.
The latest version of this package supports Vue 3! See here for Vue 2 usage.
With NPM:
$ npm install vue-recaptcha-v3
With Yarn:
$ yarn add vue-recaptcha-v3
To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'
// For more options see below
Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey: '<site key>' })
new Vue({
methods: {
async recaptcha() {
// (optional) Wait until recaptcha has been loaded.
await this.$recaptchaLoaded()
// Execute reCAPTCHA with action "login".
const token = await this.$recaptcha('login')
// Do stuff with the received token.
}
},
template: '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>'
})
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha, useReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'
const component = {
setup() {
const { executeRecaptcha, recaptchaLoaded } = useReCaptcha()
const recaptcha = async () => {
// (optional) Wait until recaptcha has been loaded.
await recaptchaLoaded()
// Execute reCAPTCHA with action "login".
const token = await executeRecaptcha('login')
// Do stuff with the received token.
}
return {
recaptcha
}
},
template: '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>'
}
createApp(component)
.use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey: '<site key>' })
To get type suggestions for instance variables (this is not needed for composition API), create a new file called
shims-vue-recaptcha-v3.d.ts and put the following inside it:
import { ReCaptchaInstance } from 'recaptcha-v3'
declare module '@vue/runtime-core' {
interface ComponentCustomProperties {
$recaptcha: (action: string) => Promise<string>
$recaptchaLoaded: () => Promise<boolean>
$recaptchaInstance: ReCaptchaInstance
}
}
This plugin offers optional options to configure the behavior of some parts.
Available options:
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|siteKey
|The site key for your domain from Google.
|string
|none
|loaderOptions
|Optional options for the recaptcha-v3 loader. The available options are described here.
|object
null
To use the options just pass an object to the
Vue.use(...) method. For example:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3'
Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, {
siteKey: '<site key>',
loaderOptions: {
useRecaptchaNet: true
}
})
Some topics which are not commonly used, but required in some cases.
In some cases it's necessary to interact with the reCAPTCHA-v3 instance, which provides more control over reCAPTCHA.
const recaptcha = this.$recaptchaInstance
// Hide reCAPTCHA badge:
recaptcha.hideBadge()
// Show reCAPTCHA badge:
recaptcha.showBadge()