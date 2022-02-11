Vue reCAPTCHA-v3

A simple and easy to use reCAPTCHA (v3 only) library for Vue based on reCAPTCHA-v3.

The latest version of this package supports Vue 3! See here for Vue 2 usage.

Install

With NPM:

$ npm install vue-recaptcha-v3

With Yarn:

$ yarn add vue-recaptcha-v3

Prerequisites

To use this package you only need a valid site key for your domain, which you can easily get here.

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3' Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey : '<site key>' }) new Vue({ methods : { async recaptcha() { await this .$recaptchaLoaded() const token = await this .$recaptcha( 'login' ) } }, template : '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>' })

Vue 3 Composition

import { createApp } from 'vue' import { VueReCaptcha, useReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3' const component = { setup() { const { executeRecaptcha, recaptchaLoaded } = useReCaptcha() const recaptcha = async () => { await recaptchaLoaded() const token = await executeRecaptcha( 'login' ) } return { recaptcha } }, template : '<button @click="recaptcha">Execute recaptcha</button>' } createApp(component) .use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey : '<site key>' })

TypeScript + Vue 3

To get type suggestions for instance variables (this is not needed for composition API), create a new file called shims-vue-recaptcha-v3.d.ts and put the following inside it:

import { ReCaptchaInstance } from 'recaptcha-v3' declare module '@vue/runtime-core' { interface ComponentCustomProperties { $recaptcha: ( action: string ) => Promise < string > $recaptchaLoaded: () => Promise < boolean > $recaptchaInstance: ReCaptchaInstance } }

Options

This plugin offers optional options to configure the behavior of some parts.

Available options:

Name Description Type Default value siteKey The site key for your domain from Google. string none loaderOptions Optional options for the recaptcha-v3 loader. The available options are described here. object null

Usage

To use the options just pass an object to the Vue.use(...) method. For example:

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueReCaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha-v3' Vue.use(VueReCaptcha, { siteKey : '<site key>' , loaderOptions : { useRecaptchaNet : true } })

Advanced usage

Some topics which are not commonly used, but required in some cases.

In some cases it's necessary to interact with the reCAPTCHA-v3 instance, which provides more control over reCAPTCHA.