Notice: The document on github is always reference to master branch. For stable version, please read the document at NPM.
Google ReCAPTCHA component for vue. If you like this package, please leave a star on github.
This version is for Vue 3 and 2.
Notice: This project currently not supporting reCAPTCHA v3.
$ npm install --save vue-recaptcha
$ yarn add vue-recaptcha
<!-- Make sure you load the vue-demi first -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-demi@0.12.1/lib/index.iife.js"></script>
<!-- Then load vue-recaptcha -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-recaptcha@^2/dist/vue-recaptcha.js"></script>
<!-- Minify -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-recaptcha@^2/dist/vue-recaptcha.min.js"></script>
Include
vue-recaptcha in your app.
<template>
<vue-recaptcha sitekey="Your key here"></vue-recaptcha>
</template>
<script>
import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha';
export default {
...
components: { VueRecaptcha }
};
</script>
<template>
<vue-recaptcha ref="recaptcha" sitekey="Your key here" />
</template>
<script>
import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha';
export default {
components: { VueRecaptcha }
methods: {
onEvent() {
// when you need a reCAPTCHA challenge
this.$refs.recaptcha.execute();
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<vue-recaptcha sitekey="Your key here">
<button>Click me</button>
</vue-recaptcha>
</template>
<script>
import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha';
export default {
...
components: { VueRecaptcha }
};
</script>
Notice: You could only place ONE element as
vue-recaptcha child.
For more information, please reference to example
sitekey (required) –
ReCAPTCHA site key
theme (optional) –
The color theme for reCAPTCHA
type (optional) –
The type of reCAPTCHA
size (optional) –
The size of reCAPTCHA
tabindex (optional) –
The tabindex of reCAPTCHA
badge (optional) (Invisible ReCAPTCHA only) –
Position of the reCAPTCHA badge
loadRecaptchaScript (optional) –
If
loadRecaptchaScript when set this to
true, vue-recaptcha will inject the required
<script> tag automatically.
Disable this by setting this to
false, and you need to inject the
<script> tag manually. Please refer to Manually load script for more information.
Default:
true
The following props will only work when
loadRecaptchaScript is set as
true
recaptchaHost (optional) –
Set this to change the reCAPTCHA domain if neccessary, as described in ReCAPTCHA support
Default:
www.google.com
recaptchaScriptId (optional) –
Set this to change the injected
<script> id. This should only be changed if it conflicts with existing id
Default:
__RECAPTCHA_SCRIPT
language (optional) –
Set this to change the reCAPTCHA language if necessary, as described in ReCAPTCHA support
Default: ''
// user browser language by default
For more information, please reference to ReCAPTCHA document and Invisible ReCAPTCHA document.
reset –
Reset reCAPTCHA instance
execute –
Invoke reCAPTCHA challenge
verify(response) –
Emit on reCAPTCHA verified
response is the successful reCAPTCHA response
expired() –
Emit on reCAPTCHA expired
render(id) –
Emit on reCAPTCHA mounted on DOM
id is the widget id of the component
error() –
Emit when reCAPTCHA encounters an error
<vue-recaptcha
:siteKey="siteKey"
@verify="verifyMethod"
@expired="expiredMethod"
@render="renderMethod"
@error="errorMethod">
</vue-recaptcha>
It's because google's recaptcha have been loaded before your app. You can simply ignore it because vue-recaptcha can still detect and render recaptcha. If you care about this, try to move the script tag of recatpcha after to your app.
You can mock
window.grecaptcha to bypass google's recaptcha.
Here is an example which work with jest.
Please reference to recaptcha's FAQ.
<script>
Place this in head to load reCAPTCHA:
<script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=vueRecaptchaApiLoaded&render=explicit" async defer>
</script>
With `onload` callback, it will notify us when the api is ready for use.