Notice: The document on github is always reference to master branch. For stable version, please read the document at NPM.

Google ReCAPTCHA component for vue. If you like this package, please leave a star on github.

This version is for Vue 3 and 2.

reCAPTCHA V3

Notice: This project currently not supporting reCAPTCHA v3.

Install

NPM

npm install --save vue-recaptcha

Yarn

yarn add vue-recaptcha

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-demi@0.12.1/lib/index.iife.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-recaptcha@^2/dist/vue-recaptcha.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-recaptcha@^2/dist/vue-recaptcha.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Get started

Include vue-recaptcha in your app.

<template> <vue-recaptcha sitekey="Your key here"></vue-recaptcha> </template> <script> import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha'; export default { ... components: { VueRecaptcha } }; </script>

Manually call challenge

<template> <vue-recaptcha ref="recaptcha" sitekey="Your key here" /> </template> <script> import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha'; export default { components: { VueRecaptcha } methods: { onEvent() { // when you need a reCAPTCHA challenge this.$refs.recaptcha.execute(); } } }; </script>

Bind Challenge to Button

<template> <vue-recaptcha sitekey="Your key here"> <button>Click me</button> </vue-recaptcha> </template> <script> import { VueRecaptcha } from 'vue-recaptcha'; export default { ... components: { VueRecaptcha } }; </script>

Notice: You could only place ONE element as vue-recaptcha child.

For more information, please reference to example

API

Props

sitekey (required) – ReCAPTCHA site key

(required) – ReCAPTCHA site key theme (optional) – The color theme for reCAPTCHA

(optional) – The color theme for reCAPTCHA type (optional) – The type of reCAPTCHA

(optional) – The type of reCAPTCHA size (optional) – The size of reCAPTCHA

(optional) – The size of reCAPTCHA tabindex (optional) – The tabindex of reCAPTCHA

(optional) – The tabindex of reCAPTCHA badge (optional) (Invisible ReCAPTCHA only) – Position of the reCAPTCHA badge

(optional) (Invisible ReCAPTCHA only) – Position of the reCAPTCHA badge loadRecaptchaScript (optional) – If loadRecaptchaScript when set this to true , vue-recaptcha will inject the required <script> tag automatically. Disable this by setting this to false , and you need to inject the <script> tag manually. Please refer to Manually load script for more information. Default: true

The following props will only work when loadRecaptchaScript is set as true

recaptchaHost (optional) – Set this to change the reCAPTCHA domain if neccessary, as described in ReCAPTCHA support Default: www.google.com

(optional) – Set this to change the reCAPTCHA domain if neccessary, as described in ReCAPTCHA support Default: recaptchaScriptId (optional) – Set this to change the injected <script> id. This should only be changed if it conflicts with existing id Default: __RECAPTCHA_SCRIPT

(optional) – Set this to change the injected id. This should only be changed if it conflicts with existing id Default: language (optional) – Set this to change the reCAPTCHA language if necessary, as described in ReCAPTCHA support Default: '' // user browser language by default

Notice: It'll not work as you expecting when you change this props dynamically. Since it's impossible to change the language without a full page reloading

For more information, please reference to ReCAPTCHA document and Invisible ReCAPTCHA document.

Methods

reset – Reset reCAPTCHA instance

– Reset reCAPTCHA instance execute – Invoke reCAPTCHA challenge

Events

verify(response) – Emit on reCAPTCHA verified response is the successful reCAPTCHA response

expired() – Emit on reCAPTCHA expired

render(id) – Emit on reCAPTCHA mounted on DOM id is the widget id of the component

error() – Emit when reCAPTCHA encounters an error < vue-recaptcha :siteKey = "siteKey" @ verify = "verifyMethod" @ expired = "expiredMethod" @ render = "renderMethod" @ error = "errorMethod" > </ vue-recaptcha >

FAQ

What is "ReCAPTCHA couldn't find user-provided function: vueRecaptchaApiLoaded"?

It's because google's recaptcha have been loaded before your app. You can simply ignore it because vue-recaptcha can still detect and render recaptcha. If you care about this, try to move the script tag of recatpcha after to your app.

How to test vue-recaptcha?

You can mock window.grecaptcha to bypass google's recaptcha. Here is an example which work with jest.

How about an e2e testing (or integration testing)?

Please reference to recaptcha's FAQ.

Manually load <script>

Place this in head to load reCAPTCHA:

< script src = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=vueRecaptchaApiLoaded&render=explicit" async defer > </ script >