openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vrm

vue-read-more

by Orly John Yanson
1.1.1 (see all)

A Vue.js read more plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue.js Read-More

npm version

Read-More is a simple plugin fo vue.js that has been created with ❤️ by a bored developer.

Examples

For examples, refer to the demo page.

NPM

 npm install vue-read-more --save

Features!

  • Add read more length
  • Add read more link
  • Custom read more string
  • Custom read less string

Usage

 import ReadMore from 'vue-read-more';
 
 Vue.use(ReadMore);

Sample

You can use either the Component approach or the Directive approach.

Component

<template>
  <div class="hello">
    <read-more more-str="read more" :text="msg" link="#" less-str="read less" :max-chars="50"></read-more>
    <read-more more-str="read more" less-str="read less" :text="msg2" link="#"></read-more>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      msg: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam.',
      msg2: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet'
    }
  }
}
</script>

Directive

Note: When using the directive approach, you will always have lessStr after clicking the read more and you can't modify the moreStr and the lessStr unless you will use the Component approach.

<template>
  <div class="hello">
    <div v-readMore:25="msg"></div>
    <div v-readMore:100="msg2"></div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      msg: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam.',
      msg2: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet'
    }
  }
}
</script>

Using Options

All read more options were converted to props to be able use them in the vue-read-more component.

Usage

<read-more more-str="read more" :text="msg" link="#" less-str="read less" :max-chars="50"></read-more>

API

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
text (required)Stringnonetext is used to limit the submitted string based on the maxChars.
maxCharsNumber100It is used to limit the text value to generate a read more text.
linkString#You can pass a link incase you want to redirect the user when the moreStr has been triggerd.
moreStrStringread moreYou can customize your read more string by passing a value to moreStr.
lessStrStringnoneYou can customize your read less string by passing a value to lessStr.

Note: When you didn't pass something in the lessStr, after clicking the read more you wouldn't have a read less link.

License

MIT

Use at your own risk! with ❤️ by Lyor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial