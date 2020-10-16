Read-More is a simple plugin fo vue.js that has been created with ❤️ by a bored developer.
For examples, refer to the demo page.
npm install vue-read-more --save
import ReadMore from 'vue-read-more';
Vue.use(ReadMore);
You can use either the Component approach or the Directive approach.
<template>
<div class="hello">
<read-more more-str="read more" :text="msg" link="#" less-str="read less" :max-chars="50"></read-more>
<read-more more-str="read more" less-str="read less" :text="msg2" link="#"></read-more>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
msg: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam.',
msg2: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet'
}
}
}
</script>
Note:
When using the directive approach, you will always have
lessStr after clicking the read more and you can't modify the
moreStr and the
lessStr unless you will use the Component approach.
<template>
<div class="hello">
<div v-readMore:25="msg"></div>
<div v-readMore:100="msg2"></div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
msg: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam.',
msg2: 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet'
}
}
}
</script>
All read more options were converted to props to be able use them in the
vue-read-more component.
Usage
<read-more more-str="read more" :text="msg" link="#" less-str="read less" :max-chars="50"></read-more>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
text (required)
String
none
text is used to limit the submitted string based on the
maxChars.
maxChars
Number
100
|It is used to limit the
text value to generate a read more text.
link
String
#
|You can pass a link incase you want to redirect the user when the
moreStr has been triggerd.
moreStr
String
read more
|You can customize your read more string by passing a value to
moreStr.
lessStr
String
none
|You can customize your read less string by passing a value to
lessStr.
Note:
When you didn't pass something in the
lessStr, after clicking the read more you wouldn't have a read less link.
Use at your own risk! with ❤️ by Lyor