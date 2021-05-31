openbase logo
vrr

vue-reactive-refs

by Eduardo San Martin Morote
0.0.2 (see all)

Make $refs reactive so they can be used in computed properties and watchers

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vue-reactive-refs Build Status npm package coverage thanks

Make \$refs reactive so they can be used in computed properties and watchers

Extremely Light < 0.2kb 🗜

Installation

npm install vue-reactive-refs

Usage

This library exposes two different plugins: ReactiveRefs and DynamicReactiveRefs and you should only use one of them

ReactiveRefs

Supports all browsers but requires you to manually declare refs in component options.

import { ReactiveRefs } from 'vue-reactive-refs'
import Vue from 'vue'

Vue.use(ReactiveRefs)

MyComponent.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <input ref="input" />
    <button v-for="button in actions" ref="buttons">{{ action }}</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  // this is necessary
  refs: ['input', 'buttons'],

  computed: {
    // NOTE: this is definitely not what you should use this lib for, but it's
    // the easiest example
    inputValue() {
      return this.$refs.input && this.$refs.input.value
    },
    // Same for this example. It's ALWAYS better to mapping your data (the source of truth)
    // and avoid at all cost mapping information to the DOM
    buttonsText() {
      return this.$refs.buttons && this.$refs.buttons.map(b => b.innerText)
    },
  },
}
</script>

DynamicReactiveRefs

Supports modern browsers (not IE) that support Proxy and works out of the box:

import { DynamicReactiveRefs } from 'vue-reactive-refs'
import Vue from 'vue'

Vue.use(DynamicReactiveRefs)

MyComponent.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <input ref="input" />
    <button v-for="button in actions" ref="buttons">{{ action }}</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  computed: {
    // NOTE: this is definitely not what you should use this lib for, but it's
    // the easiest example
    inputValue() {
      return this.$refs.input && this.$refs.input.value
    },
    // Same for this example. It's ALWAYS better to mapping your data (the source of truth)
    // and avoid at all cost mapping information to the DOM
    buttonsText() {
      return this.$refs.buttons && this.$refs.buttons.map(b => b.innerText)
    },
  },
}
</script>

License

MIT

