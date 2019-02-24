This library is a Vue plugin and mixin that wraps Vue's own
provide API and makes the object that is provided to children reactive.
This makes it much easier to pass reactive updates down from the parent component down to the children and grandchildren that consume the provided object via
inject.
npm install -D vue-reactive-provide
# or
yarn add -D vue-reactive-provide
You can use this library as a pure mixin or use it via an options interface injected with a Plugin.
To Install the Plugin:
import Vue from 'vue'
import ReactiveProvide from 'vue-reactive-provide'
// not necessary when used as a mixin, see below for details
Vue.use(ReactiveProvide)
// overwrite the option's name:
Vue.use(ReactiveProvide, {
name: 'reactiveProvide', // default value
})
You can use this library in two ways:
Vue.use() as described above)
Vue.use() not required)
Provide:
// in the parent component
export default {
name: 'Parent',
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
include: ['items', 'filteredItems'],
}
data() {
return {
items [ /* .... */ ]
}
},
computed: {
numItems() {
return this.items.length
}
}
}
import { ReactiveProvideMixin } from 'vue-reactive-provide'
export default {
name: 'Parent',
mixins: [
ReactiveProvideMixin({
name: 'nameOfInject',
include: ['items', 'filteredItems'],
})
],
data() {
return {
items [ /* .... */ ]
}
},
computed: {
numItems() {
return this.items.length
}
}
}
export default {
name: 'Child',
inject: ['nameOfInject'],
/**
* {
* items: [ ...],
* numItems: [ ...],
* }
*/
}
provide option?
While Vue's native
provide implemention is very useful on its own, if you're like me you quickly found that the lack of reactivity limits it in many situations.
While we an provide a reactive object as a property on the provided object quite easily, this doesn't work for a reactive property containing a string, for example:
data: () => ({
items: ['item 1', 'item 2],
message: 'A reactive message'
})
provide() {
return {
items: this.items, // changes to the array will be reactive in the consuming component
message: this.message // this will not be reactive
}
}
We could pass down
$data, but the we possibly pass down more than we want. And we also can't pass down computed props in a reactive way, either.
This small lib aims to fix these problems. You just tell it which properties of your component you want to provide to its children, and they will be put on a reactive object for you.
|Option
|Required
|Type (Default)
|Description
|name
|yes
string (
undefined)
|The name under which to
provide the object
|include
|no
string[] (
false)
|An array of strings, each a property name of the component
|props
|no
boolean (
false)
|Provide all
$props properties on the object.
|attrs
|no
boolean (
false)
|Works like the
props option, but for \$attrs
|listeners
|no
boolean (
false)
|Works like the
props option, but for \$listeners
|nameForComputed
|no
|`string
|false
(false`)
|inheritAs
|no
|`string
|false
(false`)
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
props: true,
}
inject: ['nameOfInject'],
// {
// "prop1": <value>
// "prop3": <value>
// "prop2": <value>
// "propX": <value>
// }
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
attrs: true,
}
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
listeners: true,
}
The object that is
provided to the children is also available as a computed prop of the same name in the component that defined it.
This works great with scoped slots:
<script>
export default {
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
include: ['message', 'items']
},
computed: {
// a computed property with the name 'nameOfInject' is automatically added
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<!-- This slot will receive `items` and `message` as props -->
<slot v-bind="nameOfInject">
</div>
</template>
When building a complicated tree of components, you may find yourself in a situation where you want to essentially pass an injection from the parent further down to the children, but also add or overwrite something. This option makes it possible.
// defined in Parent.vue
data: () => ({
static: 'this doesnt get changed',
message: 'the original message'
}),
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
include: ['message', 'items']
},
// Middleman.vue
data: () => ({
message: 'a better message',
plus: 'something else'
}),
reactiveProvide: {
name: 'nameOfInject',
include: ['message', 'plus'],
inheritAs: 'injectFromParent'
},
Your
Middleman.vue, you will now have two props (the computed one,
this.nameOfInject and the originall injected one,
this.injectFromParent) and the object that's provided to the children will look like this:
{
static: 'this doesnt get changed',
message: 'a better message',
plus: 'something else'
}
The following instructions are only relevant to people working on this repository:
yarn run serve
yarn run build
yarn run lint
This project runs unit tests with jest.
yarn run test:unit
# for watch mode:
yarn run test:unit:w