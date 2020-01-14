VueRaven automatically reports uncaught JavaScript exceptions triggered from vue component, and provides a API for reporting your own errors. The captured errors will be reported to the sentry where you can get an overview of your application. If you do not already have a Sentry account, creating your account will be the first step to using this package.
npm install --save vue-raven
# or
yarn add vue-raven
To get started, you need to configure VueRaven to use your Sentry DSN:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRaven from 'vue-raven'
Vue.use(VueRaven, {
dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
})
<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<script src="vue-raven/dist/vue-raven.js"></script>
<!-- From CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-raven"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueRaven, {
dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
})
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
// ...
})
</script>
Only these settings allow VueRaven capture any uncaught exception.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|dsn
String
null
|The Data Source Name
|public_dsn
String
null
|If value omitted it will be generated using dsn value, by removing private key part.
|public_key
String
null
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|private_key
String
null
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|host
String
sentry.io
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|protocol
String
https
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|project_Id
String
null
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|path
String
null
|Will be ignored if dsn provided.
|disableReport
Boolean
false
|Disable all reports.
|disableAutoReport
Boolean
false
|Disable auto report.
|environment
String
production
|Sentry's environment.
By default vueraven will report the errors captured automatically, but you can disable using the
disableAutoReport option:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRaven from 'vue-raven'
Vue.use(VueRaven, {
dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>'
disableAutoReport: true,
})
In some cases you may want to report erros manually, for this you will have the reven-js api available at the instance of the component.
// my-component
export default {
methods: {
// ...
async saveUser() {
try {
await User.save(/* data */)
} catch (err) {
this.$raven.captureException(err)
}
}
}
}
or
import {Raven} from 'vue-raven';
// my-component
export default {
methods: {
// ...
async saveUser() {
try {
await User.save(/* data */)
} catch (err) {
Raven.captureException(err)
}
}
}
}
We create a small example so you can see the plugin in action.