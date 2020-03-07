openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vrs

vue-range-slider

by Katashin
0.6.0 (see all)

Simple slider component of Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-range-slider

Build Status vue-range-slider Dev Token

Simple slider component of Vue.js

Features

  • Compatible with native input[type="range"] behavior
  • input, change event support
  • Touch device support

Requirements

Vue >= 2.0

Installation

NPM

npm install --save vue-range-slider

Yarn

yarn add vue-range-slider

Usage

Basic Usage

Just import vue-range-slider component and use it in your components. The props are compatible with native input[type="range"] element, so you can use min, max, step etc. like native element.

<template>
  <range-slider
    class="slider"
    min="10"
    max="1000"
    step="10"
    v-model="sliderValue">
  </range-slider>
</template>

<script>
import RangeSlider from 'vue-range-slider'
// you probably need to import built-in style
import 'vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.css'

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      sliderValue: 50
    }
  },
  components: {
    RangeSlider
  }
}
</script>

<style>
.slider {
  /* overwrite slider styles */
  width: 200px;
}
</style>

Available props:

  • name - name of the slider input.
  • value - current value of the slider.
  • disabled - if true, the slider value cannot be updated.
  • min - minimum value of the slider.
  • max - maximum value of the slider.
  • step - granularity of the slider value. e.g. if this is 3, the slider value will be 3, 6, 9, ...

Available slots:

  • knob - slot for replacing knob

Overwrite Default Styles

vue-range-slider is built with Sass for its styling. If you want to customize vue-range-slider styles, you can easily do that by configuring Sass variables. Available variables can be seen in the component file.

Example of making the slider knob larger:

// set the variable of the knob size
$knob-size: 30px;

// import the built-in vue-range-slider style
@import '~vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.scss';

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vhs
vue-histogram-sliderRange slider with histogram for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsc
vue-slider-component🌡 A highly customized slider component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vcr
vue-custom-range-sliderA custom range slider for vue, that builds on the native range slider, but supports stuff like custom values, labels and more.
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
834
vrc
vue-range-componentA range slider component based on vue (Vue滑块组件).
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-range-slider examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-range-slider examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-range-slider by viewing and forking vue-range-slider example apps on CodeSandbox
vue-range-slider
vuejscomponent.comvue-range-sliderSimple slider component of Vue.js