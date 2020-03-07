Simple slider component of Vue.js
input[type="range"] behavior
input,
change event support
Vue >= 2.0
npm install --save vue-range-slider
yarn add vue-range-slider
Just import vue-range-slider component and use it in your components. The props are compatible with native
input[type="range"] element, so you can use
min,
max,
step etc. like native element.
<template>
<range-slider
class="slider"
min="10"
max="1000"
step="10"
v-model="sliderValue">
</range-slider>
</template>
<script>
import RangeSlider from 'vue-range-slider'
// you probably need to import built-in style
import 'vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.css'
export default {
data () {
return {
sliderValue: 50
}
},
components: {
RangeSlider
}
}
</script>
<style>
.slider {
/* overwrite slider styles */
width: 200px;
}
</style>
Available props:
name - name of the slider input.
value - current value of the slider.
disabled - if true, the slider value cannot be updated.
min - minimum value of the slider.
max - maximum value of the slider.
step - granularity of the slider value. e.g. if this is 3, the slider value will be 3, 6, 9, ...
Available slots:
knob - slot for replacing knob
vue-range-slider is built with Sass for its styling. If you want to customize vue-range-slider styles, you can easily do that by configuring Sass variables. Available variables can be seen in the component file.
Example of making the slider knob larger:
// set the variable of the knob size
$knob-size: 30px;
// import the built-in vue-range-slider style
@import '~vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.scss';
MIT