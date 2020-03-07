Simple slider component of Vue.js

Features

Compatible with native input[type="range"] behavior

behavior input , change event support

, event support Touch device support

Requirements

Vue >= 2.0

Installation

NPM

npm install --save vue-range-slider

Yarn

yarn add vue-range-slider

Usage

Basic Usage

Just import vue-range-slider component and use it in your components. The props are compatible with native input[type="range"] element, so you can use min , max , step etc. like native element.

< template > < range-slider class = "slider" min = "10" max = "1000" step = "10" v-model = "sliderValue" > </ range-slider > </ template > < script > import RangeSlider from 'vue-range-slider' import 'vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.css' export default { data () { return { sliderValue : 50 } }, components : { RangeSlider } } </ script > < style > .slider { width : 200px ; } </ style >

Available props:

name - name of the slider input.

- name of the slider input. value - current value of the slider.

- current value of the slider. disabled - if true, the slider value cannot be updated.

- if true, the slider value cannot be updated. min - minimum value of the slider.

- minimum value of the slider. max - maximum value of the slider.

- maximum value of the slider. step - granularity of the slider value. e.g. if this is 3, the slider value will be 3, 6, 9, ...

Available slots:

knob - slot for replacing knob

Overwrite Default Styles

vue-range-slider is built with Sass for its styling. If you want to customize vue-range-slider styles, you can easily do that by configuring Sass variables. Available variables can be seen in the component file.

Example of making the slider knob larger:

// set the variable of the knob size $knob-size: 30px; // import the built-in vue-range-slider style @import '~vue-range-slider/dist/vue-range-slider.scss';

License

MIT