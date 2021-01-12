A range slider component based on vue (Vue滑块组件).
Can use the slider in vue2.x.
npm install vue-range-component --save
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-range-component@1.0.3/dist/vue-range-slider.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-range-component@1.0.3/dist/vue-range-slider.min.js"></script>
<template>
<div>
<vue-range-slider ref="slider" v-model="value"></vue-range-slider>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'vue-range-component/dist/vue-range-slider.css'
import VueRangeSlider from 'vue-range-component'
export default {
data() {
return {
value: 1
}
},
components: {
VueRangeSlider
}
}
</script>
if the component initialization in a
v-show="false" / display: none container or use
transform / animation / margin to change the location of the component, there may be an exception ( The slider cannot be used, because the component can not initialize the size or slider position ).
The solution:
v-if instead of
v-show or
display: none.
show to control display.
refresh method.
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|direction
|String
|horizontal
|Set the direction of the component, optional value: ['horizontal', 'vertical']
|event-type
|String
|auto
|The event type, optional value: ['auto', 'none']
|width
|Number[,String(in horizontal)]
|auto
|Width of the component
|height
|Number[,String(in vertical)]
|6
|Height of the component
|dot-size
|Number
|16
|Determines width and height of the sliders. to set different values of
width &
height use
dot-width &
dot-height props
|dot-width
|Number
|value of
dot-size prop
|Width of sliders. If specified, overrides value of
dot-size
|dot-height
|Number
|value of
dot-size prop
|Height of sliders. If specified, overrides value of
dot-size
|min
|Number
|0
|The minimum numerical value that can be selected
|max
|Number
|100
|The maximum numerical value that can be selected
|step
|Number
|1
|The gap between the values
|show
|Boolean
|true
|Display of the component
|speed
|Number
|0.5
|Transition time
|disabled
|Boolean[, Array(in range model)]
|false
|Whether to disable the component
|debug
|Boolean
|true
|If you do not need to print errors in the production environment, can be set to
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
|piecewise
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to display sub-values as as piecewise nodes
|piecewise-label*
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to display the label.
|tooltip
|String, Boolean
|always
|Control the tooltip, optional value: ['hover', 'always', false]
|tooltip-dir
|String[,Array(in range model)
|top(in horizontal)or left(in vertical)
|Set the direction of the tooltip, optional value: ['top', 'bottom', 'left', 'right']
|reverse
|Boolean
|false
|Whether the component reverse (such as Right to left, Top to bottom)
|value
|Number, String, Array, Object
|0
|Initial value (if the value for the array open range model)
|data
|Array
|null
|The custom data.
|clickable
|Boolean
|true
|Whether or not the slider is clickable as well as drag-able
|enable-cross*
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to allow crossover in range mode
|start-animation*
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to enable the initial animation
|tooltip-merge*
|Boolean
|true
|Whether to merge with tooltip overlap
|merge-formatter*
|String, Function
|null
|Formatting of the merged value, for example:
merge-formatter="¥{value1} ~ ¥{value2}" or
merge-formatter: (v1, v2) => `¥${v1} ~ ¥${v2}`.
|stop-propagation*
|Boolean
|false
|All events call
stopPropagation
|real-time*
|Boolean
|false
|Whether the real-time computing the layout of the components
|lazy*
|Boolean
|false
|At the end of the drag and drop, to synchronization value (if each update to high consumption of operation (such as Ajax), it is more useful)
|fixed*
|Boolean
|false
|Fixed distance between two values (valid only in range mode). [Example]
|min-range*
|Number
|null
|Minimum range in range mode
|max-range*
|Number
|null
|Maximum range in range mode
|process-draggable*
|Boolean
|false
|Whether the process bar is draggable (valid only in range mode).
|formatter*
|String,Function
|null
|Formatting of a tooltip's values, for example:
formatter='¥{value}' or
formatter: (v) => `¥${v}`.
|use-keyboard*
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to open the keyboard control (only supports the arrow keys).
|actions-keyboard*
|Array
[(i) => i - 1, (i) => i + 1]
|In the keyboard control mode, reduce(←, ↓) and increase(→, ↑) the calling method.(
i is the index value)
|bg-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the background.
|slider-style*
|Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>]
|null
|The style of the slider.
|disabled-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the slider in disabled state.
|disabled-dot-style*
|Object, Array, Function<Value, Index>]
|null
|The style of the dot in disabled state.
|process-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the process bar.
|piecewise-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the piecewise dot.
|piecewise-active-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the piecewise dot in the activated state.
|tooltip-style*
|Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>]
|null
|The style of the tooltip.
|label-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the label.
|label-active-style*
|Object
|null
|The style of the label in the activated state.
|focus-style*
|Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>]
|null
|The style of the slider when it is focused. (Works only when
use-keyboard is
true)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|setValue
|Params: value [, noCallback: boolean, speed: number]
|set value of the component
|setIndex
|Params: index*
|set index of the component
|getValue
|Return: value
|get value of the component
|getIndex
|Return: index*
|get index of the component
|refresh
|null
|Refresh the component
|Name
|Type
|Description
|slide-end
|Params: value[Number | Array]
|values change when the callback function. (Changes in the direct assignment value will not trigger the callback, it is recommended to use
setValue method)
|drag-start
|Params: context[Object]
|Drag the start event
|drag-end
|Params: context[Object]
|Drag the end event
|on-keypress
|Params: value[Number | Array]
|keyboard event
|Name
|Description
|dot
|Customize the dot slot. optional value: [value, disabled, index(only range model)]
|tooltip
|Customize the tooltip slot. optional value: [
value,
index,
disabled(only range model),
merge(only tooltipMerge is
true)]
|piecewise
|Customize the piecewise slot. optional value: [
label,
index,
active,
first,
last]
|label
|Customize the label slot. optional value: [
label,
index,
active,
first,
last]
# When using the template element as a slot, can add special properties
scope or
slot-scope to get the value.
e.g.
<vue-range-slider v-model="value">
<template slot="tooltip" scope="{value}">
<div class="diy-tooltip">
{{ value }}
</div>
</template>
</vue-range-slider>
<!-- In vue2.5 above, please use slot-scope instead of scope -->
<vue-range-slider v-model="value">
<div class="diy-tooltip" slot="tooltip" slot-scope="{ value }">
{{ value }}
</div>
</vue-range-slider>
This hack is just to avoid the server side 'document' error when using it with Nuxt.js. Use it if you don't need to have this component rendered on the server side.
components. i.e.
import NoSSR from 'vue-no-ssr'
let components = {
/**
* Add No Server Side Render component
* to make client DOM math the server DOM
*/
'no-ssr': NoSSR
}
<no-ssr>
<vue-range-slider ref="slider"></vue-range-slider>
</no-ssr>
if (process.browser) {
// in older versions of nuxt, it's process.BROWSER_BUILD
let VueRangeSlider = require('vue-range-component')
components['vue-range-slider'] = VueRangeSlider
}
export default {
components
}