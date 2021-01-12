A range slider component based on vue (Vue滑块组件).

Can use the slider in vue2.x.

Install

npm install vue-range-component --save

Usage

Direct < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-range-component@1.0.3/dist/vue-range-slider.min.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-range-component@1.0.3/dist/vue-range-slider.min.js" > </ script >

Use in vue project

< template > < div > < vue-range-slider ref = "slider" v-model = "value" > </ vue-range-slider > </ div > </ template > < script > import 'vue-range-component/dist/vue-range-slider.css' import VueRangeSlider from 'vue-range-component' export default { data() { return { value : 1 } }, components : { VueRangeSlider } } </ script >

Exceptions

if the component initialization in a v-show="false" / display: none container or use transform / animation / margin to change the location of the component, there may be an exception ( The slider cannot be used, because the component can not initialize the size or slider position ).

The solution:

using v-if instead of v-show or display: none . use prop show to control display. After the component appears, to call the refresh method.

Options

Props

Props Type Default Description direction String horizontal Set the direction of the component, optional value: ['horizontal', 'vertical'] event-type String auto The event type, optional value: ['auto', 'none'] width Number[,String(in horizontal)] auto Width of the component height Number[,String(in vertical)] 6 Height of the component dot-size Number 16 Determines width and height of the sliders. to set different values of width & height use dot-width & dot-height props dot-width Number value of dot-size prop Width of sliders. If specified, overrides value of dot-size dot-height Number value of dot-size prop Height of sliders. If specified, overrides value of dot-size min Number 0 The minimum numerical value that can be selected max Number 100 The maximum numerical value that can be selected step Number 1 The gap between the values show Boolean true Display of the component speed Number 0.5 Transition time disabled Boolean[, Array(in range model)] false Whether to disable the component debug Boolean true If you do not need to print errors in the production environment, can be set to process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' piecewise Boolean false Whether to display sub-values as as piecewise nodes piecewise-label* Boolean false Whether to display the label. tooltip String, Boolean always Control the tooltip, optional value: ['hover', 'always', false] tooltip-dir String[,Array(in range model) top(in horizontal)or left(in vertical) Set the direction of the tooltip, optional value: ['top', 'bottom', 'left', 'right'] reverse Boolean false Whether the component reverse (such as Right to left, Top to bottom) value Number, String, Array, Object 0 Initial value (if the value for the array open range model) data Array null The custom data. clickable Boolean true Whether or not the slider is clickable as well as drag-able enable-cross* Boolean true Whether to allow crossover in range mode start-animation* Boolean false Whether to enable the initial animation tooltip-merge* Boolean true Whether to merge with tooltip overlap merge-formatter* String, Function null Formatting of the merged value, for example: merge-formatter="¥{value1} ~ ¥{value2}" or merge-formatter: (v1, v2) => `¥${v1} ~ ¥${v2}` . stop-propagation* Boolean false All events call stopPropagation real-time* Boolean false Whether the real-time computing the layout of the components lazy* Boolean false At the end of the drag and drop, to synchronization value (if each update to high consumption of operation (such as Ajax), it is more useful) fixed* Boolean false Fixed distance between two values (valid only in range mode). [Example] min-range* Number null Minimum range in range mode max-range* Number null Maximum range in range mode process-draggable* Boolean false Whether the process bar is draggable (valid only in range mode). formatter* String,Function null Formatting of a tooltip's values, for example: formatter='¥{value}' or formatter: (v) => `¥${v}` . use-keyboard* Boolean false Whether to open the keyboard control (only supports the arrow keys). actions-keyboard* Array [(i) => i - 1, (i) => i + 1] In the keyboard control mode, reduce(←, ↓) and increase(→, ↑) the calling method.( i is the index value) bg-style* Object null The style of the background. slider-style* Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>] null The style of the slider. disabled-style* Object null The style of the slider in disabled state. disabled-dot-style* Object, Array, Function<Value, Index>] null The style of the dot in disabled state. process-style* Object null The style of the process bar. piecewise-style* Object null The style of the piecewise dot. piecewise-active-style* Object null The style of the piecewise dot in the activated state. tooltip-style* Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>] null The style of the tooltip. label-style* Object null The style of the label. label-active-style* Object null The style of the label in the activated state. focus-style* Object[, Array(in range model), Function<Value, Index>] null The style of the slider when it is focused. (Works only when use-keyboard is true )

Function

Name Type Description setValue Params: value [, noCallback: boolean, speed: number] set value of the component setIndex Params: index* set index of the component getValue Return: value get value of the component getIndex Return: index* get index of the component refresh null Refresh the component

[ index ] is the index to the array in the custom data model *

[ index ] is equal to (( value - min ) / interval ) in normal mode *

Events

Name Type Description slide-end Params: value[Number | Array] values change when the callback function. (Changes in the direct assignment value will not trigger the callback, it is recommended to use setValue method) drag-start Params: context[Object] Drag the start event drag-end Params: context[Object] Drag the end event on-keypress Params: value[Number | Array] keyboard event

Slot

Name Description dot Customize the dot slot. optional value: [value, disabled, index(only range model)] tooltip Customize the tooltip slot. optional value: [ value , index , disabled (only range model), merge (only tooltipMerge is true )] piecewise Customize the piecewise slot. optional value: [ label , index , active , first , last ] label Customize the label slot. optional value: [ label , index , active , first , last ]

# When using the template element as a slot, can add special properties scope or slot-scope to get the value.

e.g.

< vue-range-slider v-model = "value" > < template slot = "tooltip" scope = "{value}" > < div class = "diy-tooltip" > {{ value }} </ div > </ template > </ vue-range-slider > < vue-range-slider v-model = "value" > < div class = "diy-tooltip" slot = "tooltip" slot-scope = "{ value }" > {{ value }} </ div > </ vue-range-slider >

Using it with NUXT.js

This hack is just to avoid the server side 'document' error when using it with Nuxt.js. Use it if you don't need to have this component rendered on the server side.

Install this and add it to the variable components . i.e.

import NoSSR from 'vue-no-ssr' let components = { 'no-ssr' : NoSSR }

In your template, encapsulate 'vue-range-slider' into the 'no-ssr' component to avoid render the html on the server like this:

< no-ssr > < vue-range-slider ref = "slider" > </ vue-range-slider > </ no-ssr >

Require the library just for client side and add the 'vue-range-slider' component to the template component list

if (process.browser) { let VueRangeSlider = require ( 'vue-range-component' ) components[ 'vue-range-slider' ] = VueRangeSlider }

Apply the components

export default { components }

License

MIT