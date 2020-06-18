openbase logo
vue-radial-progress-2

by wyzantinc
0.0.0 (see all)

Radial progress bar component for Vue.js

Readme

vue-radial-progress npm package

A radial progress bar component for Vue.js. Uses SVG and javascript to animate a radial progress bar with a gradient.

Live Demo

Requirements

  • Vue.js ^2.0.0 (Compatible with Vue 1.0 or 2.0)
  • A module bundler such as webpack or use the minified version on its own.

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-radial-progress

Usage

<template>
  <radial-progress-bar :diameter="200"
                       :completed-steps="completedSteps"
                       :total-steps="totalSteps">
   <p>Total steps: {{ totalSteps }}</p>
   <p>Completed steps: {{ completedSteps }}</p>
  </radial-progress-bar>
</template>

<script>
import RadialProgressBar from 'vue-radial-progress'

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      completedSteps: 0,
      totalSteps: 10
    }
  },

  components: {
    RadialProgressBar
  }
}
</script>

Props

NameDefault valueDescription
diameter200Diameter of the progress bar circle in pixels.
totalSteps10Total number of steps to complete progress bar.
completedSteps0Number of completed steps in the progress bar.
startColor#bbff42The color of the leading edge of the progress bar gradient.
stopColor#429321The secondary color of the progress bar gradient.
innerStrokeColor#323232Background color of the progress bar.
strokeWidth10The width of the progress bar.
innerStrokeWidth10The width of the background/inner circle.
strokeLinecaproundThe type of stroke linecap for circle.
animateSpeed1000The amount of time in milliseconds to animate one step.
fps60The frames per second that the animation should run.
timingFunclinearThe transition timing function to use for the CSS transition. See transition-timing-function.
isClockwisetrueControls the direction of the progress bar.

Lint

npm run lint

Dev

npm run dev

License

The MIT License

