A radial progress bar component for Vue.js. Uses SVG and javascript to animate a radial progress bar with a gradient.
^2.0.0 (Compatible with Vue 1.0 or 2.0)
$ npm install --save vue-radial-progress
<template>
<radial-progress-bar :diameter="200"
:completed-steps="completedSteps"
:total-steps="totalSteps">
<p>Total steps: {{ totalSteps }}</p>
<p>Completed steps: {{ completedSteps }}</p>
</radial-progress-bar>
</template>
<script>
import RadialProgressBar from 'vue-radial-progress'
export default {
data () {
return {
completedSteps: 0,
totalSteps: 10
}
},
components: {
RadialProgressBar
}
}
</script>
|Name
|Default value
|Description
diameter
200
|Diameter of the progress bar circle in pixels.
totalSteps
10
|Total number of steps to complete progress bar.
completedSteps
0
|Number of completed steps in the progress bar.
startColor
#bbff42
|The color of the leading edge of the progress bar gradient.
stopColor
#429321
|The secondary color of the progress bar gradient.
innerStrokeColor
#323232
|Background color of the progress bar.
strokeWidth
10
|The width of the progress bar.
innerStrokeWidth
10
|The width of the background/inner circle.
strokeLinecap
round
|The type of stroke linecap for circle.
animateSpeed
1000
|The amount of time in milliseconds to animate one step.
fps
60
|The frames per second that the animation should run.
timingFunc
linear
|The transition timing function to use for the CSS transition. See transition-timing-function.
isClockwise
true
|Controls the direction of the progress bar.
npm run lint
npm run dev