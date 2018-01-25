A plug-in for uploading images to your server when you use vue-quill-editor.
富文本编辑器vue-quill-editor的辅助插件，用于上传图片到你的服务器
由于本模块不兼容其他模块，很有局限性，先已经开发了新的插件，并且增加了复制粘贴拖拽上传等功能，也能兼容别人的模块，大家要使用的话使用新模块quill-image-extend-module，完美兼容调整大小resize-module
当前版本：1.1
npm install vue-quill-editor-upload --save
You have to install vue-quill-editor first.
请确保您已安装了 vue-quill-editor
import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload'
you must to do:
:options="editorOption" to bound Parameters
你必须绑定option
:options="editorOption"
<template>
<!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） -->
<quill-editor
:options="editorOption">
</quill-editor>
</template>
return editorOption
必须在return 中书写editorOPtion 并且设置默认为空对象
data () {
return {
content: '',
editorOption: {} // 必须初始化为对象 init to Object
}
}
init in created
在created生命周期中生成实际数据
created () {
this.editorOption = quillRedefine(
{
// 图片上传的设置
uplpadConfig: {
action: '', // 必填参数 图片上传地址
// 必选参数 res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据
// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
res: (respnse) => {
return respnse.info // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
}
}
}
)
// console.log(this.editorOption)
}
由于不同的用户的服务器返回的数据格式不尽相同
因此 在uploadConfig中，你必须如下操作
// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
res: (respnse) => {
return respnse.info // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
}
比如你的服务器返回的成功数据为
{
code: 200,
starus: true,
result: {
img: 'http://placehold.it/100x100' // 服务器返回的数据中的图片的地址
}
}
那么你应该在参数中写为：
// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
res: (respnse) => {
return respnse.result.img // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
}
example 完整用例
<template>
<!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） -->
<quill-editor v-model="content"
ref="myQuillEditor"
:options="editorOption">
</quill-editor>
</template>
<script>
import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload'
import {quillEditor} from 'vue-quill-editor'
export default {
components: {quillEditor, quillRedefine},
data () {
return {
content: '',
editorOption: {} // 必须初始化为对象 init to Object
}
},
created () {
this.editorOption = quillRedefine(
{
// 图片上传的设置
uplpadConfig: {
action: '', // 必填参数 图片上传地址
// 必选参数 res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据
// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
res: (respnse) => {
return respnse.info
},
methods: 'POST', // 可选参数 图片上传方式 默认为post
token: sessionStorage.token, // 可选参数 如果需要token验证，假设你的token有存放在sessionStorage
name: 'img', // 可选参数 文件的参数名 默认为img
size: 500, // 可选参数 图片限制大小，单位为Kb, 1M = 1024Kb
accept: 'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon', // 可选参数 可上传的图片格式
// input点击事件 formData是提交的表单实体
change: (formData) => {
},
// 设置请求头 xhr: 异步请求， formData: 表单对象
header: (xhr, formData) => {
// xhr.setRequestHeader('myHeader','myValue');
// formData.append('token', '1234')
},
// start: function (){}
start: () => {
}, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 开始上传数据时会触发
end: () => {
}, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据完成（成功或者失败）时会触发
success: () => {
}, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据成功时会触发
error: () => {
} // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据中断时会触发
},
// 以下所有设置都和vue-quill-editor本身所对应
placeholder: '', // 可选参数 富文本框内的提示语
theme: '', // 可选参数 富文本编辑器的风格
toolOptions: [], // 可选参数 选择工具栏的需要哪些功能 默认是全部
handlers: {} // 可选参数 重定义的事件，比如link等事件
}
)
console.log(this.editorOption)
}
}
</script>
