openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vqe

vue-quill-editor-upload

by next-zhuo
1.1.0 (see all)

富文本编辑器vue-quill-editor的辅助插件，用于上传图片到服务器

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-quill-editor-upload

A plug-in for uploading images to your server when you use vue-quill-editor.

富文本编辑器vue-quill-editor的辅助插件，用于上传图片到你的服务器

重要说明

由于本模块不兼容其他模块，很有局限性，先已经开发了新的插件，并且增加了复制粘贴拖拽上传等功能，也能兼容别人的模块，大家要使用的话使用新模块quill-image-extend-module，完美兼容调整大小resize-module

更新记录

当前版本：1.1

  • 增加设置请求header的接口 header()
  • 增加input点击事件的接口 change()

install

  • npm
npm install vue-quill-editor-upload --save

use

You have to install vue-quill-editor first.

请确保您已安装了 vue-quill-editor

  • import
import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload'
  • demo

first

you must to do: :options="editorOption" to bound Parameters

你必须绑定option :options="editorOption" 

<template>
  <!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） -->
  <quill-editor 
                :options="editorOption">
  </quill-editor>
</template>

second

return editorOption

必须在return 中书写editorOPtion 并且设置默认为空对象

 data () {
      return {
        content: '',
        editorOption: {}  // 必须初始化为对象 init  to Object
      }
    }

three

init in created

在created生命周期中生成实际数据

created () {
      this.editorOption = quillRedefine(
        {
          // 图片上传的设置
          uplpadConfig: {
            action:  '',  // 必填参数 图片上传地址
            // 必选参数  res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据
            // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
            res: (respnse) => {
              return respnse.info  // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
            }
          }
        }
      )
     // console.log(this.editorOption)
    }

注意事项 （matters need attention）

由于不同的用户的服务器返回的数据格式不尽相同

因此 在uploadConfig中，你必须如下操作

 // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
 res: (respnse) => {
    return respnse.info  // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
 }

比如你的服务器返回的成功数据为

{
code: 200,
starus: true,
result: {
    img: 'http://placehold.it/100x100' // 服务器返回的数据中的图片的地址
 }
}

那么你应该在参数中写为：

 // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
 res: (respnse) => {
    return respnse.result.img  // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址
 }

example 完整用例

<template>
  <!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） -->
  <quill-editor v-model="content"
                ref="myQuillEditor"
                :options="editorOption">
  </quill-editor>
</template>

<script>
  import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload'
  import {quillEditor} from 'vue-quill-editor'
  export default {
    components: {quillEditor, quillRedefine},
    data () {
      return {
        content: '',
        editorOption: {}  // 必须初始化为对象 init  to Object
      }
    },
    created () {
      this.editorOption = quillRedefine(
        {
          // 图片上传的设置
          uplpadConfig: {
            action: '',  // 必填参数 图片上传地址
            // 必选参数  res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据
            // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
            res: (respnse) => {
              return respnse.info
            },
            methods: 'POST',  // 可选参数 图片上传方式  默认为post
            token: sessionStorage.token,  // 可选参数 如果需要token验证，假设你的token有存放在sessionStorage
            name: 'img',  // 可选参数 文件的参数名 默认为img
            size: 500,  // 可选参数   图片限制大小，单位为Kb, 1M = 1024Kb
            accept: 'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon',  // 可选参数 可上传的图片格式
            // input点击事件  formData是提交的表单实体
            change: (formData) => { 
            },
            // 设置请求头 xhr: 异步请求， formData: 表单对象
            header: (xhr, formData) => {
                // xhr.setRequestHeader('myHeader','myValue');
                // formData.append('token', '1234')
            },
            // start: function (){}
            start: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 开始上传数据时会触发
            end: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据完成（成功或者失败）时会触发
            success: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据成功时会触发
            error: () => {
            }  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据中断时会触发
          },
          // 以下所有设置都和vue-quill-editor本身所对应
          placeholder: '',  // 可选参数 富文本框内的提示语
          theme: '',  // 可选参数 富文本编辑器的风格
          toolOptions: [],  // 可选参数  选择工具栏的需要哪些功能  默认是全部
          handlers: {}  // 可选参数 重定义的事件，比如link等事件
        }
      )
      console.log(this.editorOption)
    }
  }
</script>

quillRedefine 可接收的所有参数(all params)

{
          // 图片上传的设置
          uplpadConfig: {
            action: '',  // 必填参数 图片上传地址
            // 必选参数  res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据
            // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去
            res: (respnse) => {
              return respnse.info
            },
            methods: 'POST',  // 可选参数 图片上传方式  默认为post
            token: sessionStorage.token,  // 可选参数 如果需要token验证，假设你的token有存放在sessionStorage
            name: 'img',  // 可选参数 文件的参数名 默认为img
            size: 500,  // 可选参数   图片限制大小，单位为Kb, 1M = 1024Kb
            accept: 'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon',  // 可选参数 可上传的图片格式
            // input点击事件  formData是提交的表单实体
            change: (formData) => { 
            },
            // 设置请求头 xhr: 异步请求， formData: 表单对象
            header: (xhr, formData) => {
                // xhr.setRequestHeader('myHeader','myValue');
                // formData.append('token', '1234')
            },
            start: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 开始上传数据时会触发
            end: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据完成（成功或者失败）时会触发
            success: () => {
            },  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据成功时会触发
            error: () => {
            }  // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据中断时会触发
          },
          // 以下所有设置都和vue-quill-editor本身所对应
          placeholder: '',  // 可选参数 富文本框内的提示语
          theme: '',  // 可选参数 富文本编辑器的风格
          toolOptions: [],  // 可选参数  选择工具栏的需要哪些功能  默认是全部
          handlers: {}  // 可选参数 重定义的事件，比如link等事件
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial