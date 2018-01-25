A plug-in for uploading images to your server when you use vue-quill-editor.

富文本编辑器vue-quill-editor的辅助插件，用于上传图片到你的服务器

重要说明

由于本模块不兼容其他模块，很有局限性，先已经开发了新的插件，并且增加了复制粘贴拖拽上传等功能，也能兼容别人的模块，大家要使用的话使用新模块quill-image-extend-module，完美兼容调整大小resize-module

更新记录

当前版本：1.1

增加设置请求header的接口 header()

增加input点击事件的接口 change()

install

npm

npm install vue-quill-editor-upload --save

use

You have to install vue-quill-editor first.

请确保您已安装了 vue-quill-editor

import

import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload'

demo

first

you must to do: :options="editorOption" to bound Parameters

你必须绑定option :options="editorOption"

<template> <!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） --> <quill-editor :options="editorOption"> </quill-editor> </template>

second

return editorOption

必须在return 中书写editorOPtion 并且设置默认为空对象

data () { return { content: '', editorOption: {} // 必须初始化为对象 init to Object } }

three

init in created

在created生命周期中生成实际数据

created () { this .editorOption = quillRedefine( { uplpadConfig : { action : '' , res : ( respnse ) => { return respnse.info } } } ) }

注意事项 （matters need attention）

由于不同的用户的服务器返回的数据格式不尽相同

因此 在uploadConfig中，你必须如下操作

// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去 res: (respnse) => { return respnse.info // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址 }

比如你的服务器返回的成功数据为

{ code: 200, starus: true, result: { img: 'http://placehold.it/100x100' // 服务器返回的数据中的图片的地址 } }

那么你应该在参数中写为：

// 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去 res: (respnse) => { return respnse.result.img // 这里切记要return回你的图片地址 }

example 完整用例

<template> <!-- bidirectional data binding（双向数据绑定） --> <quill-editor v-model="content" ref="myQuillEditor" :options="editorOption"> </quill-editor> </template> <script> import {quillRedefine} from 'vue-quill-editor-upload' import {quillEditor} from 'vue-quill-editor' export default { components: {quillEditor, quillRedefine}, data () { return { content: '', editorOption: {} // 必须初始化为对象 init to Object } }, created () { this.editorOption = quillRedefine( { // 图片上传的设置 uplpadConfig: { action: '', // 必填参数 图片上传地址 // 必选参数 res是一个函数，函数接收的response为上传成功时服务器返回的数据 // 你必须把返回的数据中所包含的图片地址 return 回去 res: (respnse) => { return respnse.info }, methods: 'POST', // 可选参数 图片上传方式 默认为post token: sessionStorage.token, // 可选参数 如果需要token验证，假设你的token有存放在sessionStorage name: 'img', // 可选参数 文件的参数名 默认为img size: 500, // 可选参数 图片限制大小，单位为Kb, 1M = 1024Kb accept: 'image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg, image/bmp, image/x-icon', // 可选参数 可上传的图片格式 // input点击事件 formData是提交的表单实体 change: (formData) => { }, // 设置请求头 xhr: 异步请求， formData: 表单对象 header: (xhr, formData) => { // xhr.setRequestHeader('myHeader','myValue'); // formData.append('token', '1234') }, // start: function (){} start: () => { }, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 开始上传数据时会触发 end: () => { }, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据完成（成功或者失败）时会触发 success: () => { }, // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据成功时会触发 error: () => { } // 可选参数 接收一个函数 上传数据中断时会触发 }, // 以下所有设置都和vue-quill-editor本身所对应 placeholder: '', // 可选参数 富文本框内的提示语 theme: '', // 可选参数 富文本编辑器的风格 toolOptions: [], // 可选参数 选择工具栏的需要哪些功能 默认是全部 handlers: {} // 可选参数 重定义的事件，比如link等事件 } ) console.log(this.editorOption) } } </script>

quillRedefine 可接收的所有参数(all params)