vqe

vue-quill-editor

by Surmon
3.0.6 (see all)

🍡@quilljs editor component for @vuejs

Downloads/wk

34.8K

GitHub Stars

6.9K

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Vue WYSIWYG Editor

4.3/53
Readme

GitHub stars Build Status GitHub issues GitHub forks GitHub last commit license

NPM NPM

Vue-Quill-Editor

Quill editor component for Vue.

基于 Quill、适用于 Vue 的富文本编辑器，支持服务端渲染和单页应用。

Example

Install

NPM

npm install vue-quill-editor --save

# or
yarn add vue-quill-editor

CDN

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.core.css"/>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.snow.css"/>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/quill.bubble.css"/>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/quill.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/vue.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/dist/vue-quill-editor.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  Vue.use(window.VueQuillEditor)
</script>

Mount

Mount with global

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQuillEditor from 'vue-quill-editor'

import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css' // import styles
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css' // for snow theme
import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css' // for bubble theme

Vue.use(VueQuillEditor, /* { default global options } */)

Mount with local component

import 'quill/dist/quill.core.css'
import 'quill/dist/quill.snow.css'
import 'quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'

import { quillEditor } from 'vue-quill-editor'

export default {
  components: {
    quillEditor
  }
}

Mount with SSR

View Nuxt.js example code.

Register Quill module

import Quill from 'quill'
import yourQuillModule from '../yourModulePath/yourQuillModule.js'
Quill.register('modules/yourQuillModule', yourQuillModule)

// Vue app...

Component

<template>
  <!-- Two-way Data-Binding -->
  <quill-editor
    ref="myQuillEditor"
    v-model="content"
    :options="editorOption"
    @blur="onEditorBlur($event)"
    @focus="onEditorFocus($event)"
    @ready="onEditorReady($event)"
  />

  <!-- Or manually control the data synchronization -->
  <quill-editor
    :content="content"
    :options="editorOption"
    @change="onEditorChange($event)"
  />
</template>

<script>
  // You can also register Quill modules in the component
  import Quill from 'quill'
  import someModule from '../yourModulePath/someQuillModule.js'
  Quill.register('modules/someModule', someModule)
  
  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        content: '<h2>I am Example</h2>',
        editorOption: {
          // Some Quill options...
        }
      }
    },
    methods: {
      onEditorBlur(quill) {
        console.log('editor blur!', quill)
      },
      onEditorFocus(quill) {
        console.log('editor focus!', quill)
      },
      onEditorReady(quill) {
        console.log('editor ready!', quill)
      },
      onEditorChange({ quill, html, text }) {
        console.log('editor change!', quill, html, text)
        this.content = html
      }
    },
    computed: {
      editor() {
        return this.$refs.myQuillEditor.quill
      }
    },
    mounted() {
      console.log('this is current quill instance object', this.editor)
    }
  }
</script>

Projects using vue-quill-editor

Issues

Quill Modules

Quill

Quill API document

