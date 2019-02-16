A vue component wrapping the quill editor

Demo

You can view a basic demo of this component in this CodeSandbox

Installation

npm install - or - yarn add vue-quill

You will also need to include the following css file in your project

< link href = "https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.2.6/quill.snow.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Vue 1

For Vue 1 components use v0.1.5 or earlier

Usage

Install the vue plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueQuill from 'vue-quill' Vue.use(VueQuill)

Component

< quill v-model = "content" > </ quill >

You may want to initialize the synced variable as a valid delta object too

data() { return { content : { ops : [], }, } }

Configuration

< quill v-model = "content" :config = "config" > </ quill >

You can also provide a config object as described in http://quilljs.com/docs/configuration/

data() { return { content : { ops : [], }, config : { readOnly : true , placeholder : 'Compose an epic...' , }, } }

Options

By default, the component outputs the content as a delta object, you can pass in a prop to return raw html

< quill v-model = "content" output = "html" > </ quill >

Custom Formats

To add custom formats to the editor, you can pass an array of formats as a prop. The array should be in the following format

formats: [ { name : 'custom' , options : { attribute : 'custom' , }, }, ],

Custom Keybindings

You can add custom keybindings by passing through an array in the props, the array should be in the following format

keyBindings: [ { key : 's' , method : function ( range ) { this .$dispatch( 'save' , this .editor, range) return false }, }, ]

Events

This quill component emits events when the text or selection changes on the quill editor