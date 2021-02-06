This vue component is a simple chat that can be easily imported and used in your project.

Features

Custom style

Handle on type event and on message submit

Chat with multiple participants

Support for async actions like message uploaded status

Send images (released at version 1.1.0)

Support for profile pictures (released at version 1.1.1)

Uses Luxon in place of moment. Added event functions (released at version 1.2.0)

Support for timestamp config (released at version 1.2.1)

Instalation

yarn add vue-quick-chat

or with npm

npm install vue-quick-chat --save

Usage

import { Chat } from 'vue-quick-chat' import 'vue-quick-chat/dist/vue-quick-chat.css' ; export default { components : { Chat }, }

< template > < div > < Chat v-if = "visible" :participants = "participants" :myself = "myself" :messages = "messages" :chat-title = "chatTitle" :placeholder = "placeholder" :colors = "colors" :border-style = "borderStyle" :hide-close-button = "hideCloseButton" :close-button-icon-size = "closeButtonIconSize" :submit-icon-size = "submitIconSize" :submit-image-icon-size = "submitImageIconSize" :load-more-messages = "toLoad.length > 0 ? loadMoreMessages : null" :async-mode = "asyncMode" :scroll-bottom = "scrollBottom" :display-header = "true" :send-images = "true" :profile-picture-config = "profilePictureConfig" :timestamp-config = "timestampConfig" :link-options = "linkOptions" :accept-image-types = "'.png, .jpeg'" @ onImageClicked = "onImageClicked" @ onImageSelected = "onImageSelected" @ onMessageSubmit = "onMessageSubmit" @ onType = "onType" @ onClose = "onClose" /> </ div > </ template >

You can also use a slot to define the header content

< div > < Chat :participants = "participants" :myself = "myself" :messages = "messages" :chat-title = "chatTitle" :placeholder = "placeholder" :colors = "colors" :border-style = "borderStyle" :hide-close-button = "hideCloseButton" :close-button-icon-size = "closeButtonIconSize" :submit-icon-size = "submitIconSize" :submit-image-icon-size = "submitImageIconSize" :load-more-messages = "toLoad.length > 0 ? loadMoreMessages : null" :link-options = "linkOptions" :async-mode = "asyncMode" :scroll-bottom = "scrollBottom" :display-header = "true" :send-images = "true" :profile-picture-config = "profilePictureConfig" :timestamp-config = "timestampConfig" @ onImageClicked = "onImageClicked" @ onImageSelected = "onImageSelected" @ onMessageSubmit = "onMessageSubmit" @ onType = "onType" @ onClose = "onClose" > < template v-slot:header > < div > < p v-for = "(participant, index) in participants" :key = "index" class = "custom-title" > {{participant.name}} </ p > </ div > </ template > </ Chat > </ div >

Bellow we have an example of the component data structure

import {Chat} from 'vue-quick-chat' ; import 'vue-quick-chat/dist/vue-quick-chat.css' ; export default { components : { Chat }, data() { return { visible : true , participants : [ { name : 'Arnaldo' , id : 1 , profilePicture : 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/a/a1/NafSadh_Profile.jpg/768px-NafSadh_Profile.jpg' }, { name : 'José' , id : 2 , profilePicture : 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-G1d4-a7d_TY/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/AAKWJJPez_wX5UCJztzEUeCxOd7HBK7-jA.CMID/s83-c/photo.jpg' } ], myself : { name : 'Matheus S.' , id : 3 , profilePicture : 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-G1d4-a7d_TY/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/AAKWJJPez_wX5UCJztzEUeCxOd7HBK7-jA.CMID/s83-c/photo.jpg' }, messages : [ { content : 'received messages' , myself : false , participantId : 1 , timestamp : { year : 2019 , month : 3 , day : 5 , hour : 20 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, type : 'text' }, { content : 'sent messages' , myself : true , participantId : 3 , timestamp : { year : 2019 , month : 4 , day : 5 , hour : 19 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, type : 'text' }, { content : 'other received messages' , myself : false , participantId : 2 , timestamp : { year : 2019 , month : 5 , day : 5 , hour : 10 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, type : 'text' } ], chatTitle : 'My chat title' , placeholder : 'send your message' , colors : { header : { bg : '#d30303' , text : '#fff' }, message : { myself : { bg : '#fff' , text : '#bdb8b8' }, others : { bg : '#fb4141' , text : '#fff' }, messagesDisplay : { bg : '#f7f3f3' } }, submitIcon : '#b91010' , submitImageIcon : '#b91010' , }, borderStyle : { topLeft : "10px" , topRight : "10px" , bottomLeft : "10px" , bottomRight : "10px" , }, hideCloseButton : false , submitIconSize : 25 , closeButtonIconSize : "20px" , asyncMode : false , toLoad : [ { content : 'Hey, John Doe! How are you today?' , myself : false , participantId : 2 , timestamp : { year : 2011 , month : 3 , day : 5 , hour : 10 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, uploaded : true , viewed : true , type : 'text' }, { content : "Hey, Adam! I'm feeling really fine this evening." , myself : true , participantId : 3 , timestamp : { year : 2010 , month : 0 , day : 5 , hour : 19 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, uploaded : true , viewed : true , type : 'text' }, ], scrollBottom : { messageSent : true , messageReceived : false }, displayHeader : true , profilePictureConfig : { others : true , myself : true , styles : { width : '30px' , height : '30px' , borderRadius : '50%' } }, timestampConfig : { format : 'HH:mm' , relative : false }, linkOptions : { myself : { className : 'myLinkClass' , events : { click : function ( e ) { alert( 'Link clicked!' ); }, mouseover : function ( e ) { alert( 'Link hovered!' ); } }, format : function ( value, type ) { if (type === 'url' && value.length > 50 ) { value = value.slice( 0 , 50 ) + '…' ; } return value; } }, others : { className : 'othersLinkClass' , events : { click : function ( e ) { alert( 'Link clicked!' ); }, mouseover : function ( e ) { alert( 'Link hovered!' ); } }, format : function ( value, type ) { if (type === 'url' && value.length > 50 ) { value = value.slice( 0 , 50 ) + '…' ; } return value; } } } } }, methods : { onType : function ( event ) { }, loadMoreMessages(resolve) { setTimeout( () => { resolve( this .toLoad); this .messages.unshift(...this.toLoad); this .toLoad = []; }, 1000 ); }, onMessageSubmit : function ( message ) { this .messages.push(message); setTimeout( () => { message.uploaded = true }, 2000 ) }, onClose() { this .visible = false ; }, onImageSelected(files, message){ let src = 'https://149364066.v2.pressablecdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/vue.jpg' this .messages.push(message); setTimeout( ( res ) => { message.uploaded = true message.src = res.src }, 3000 , {src}); }, onImageClicked(message){ console .log( 'Image clicked' , message.src) } } }

Component Props

name type required default description participants Array true An array of participants. Each participant should be an Object with name and id myself Object true Object of my participant. "myself" should be an Object with name and id messages Array true An array of messages. Each message should be an Object with content, myself, participantId and timestamp chatTitle String false Empty String The title on chat header placeholder String false 'type your message here' The placeholder of message text input colors Object true Object with the color's description of style properties borderStyle Object false { topLeft: "10px", topRight: "10px", bottomLeft: "10px", bottomRight: "10px"} Object with the description of border style properties hideCloseButton Boolean false false If true, the 'Close' button will be hidden submitIconSize int false 24 The submit icon size in pixels. submitImageIconSize int false 24 The image submit icon size in pixels. closeButtonIconSize String false "15px" The close button icon size in pixels. asyncMode Boolean false false If the value is true the component begins to watch message upload status and displays a visual feedback for each message. If the value is false the visual feedback is disabled loadMoreMessages Function false () => false If this function is passed and you reach the top of the messages, it will be called and a loading state will be displayed until you resolve it by calling the only parameter passed to it scrollBottom Object false { messageSent: true, messageReceived: false} This object describes the chat scroll behavior. The two options represent the moment when the chat should scroll to the bottom. If 'messageSent' is true , the chat will scroll to bottom aways you send a new message. If 'messageReceived' is true , the chat will scroll to bottom always you receive a new message. displayHeader Boolean false true This prop describes whether the header should be displayed or not profilePictureConfig Object false { others: true, myself: false, styles: { width: '25px', height: '25px', borderRadius: '50%'} } This prop is a js Object that decribes the style and the behavoir of the chat regards to the users profile picture. timestampConfig Object false { format: 'HH:mm', relative: false } This prop is a js Object that decribes the timestamp format / relativeness. linkOptions Object false { myself: {}, others: {} } This prop is an Object that configures the links that may appear on the messages' content. myself defines the config for links in sent messages. others defines the config for links in received messages. This functionality relies on linkifyjs. You can find the full doc of this prop here. acceptImageTypes String false image/* This prop defines the image types that are accepted to be uploaded. The image types should be separated by a comma (e.g. '.png, .jpeg, .jpg' )

Events

name type required default description onType Function false () => false Event called when the user is typing onMessageSubmit Function false () => false Event called when the user sends a new message onClose Function false () => false Event called when the user presses the close icon onImageClicked Function false () => false This prop is a callback function that is called after the user clicks on an image. This function may receive the message that represents the image clicked. You have many possibilities of implementations, one of them, is to display the clicked image on full-screen mode. onImageSelected Function false () => false This prop is a callback function that is called after the user selects an image from the computer. This is the function that should upload the image to the server and update the message status to uploaded and the src to the uploaded image URL.

participant

name type description id int The user id should be an unique value name String The user name that will be displayed profilePicture String The user profule picture url

Example

{ name : 'Username' , id : 1 , profilePicture : 'profile_url' },

message

name type description content String The message text content myself boolean (REMOVED) Whether the message was sent by myself or by other participants. Since version 1.0.8 this property is automatically set by the chat participantId int The participant's id who sent the message timestamp Object Object describing the year, month, day, hour, minute, second and millisecond that the message was sent uploaded Boolean If asyncMode is true and uploaded is true , a visual feedback is displayed bollow the message. If asyncMode is true and uploaded is false , a visual loading feedback is displayed bollow the message. If asyncMode is false , this property is ignored. viewed Boolean If asyncMode is true and viewed is true , a visual feedback is displayed bollow the message. preview String (ONLY FOR IMAGES) This prop is automatically set by the chat. It represents the preview image URL while the image is being uploaded to the server. src String (ONLY FOR IMAGES) This prop should be set by you after the image is uploaded. You should do it in the callback function onImageSelected. The prop represents the image URL of the uploaded image. type String This prop should be set by you in case a new message is received, otherwise, the chat will automatically set this prop.

Example

{ content : 'received messages' , participantId : 1 , timestamp : { year : 2019 , month : 3 , day : 5 , hour : 20 , minute : 10 , second : 3 , millisecond : 123 }, uploaded : true , viewed : true , type : 'text' preview : 'blob:http://mydomain/11999c0j-4abc-4e56-acc7-fb0bbd616ea7' , src : 'myurl.com/images/image.png' , }

color

name type description header Object Object containing the header background and text color message Object Object containing the message background and text color. The Object should contains the style for 'myself' and 'others' messagesDisplay Object Object containing the background color of mesages container. submitIcon String The color applied to the send message button icon submitImageIcon String The color applied to the send image button icon

Example

{ header :{ bg : '#d30303' , text : '#fff' }, message :{ myself : { bg : '#fff' , text : '#bdb8b8' }, others : { bg : '#fb4141' , text : '#fff' } }, messagesDisplay : { bg : '#f7f3f3' }, submitIcon : '#b91010' , submitImageIcon : '#b91010' }

profilePictureConfig

name type description others Boolean Whether the profile picture of the other participant should be displayed on the screen myself Boolean Whether the profile picture of the current participant (myself) should be displayed on the screen styles Object Object containing the description of the size and the shape of the profile images picture

Example

profilePictureConfig: { others : true , myself : true , styles : { width : '30px' , height : '30px' , borderRadius : '50%' } }

name type description format String Timestamp format relative Boolean Whether the timestamp should be relative to current time

Example

timestampConfig: { format : 'HH:mm' , relative : false }

Project setup

npm install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

npm run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

npm run build

Run your tests

npm run test

Lints and fixes files

npm run lint

Customize configuration

See Configuration Reference.