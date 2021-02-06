openbase logo
vqc

vue-quick-chat

by Matheus Santos
1.2.8 (see all)

A simple chat component created with Vue.js

Readme

vue-quick-chat

This vue component is a simple chat that can be easily imported and used in your project.

Features

  • Custom style
  • Handle on type event and on message submit
  • Chat with multiple participants
  • Support for async actions like message uploaded status
  • Send images (released at version 1.1.0)
  • Support for profile pictures (released at version 1.1.1)
  • Uses Luxon in place of moment. Added event functions (released at version 1.2.0)
  • Support for timestamp config (released at version 1.2.1)

Instalation

yarn add vue-quick-chat

or with npm

npm install vue-quick-chat --save

Usage

import { Chat } from 'vue-quick-chat'
import 'vue-quick-chat/dist/vue-quick-chat.css';


export default {
  components: {
    Chat
  },
}

<template>
  <div>
      <Chat v-if="visible"
        :participants="participants"
        :myself="myself"
        :messages="messages"
        :chat-title="chatTitle"
        :placeholder="placeholder"
        :colors="colors"
        :border-style="borderStyle"
        :hide-close-button="hideCloseButton"
        :close-button-icon-size="closeButtonIconSize"
        :submit-icon-size="submitIconSize"
        :submit-image-icon-size="submitImageIconSize"
        :load-more-messages="toLoad.length > 0 ? loadMoreMessages : null"
        :async-mode="asyncMode"
        :scroll-bottom="scrollBottom"
        :display-header="true"
        :send-images="true"
        :profile-picture-config="profilePictureConfig"
        :timestamp-config="timestampConfig"
        :link-options="linkOptions"
        :accept-image-types="'.png, .jpeg'"
        @onImageClicked="onImageClicked"
        @onImageSelected="onImageSelected"
        @onMessageSubmit="onMessageSubmit"
        @onType="onType"
        @onClose="onClose"/>
   </div>
</template>

You can also use a slot to define the header content

<div>
    <Chat 
        :participants="participants"
        :myself="myself"
        :messages="messages"
        :chat-title="chatTitle"
        :placeholder="placeholder"
        :colors="colors"
        :border-style="borderStyle"
        :hide-close-button="hideCloseButton"
        :close-button-icon-size="closeButtonIconSize"
        :submit-icon-size="submitIconSize"
        :submit-image-icon-size="submitImageIconSize"
        :load-more-messages="toLoad.length > 0 ? loadMoreMessages : null"
        :link-options="linkOptions"
        :async-mode="asyncMode"
        :scroll-bottom="scrollBottom"
        :display-header="true"
        :send-images="true"
        :profile-picture-config="profilePictureConfig"
        :timestamp-config="timestampConfig"
        @onImageClicked="onImageClicked"
        @onImageSelected="onImageSelected"
        @onMessageSubmit="onMessageSubmit"
        @onType="onType"
        @onClose="onClose">
        <template v-slot:header>
          <div>
            <p v-for="(participant, index) in participants" :key="index" class="custom-title">{{participant.name}}</p>
          </div>
        </template>
        </Chat>
</div>

Bellow we have an example of the component data structure

import {Chat} from 'vue-quick-chat';
import 'vue-quick-chat/dist/vue-quick-chat.css';

export default {
    components: {
        Chat
    },
    data() {
        return {
            visible: true,
            participants: [
                {
                    name: 'Arnaldo',
                    id: 1,
                    profilePicture: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/a/a1/NafSadh_Profile.jpg/768px-NafSadh_Profile.jpg'
                },
                {
                    name: 'José',
                    id: 2,
                    profilePicture: 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-G1d4-a7d_TY/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/AAKWJJPez_wX5UCJztzEUeCxOd7HBK7-jA.CMID/s83-c/photo.jpg'
                }
            ],
            myself: {
                name: 'Matheus S.',
                id: 3,
                profilePicture: 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-G1d4-a7d_TY/AAAAAAAAAAI/AAAAAAAAAAA/AAKWJJPez_wX5UCJztzEUeCxOd7HBK7-jA.CMID/s83-c/photo.jpg'
            },
            messages: [
                {
                    content: 'received messages',
                    myself: false,
                    participantId: 1,
                    timestamp: {year: 2019, month: 3, day: 5, hour: 20, minute: 10, second: 3, millisecond: 123},
                    type: 'text'
                },
                {
                    content: 'sent messages',
                    myself: true,
                    participantId: 3,
                    timestamp: {year: 2019, month: 4, day: 5, hour: 19, minute: 10, second: 3, millisecond: 123},
                    type: 'text'
                },
                {
                    content: 'other received messages',
                    myself: false,
                    participantId: 2,
                    timestamp: {year: 2019, month: 5, day: 5, hour: 10, minute: 10, second: 3, millisecond: 123},
                    type: 'text'
                }
            ],
            chatTitle: 'My chat title',
            placeholder: 'send your message',
            colors: {
                header: {
                    bg: '#d30303',
                    text: '#fff'
                },
                message: {
                    myself: {
                        bg: '#fff',
                        text: '#bdb8b8'
                    },
                    others: {
                        bg: '#fb4141',
                        text: '#fff'
                    },
                    messagesDisplay: {
                        bg: '#f7f3f3'
                    }
                },
                submitIcon: '#b91010',
                submitImageIcon: '#b91010',
            },
            borderStyle: {
                topLeft: "10px",
                topRight: "10px",
                bottomLeft: "10px",
                bottomRight: "10px",
            },
            hideCloseButton: false,
            submitIconSize: 25,
            closeButtonIconSize: "20px",
            asyncMode: false,
            toLoad: [
                {
                    content: 'Hey, John Doe! How are you today?',
                    myself: false,
                    participantId: 2,
                    timestamp: {year: 2011, month: 3, day: 5, hour: 10, minute: 10, second: 3, millisecond: 123},
                    uploaded: true,
                    viewed: true,
                    type: 'text'
                },
                {
                    content: "Hey, Adam! I'm feeling really fine this evening.",
                    myself: true,
                    participantId: 3,
                    timestamp: {year: 2010, month: 0, day: 5, hour: 19, minute: 10, second: 3, millisecond: 123},
                    uploaded: true,
                    viewed: true,
                    type: 'text'
                },
            ],
            scrollBottom: {
                messageSent: true,
                messageReceived: false
            },
            displayHeader:true,
            profilePictureConfig: {
                others: true,
                myself: true,
                styles: {
                    width: '30px',
                    height: '30px',
                    borderRadius: '50%'
                }
            },
            timestampConfig: {   
                format: 'HH:mm',
                relative: false
            },
            // there are other options, you can check them here
            // https://soapbox.github.io/linkifyjs/docs/options.html
            linkOptions: {
                myself: {
                    className: 'myLinkClass',
                    events: {
                        click: function (e) {
                            alert('Link clicked!');
                        },
                        mouseover: function (e) {
                            alert('Link hovered!');
                        }
                    },
                    format: function (value, type) {
                        if (type === 'url' && value.length > 50) {
                            value = value.slice(0, 50) + '…';
                        }
                        return value;
                    }
                },
                others: {
                    className: 'othersLinkClass',
                    events: {
                        click: function (e) {
                            alert('Link clicked!');
                        },
                        mouseover: function (e) {
                            alert('Link hovered!');
                        }
                    },
                    format: function (value, type) {
                        if (type === 'url' && value.length > 50) {
                            value = value.slice(0, 50) + '…';
                        }
                        return value;
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    },
    methods: {
        onType: function (event) {
            //here you can set any behavior
        },
        loadMoreMessages(resolve) {
            setTimeout(() => {
                resolve(this.toLoad); //We end the loading state and add the messages
                //Make sure the loaded messages are also added to our local messages copy or they will be lost
                this.messages.unshift(...this.toLoad);
                this.toLoad = [];
            }, 1000);
        },
        onMessageSubmit: function (message) {
            /*
            * example simulating an upload callback. 
            * It's important to notice that even when your message wasn't send 
            * yet to the server you have to add the message into the array
            */
            this.messages.push(message);

            /*
            * you can update message state after the server response
            */
            // timeout simulating the request
            setTimeout(() => {
                message.uploaded = true
            }, 2000)
        },
        onClose() {
            this.visible = false;
        },
        onImageSelected(files, message){
            let src = 'https://149364066.v2.pressablecdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/vue.jpg'
            this.messages.push(message);
            /**
             * This timeout simulates a requisition that uploads the image file to the server.
             * It's up to you implement the request and deal with the response in order to
             * update the message status and the message URL
             */
            setTimeout((res) => {
                message.uploaded = true
                message.src = res.src
            }, 3000, {src});
        },
        onImageClicked(message){
            /**
             * This is the callback function that is going to be executed when some image is clicked.
             * You can add your code here to do whatever you need with the image clicked. A common situation is to display the image clicked in full screen.
             */
            console.log('Image clicked', message.src)
        }
    }
}

Component Props

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
participantsArraytrueAn array of participants. Each participant should be an Object with name and id
myselfObjecttrueObject of my participant. "myself" should be an Object with name and id
messagesArraytrueAn array of messages. Each message should be an Object with content, myself, participantId and timestamp
chatTitleStringfalseEmpty StringThe title on chat header
placeholderStringfalse'type your message here'The placeholder of message text input
colorsObjecttrueObject with the color's description of style properties
borderStyleObjectfalse{ topLeft: "10px", topRight: "10px", bottomLeft: "10px", bottomRight: "10px"}Object with the description of border style properties
hideCloseButtonBooleanfalsefalseIf true, the 'Close' button will be hidden
submitIconSizeintfalse24The submit icon size in pixels.
submitImageIconSizeintfalse24The image submit icon size in pixels.
closeButtonIconSizeStringfalse"15px"The close button icon size in pixels.
asyncModeBooleanfalsefalseIf the value is true the component begins to watch message upload status and displays a visual feedback for each message. If the value is false the visual feedback is disabled
loadMoreMessagesFunctionfalse() => falseIf this function is passed and you reach the top of the messages, it will be called and a loading state will be displayed until you resolve it by calling the only parameter passed to it
scrollBottomObjectfalse{ messageSent: true, messageReceived: false}This object describes the chat scroll behavior. The two options represent the moment when the chat should scroll to the bottom. If 'messageSent' is true, the chat will scroll to bottom aways you send a new message. If 'messageReceived' is true, the chat will scroll to bottom always you receive a new message.
displayHeaderBooleanfalsetrueThis prop describes whether the header should be displayed or not
profilePictureConfigObjectfalse{ others: true, myself: false, styles: { width: '25px', height: '25px', borderRadius: '50%'} }This prop is a js Object that decribes the style and the behavoir of the chat regards to the users profile picture.
timestampConfigObjectfalse{ format: 'HH:mm', relative: false }This prop is a js Object that decribes the timestamp format / relativeness.
linkOptionsObjectfalse{ myself: {}, others: {} }This prop is an Object that configures the links that may appear on the messages' content. myself defines the config for links in sent messages. others defines the config for links in received messages. This functionality relies on linkifyjs. You can find the full doc of this prop here.
acceptImageTypesStringfalseimage/*This prop defines the image types that are accepted to be uploaded. The image types should be separated by a comma (e.g. '.png, .jpeg, .jpg')

Events

nametyperequireddefaultdescription
onTypeFunctionfalse() => falseEvent called when the user is typing
onMessageSubmitFunctionfalse() => falseEvent called when the user sends a new message
onCloseFunctionfalse() => falseEvent called when the user presses the close icon
onImageClickedFunctionfalse() => falseThis prop is a callback function that is called after the user clicks on an image. This function may receive the message that represents the image clicked. You have many possibilities of implementations, one of them, is to display the clicked image on full-screen mode.
onImageSelectedFunctionfalse() => falseThis prop is a callback function that is called after the user selects an image from the computer. This is the function that should upload the image to the server and update the message status to uploaded and the src to the uploaded image URL.

participant

nametypedescription
idintThe user id should be an unique value
nameStringThe user name that will be displayed
profilePictureStringThe user profule picture url

Example

{
  name:  'Username',
  id: 1,
  profilePicture: 'profile_url'
},

message

nametypedescription
contentStringThe message text content
myselfboolean(REMOVED) Whether the message was sent by myself or by other participants. Since version 1.0.8 this property is automatically set by the chat
participantIdintThe participant's id who sent the message
timestampObjectObject describing the year, month, day, hour, minute, second and millisecond that the message was sent
uploadedBooleanIf asyncMode is true and uploaded is true, a visual feedback is displayed bollow the message. If asyncMode is true and uploaded is false, a visual loading feedback is displayed bollow the message. If asyncMode is false, this property is ignored.
viewedBooleanIf asyncMode is true and viewed is true, a visual feedback is displayed bollow the message.
previewString(ONLY FOR IMAGES) This prop is automatically set by the chat. It represents the preview image URL while the image is being uploaded to the server.
srcString(ONLY FOR IMAGES) This prop should be set by you after the image is uploaded. You should do it in the callback function onImageSelected. The prop represents the image URL of the uploaded image.
typeStringThis prop should be set by you in case a new message is received, otherwise, the chat will automatically set this prop.

Example

{
  content: 'received messages', 
  //myself: false,
  participantId: 1,
  timestamp: { 
    year: 2019, 
    month: 3, 
    day: 5, 
    hour: 20, 
    minute: 10, 
    second: 3, 
    millisecond: 123 
  },
  uploaded: true,
  viewed: true,
  type: 'text' // or 'image'
  // generated by URL.createObjectURL(file)
  // (ONLY NEEDED FOR IMAGES)
  preview: 'blob:http://mydomain/11999c0j-4abc-4e56-acc7-fb0bbd616ea7',
  src: 'myurl.com/images/image.png',
}

color

nametypedescription
headerObjectObject containing the header background and text color
messageObjectObject containing the message background and text color. The Object should contains the style for 'myself' and 'others'
messagesDisplayObjectObject containing the background color of mesages container.
submitIconStringThe color applied to the send message button icon
submitImageIconStringThe color applied to the send image button icon

Example

{
  header:{
    bg: '#d30303',
    text: '#fff'
  },
  message:{
    myself: {
      bg: '#fff',
      text: '#bdb8b8'
    },
    others: {
      bg: '#fb4141',
      text: '#fff'
    }
  },
  messagesDisplay: {
    bg: '#f7f3f3'
  },
  submitIcon: '#b91010',
  submitImageIcon: '#b91010'
}

profilePictureConfig

nametypedescription
othersBooleanWhether the profile picture of the other participant should be displayed on the screen
myselfBooleanWhether the profile picture of the current participant (myself) should be displayed on the screen
stylesObjectObject containing the description of the size and the shape of the profile images picture

Example

profilePictureConfig: {
    others: true,
    myself: true,
    styles: {
        width: '30px',
        height: '30px',
        borderRadius: '50%'
    }
}

timestampConfig

nametypedescription
formatStringTimestamp format
relativeBooleanWhether the timestamp should be relative to current time

Example

timestampConfig: {   
    format: 'HH:mm',
    relative: false
}

Project setup

npm install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

npm run serve

Compiles and minifies for production

npm run build

Run your tests

npm run test

Lints and fixes files

npm run lint

Customize configuration

See Configuration Reference.

