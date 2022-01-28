openbase logo
vq

vue-query

by Damian Osipiuk

Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in Vue

Readme

Vue Query

Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in Vue.

Support for Vue 2.x via vue-demi

Based on react-query

Documentation

Visit https://vue-query.vercel.app

For topics not covered in vue-query docs visit https://react-query.tanstack.com/reference/useQuery as most of the concepts and API are the same.

Quick Features

  • Transport/protocol/backend agnostic data fetching (REST, GraphQL, promises, whatever!)
  • Auto Caching + Refetching (stale-while-revalidate, Window Refocus, Polling/Realtime)
  • Parallel + Dependent Queries
  • Mutations + Reactive Query Refetching
  • Multi-layer Cache + Automatic Garbage Collection
  • Paginated + Cursor-based Queries
  • Load-More + Infinite Scroll Queries w/ Scroll Recovery
  • Request Cancellation
  • (experimental) Suspense + Fetch-As-You-Render Query Prefetching
  • (experimental) SSR support
  • Dedicated Devtools
  • npm bundle size (depending on features imported)

Quick Start

  1. Initialize Vue Query via VueQueryPlugin

    import { createApp } from "vue";
import { VueQueryPlugin } from "vue-query";

import App from "./App.vue";

createApp(App).use(VueQueryPlugin).mount("#app");

  2. Use query

    import { defineComponent } from "vue";
import { useQuery } from "vue-query";

export default defineComponent({
  name: "MyComponent",
  setup() {
    const query = useQuery("todos", getTodos);

    return {
      query,
    };
  },
});

  3. If you need to update options on your query dynamically, make sure to pass them as reactive variables

    const id = ref(1);
const enabled = ref(false);

const query = useQuery(["todos", id], () => getTodos(id), { enabled });

