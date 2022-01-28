Vue Query

Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in Vue.

Support for Vue 2.x via vue-demi

Based on react-query

Documentation

Visit https://vue-query.vercel.app

For topics not covered in vue-query docs visit https://react-query.tanstack.com/reference/useQuery as most of the concepts and API are the same.

Quick Features

Transport/protocol/backend agnostic data fetching (REST, GraphQL, promises, whatever!)

Auto Caching + Refetching (stale-while-revalidate, Window Refocus, Polling/Realtime)

Parallel + Dependent Queries

Mutations + Reactive Query Refetching

Multi-layer Cache + Automatic Garbage Collection

Paginated + Cursor-based Queries

Load-More + Infinite Scroll Queries w/ Scroll Recovery

Request Cancellation

(experimental) Suspense + Fetch-As-You-Render Query Prefetching

(experimental) SSR support

Dedicated Devtools

(depending on features imported)

Quick Start