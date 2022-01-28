Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in Vue.
Support for Vue 2.x via vue-demi
Based on react-query
Visit https://vue-query.vercel.app
For topics not covered in vue-query docs visit https://react-query.tanstack.com/reference/useQuery as most of the concepts and API are the same.
Initialize Vue Query via VueQueryPlugin
import { createApp } from "vue";
import { VueQueryPlugin } from "vue-query";
import App from "./App.vue";
createApp(App).use(VueQueryPlugin).mount("#app");
Use query
import { defineComponent } from "vue";
import { useQuery } from "vue-query";
export default defineComponent({
name: "MyComponent",
setup() {
const query = useQuery("todos", getTodos);
return {
query,
};
},
});
If you need to update options on your query dynamically, make sure to pass them as reactive variables
const id = ref(1);
const enabled = ref(false);
const query = useQuery(["todos", id], () => getTodos(id), { enabled });