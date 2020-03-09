A Vue.js 2 component to draw QR codes on an HTML Canvas using qrious.

Installation

With Modules import Vue from 'vue' import VueQriously from 'vue-qriously' Vue.use(VueQriously) var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) Vue.use( require ( 'vue-qriously' ).default)

<script> Include Just include ./dist/vue-qriously.js after Vue itself.

Usage

There's nothing you need to do in JavaScript except for installation. To use the plugin, simply use the qriously component.

< qriously value = "Hello World!" :size = "200" />

You may use all of these props to change the format of your QR code.

License

MIT