vq

vue-qriously

by Theodore Messinezis
1.1.1 (see all)

🤔 A Vue component to draw QR codes using Qrious.

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

272

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package is no longer maintained

Readme

vue-qriously

A Vue.js 2 component to draw QR codes on an HTML Canvas using qrious.

Installation

  • With Modules

    // ES6
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQriously from 'vue-qriously'
Vue.use(VueQriously)

// ES5
var Vue = require('vue')
Vue.use(require('vue-qriously').default)

  • <script> Include

    Just include ./dist/vue-qriously.js after Vue itself.

Usage

There's nothing you need to do in JavaScript except for installation. To use the plugin, simply use the qriously component.

<qriously value="Hello World!" :size="200" />

You may use all of these props to change the format of your QR code.

License

MIT

