A Vue.js 2 component to draw QR codes on an HTML Canvas using qrious.
// ES6
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQriously from 'vue-qriously'
Vue.use(VueQriously)
// ES5
var Vue = require('vue')
Vue.use(require('vue-qriously').default)
<script> Include
Just include
./dist/vue-qriously.js after Vue itself.
There's nothing you need to do in JavaScript except for installation. To use the plugin, simply use the
qriously component.
<qriously value="Hello World!" :size="200" />
You may use all of these props to change the format of your QR code.