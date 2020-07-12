Create QR codes with a simple Vue component

Installation

Install the package:

npm install vue-qrcode-component yarn add vue-qrcode-component

Then register the component:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueQRCodeComponent from 'vue-qrcode-component' Vue.component( 'qr-code' , VueQRCodeComponent)

Now you can use it as

< qr-code text = "Text to encode" > </ qr-code >

Usage

Props

prop type required default validation text String true size Number false 256 color String false '#000' bg-color String false '#FFF' error-level String false 'H' Only accepts 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H'.

Note: size prop uses pixels units.

Example

We will generate a QR code that gives an URL on decode. It measures 500x500 px, uses a yellow color for the code and a blue color for the background. This QR will use a Low error correction level.

< qr-code text = "https://goo.gl/9eIWP9" size = "500" color = "#f1c40f" bg-color = "#3498db" error-level = "L" > </ qr-code >

Help

Feel free to open an issue if you have any problem using this component.