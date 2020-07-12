openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vqc

vue-qrcode-component

by Gerard Reches
2.1.1 (see all)

Create QR codes with a simple Vue component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue QR Code Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-qrcode-component

Create QR codes with a simple Vue component

Demo and Documentation on GitHub Pages

Installation

Install the package: 

// Using NPM
npm install vue-qrcode-component

// or Yarn
yarn add vue-qrcode-component

Then register the component:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQRCodeComponent from 'vue-qrcode-component'
Vue.component('qr-code', VueQRCodeComponent)

Now you can use it as

<qr-code text="Text to encode"></qr-code>

Usage

Props

proptyperequireddefaultvalidation
textStringtrue
sizeNumberfalse256
colorStringfalse'#000'
bg-colorStringfalse'#FFF'
error-levelStringfalse'H'Only accepts 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H'.

Note: size prop uses pixels units.

Example

We will generate a QR code that gives an URL on decode. It measures 500x500 px, uses a yellow color for the code and a blue color for the background. This QR will use a Low error correction level.

<qr-code 
    text="https://goo.gl/9eIWP9"
    size="500"
    color="#f1c40f"
    bg-color="#3498db" 
    error-level="L">
</qr-code>

Help

Feel free to open an issue if you have any problem using this component.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

qv
qrcanvas-vueA QRCode component for use with Vue.js
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
640
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
qv
qrcode.vueA Vue.js component to generate qrcode.
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
41K
vq
@chenfengyuan/vue-qrcodeQR code component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
21K
vq
vue-qrThe Vue Component for Awesome-qr.js
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
6K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-barcode-generatorSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
197
qi
qr-imageYet another QR code generator
GitHub Stars
964
Weekly Downloads
96K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial