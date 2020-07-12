Create QR codes with a simple Vue component
Install the package:
// Using NPM
npm install vue-qrcode-component
// or Yarn
yarn add vue-qrcode-component
Then register the component:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueQRCodeComponent from 'vue-qrcode-component'
Vue.component('qr-code', VueQRCodeComponent)
Now you can use it as
<qr-code text="Text to encode"></qr-code>
|prop
|type
|required
|default
|validation
|text
|String
|true
|size
|Number
|false
|256
|color
|String
|false
|'#000'
|bg-color
|String
|false
|'#FFF'
|error-level
|String
|false
|'H'
|Only accepts 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H'.
Note: size prop uses pixels units.
We will generate a QR code that gives an URL on decode. It measures 500x500 px, uses a yellow color for the code and a blue color for the background. This QR will use a Low error correction level.
<qr-code
text="https://goo.gl/9eIWP9"
size="500"
color="#f1c40f"
bg-color="#3498db"
error-level="L">
</qr-code>
Feel free to open an issue if you have any problem using this component.