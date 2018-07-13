You should read it before you using vue-qart

because of qart.js's author doesn't publish the lastest version to npm. so, the new options size , version , background , fillType doesn't work in vue-qart until qart.js' author publish the lastest version.

For More Detail, seeing this issue: size option doesn't works

the Vue 2.x Component for kciter's qart.js



Check the DEMO

Installation

install with NPM

npm install vue-qart --save

Import

import VueQArt from 'vue-qart' new Vue({ components : {VueQArt} })

Usage

In template

< vue-q-art :config = "config" > </ vue-q-art >

Set config value

data () { return { msg : 'Welcome to Your Vue.js App' , config : { value : 'https://www.baidu.com' , imagePath : './examples/assets/logo.png' , filter : 'color' } } }

for imagePath prop, you can use base64 instead of image path.

For more details you should definitely check out qart.js

download to image

passing download props, to show download button, it support:

text - button text

visible - setting download button visible or not

style - setting download button style

type - image type,such as image/png

filename

you can download the qrcode to image by using canvas.toDataURL()

const myCanvas = this .$refs.qart.children[ 0 ]; const type = 'image/png' ; let image = myCanvas.toDataURL(type).replace(type, "image/octet-stream" ); window .location.href = image;

Build Setup