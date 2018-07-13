because of qart.js's author doesn't publish the lastest version to npm. so, the new options
size,
version,
background,
fillTypedoesn't work in vue-qart until qart.js' author publish the lastest version.
For More Detail, seeing this issue: size option doesn't works
the Vue 2.x Component for kciter's qart.js
Check the DEMO
install with NPM
npm install vue-qart --save
Import
import VueQArt from 'vue-qart'
new Vue({
components: {VueQArt}
})
In template
<vue-q-art :config="config"></vue-q-art>
Set config value
data () {
return {
msg: 'Welcome to Your Vue.js App',
config: {
value: 'https://www.baidu.com',
imagePath: './examples/assets/logo.png',
filter: 'color'
}
}
}
for imagePath prop, you can use base64 instead of image path.
For more details you should definitely check out qart.js
download to image
passing
download props, to show download button, it support:
image/png
you can download the qrcode to image by using
canvas.toDataURL()
const myCanvas = this.$refs.qart.children[0];
const type = 'image/png';
let image = myCanvas.toDataURL(type).replace(type, "image/octet-stream");
window.location.href = image; // it will save locally
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080/demo/
npm run dev
# build demo
npm run demo
# export the directive as a library
npm run build