vpa

vue-pwa-asset-generator

by Julien Calixte
1.6.1

PWA asset generator perfect with VueJS framework (but useful for all PWA!)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

525

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vue PWA asset generator

npm npm

TLDR :

npx vue-pwa-asset-generator -a {512x512_png_source | svg_source} [-o {output_folder}]

This package creates for you all the default assets used in a VueJS app with PWA plugin as well as a manifest JSON with the icons attribute set.

demo

Installation

You can use npx as shown above or you can install it globally:

npm install --global vue-pwa-asset-generator

or

yarn global add vue-pwa-asset-generator

Usage

VueJS PWA asset generator has a vue-asset-generate command with two parameters :

  • -a: input asset, it can be an SVG file or a PNG file (the largest image is a 512x512 png image).
  • -o output folder (created if it does not exist). This parameter is optional, by default, vue-pwa-asset-generator will assume the command is run in a VueJS project. Therefor the manifest.json and favicon.ico are in public folder, the rest ies in public/img/icons folder.
  • --no-manifest: option to not generate manifest.json file

Examples

vue-asset-generate -a logo.png -o img

vue-asset-generate -a logo.svg

vue-asset-generate -a logo.svg -o img

"Hey, I'm using the Vue plugin for pwa. Where do I put my manifest json?"

You can configure your PWA with the vue.config.js file.

Here an example of how you can merge the created manifest.json and your configuration file:

module.exports = {
  // ... other configurations
  pwa: {
    themeColor: "#130f40",
    msTileColor: "#130f40",
    name: "My app",
    manifestOptions: {
      icons: [
        {
          src: "./img/icons/android-chrome-192x192.png",
          sizes: "192x192",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/android-chrome-512x512.png",
          sizes: "512x512",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/android-chrome-maskable-192x192.png",
          sizes: "192x192",
          type: "image/png",
          purpose: "maskable",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/android-chrome-maskable-512x512.png",
          sizes: "512x512",
          type: "image/png",
          purpose: "maskable",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png",
          sizes: "60x60",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png",
          sizes: "76x76",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png",
          sizes: "120x120",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png",
          sizes: "152x152",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png",
          sizes: "180x180",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon.png",
          sizes: "180x180",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/favicon-16x16.png",
          sizes: "16x16",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/favicon-32x32.png",
          sizes: "32x32",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/msapplication-icon-144x144.png",
          sizes: "144x144",
          type: "image/png",
        },
        {
          src: "./img/icons/mstile-150x150.png",
          sizes: "150x150",
          type: "image/png",
        },
      ],
    },
  },
};

⚠️

When generating assets from a png file, the generator creates a black and white svg for the safari-pinned-tab.svg icon, some manual modifications may be necessary.

I hope this will be useful as it is for me! ♥

100
Julien Calixte
November 14, 2020
🇧🇷🇫🇷
November 14, 2020

