Vue PWA asset generator

TLDR :

npx vue-pwa-asset-generator -a { 512x512_png_source | svg_source } [-o {output_folder}]

This package creates for you all the default assets used in a VueJS app with PWA plugin as well as a manifest JSON with the icons attribute set.

Installation

You can use npx as shown above or you can install it globally:

npm install --global vue-pwa-asset-generator

or

yarn global add vue-pwa-asset-generator

Usage

VueJS PWA asset generator has a vue-asset-generate command with two parameters :

-a : input asset, it can be an SVG file or a PNG file (the largest image is a 512x512 png image).

: input asset, it can be an SVG file or a PNG file (the largest image is a 512x512 png image). -o output folder (created if it does not exist). This parameter is optional, by default, vue-pwa-asset-generator will assume the command is run in a VueJS project. Therefor the manifest.json and favicon.ico are in public folder, the rest ies in public/img/icons folder.

output folder (created if it does not exist). This parameter is optional, by default, will assume the command is run in a VueJS project. Therefor the and are in folder, the rest ies in folder. --no-manifest : option to not generate manifest.json file

Examples

vue-asset-generate -a logo.png -o img

vue-asset-generate -a logo.svg

vue-asset-generate -a logo.svg -o img

"Hey, I'm using the Vue plugin for pwa. Where do I put my manifest json?"

You can configure your PWA with the vue.config.js file.

Here an example of how you can merge the created manifest.json and your configuration file:

module .exports = { pwa : { themeColor : "#130f40" , msTileColor : "#130f40" , name : "My app" , manifestOptions : { icons : [ { src : "./img/icons/android-chrome-192x192.png" , sizes : "192x192" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/android-chrome-512x512.png" , sizes : "512x512" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/android-chrome-maskable-192x192.png" , sizes : "192x192" , type : "image/png" , purpose : "maskable" , }, { src : "./img/icons/android-chrome-maskable-512x512.png" , sizes : "512x512" , type : "image/png" , purpose : "maskable" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-60x60.png" , sizes : "60x60" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-76x76.png" , sizes : "76x76" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-120x120.png" , sizes : "120x120" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-152x152.png" , sizes : "152x152" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon-180x180.png" , sizes : "180x180" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/apple-touch-icon.png" , sizes : "180x180" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/favicon-16x16.png" , sizes : "16x16" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/favicon-32x32.png" , sizes : "32x32" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/msapplication-icon-144x144.png" , sizes : "144x144" , type : "image/png" , }, { src : "./img/icons/mstile-150x150.png" , sizes : "150x150" , type : "image/png" , }, ], }, }, };

When generating assets from a png file, the generator creates a black and white svg for the safari-pinned-tab.svg icon, some manual modifications may be necessary.

I hope this will be useful as it is for me! ♥