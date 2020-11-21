Vue Pusher

A pusher plugin for vue.js

Usage

Install the plugin like any other plugin. :)

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); Vue.use( require ( 'vue-pusher' ), { api_key : 'xxxxxx' , options : { cluster : 'ap1' , encrypted : true , } });

Manually using the pusher instance.

Inside your components, you just need to access the $pusher object.

export default { ready () { var channel = this .$pusher.subscribe( 'dashboard' ); channel.bind( 'user.log' , ({ log }) => { console .log( `User ${log.user.name} has ${log.action} at ${log.time} ` ); }); } }

Subscribing to a channel.

Subscribing to a channel providers a callback where you can bind events.

this .$pusher.subscribe( 'dashboard' , channel => { channel.bind( 'user.log' , ({ log }) => { console .log( `User ${log.user.name} has ${log.action} at ${log.time} ` ); }); });

Unsubscribing to a channel.