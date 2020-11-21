A pusher plugin for vue.js
Install the plugin like any other plugin. :)
var Vue = require('vue');
Vue.use(require('vue-pusher'), {
api_key: 'xxxxxx',
options: {
cluster: 'ap1',
encrypted: true,
}
});
Inside your components, you just need to access the
$pusher object.
export default {
ready () {
var channel = this.$pusher.subscribe('dashboard');
channel.bind('user.log', ({ log }) => {
console.log(`User ${log.user.name} has ${log.action} at ${log.time}`);
});
}
}
Subscribing to a channel providers a callback where you can bind events.
this.$pusher.subscribe('dashboard', channel => {
channel.bind('user.log', ({ log }) => {
console.log(`User ${log.user.name} has ${log.action} at ${log.time}`);
});
});
this.$pusher.unsubscribe('dashboard');