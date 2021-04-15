This package is not WCAG-compliant yet. It was created when the author was not aware of how important it is to be fully accessible. Proceed with caution.
The live demo is available here: https://codepen.io/DCzajkowski/pen/rzOErW.
npm i vue-pure-lightbox --save
<!-- In <head> -->
<meta rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css">
<!-- In <body>, after Vue import -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.umd.min.js"></script>
import VuePureLightbox from 'vue-pure-lightbox'
/* @vue/component */
export default {
components: {
// ...
VuePureLightbox,
},
}
If you are using an ES6 bundler, you will need to manually import the styles.
import styles from 'vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css'
<style src="vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css"></style>
<script>
new Vue({
components: {
'vue-pure-lightbox': window.VuePureLightbox,
}
}).$mount('#app')
</script>
<VuePureLightbox
thumbnail="/path/to/thumbnail.jpg"
:images="['/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/image1.jpg']"
/>
Note: if you are not using a vue-loader (e.g. you are using a CDN), you have to use the kebab-case'ing for the component i.e.
<vue-pure-lightbox>instead of
<VuePureLightbox>.
<VuePureLightbox
thumbnail="https://via.placeholder.com/350x150"
:images="[
{ link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/910', alt: 'Cat 1' },
{ link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/920', alt: 'Cat 2' },
]"
>
<div v-slot:loader>Loading…</div>
<div v-slot:content="{ url: { link, alt } }">
<img :src="link" :alt="alt">
</div>
</VuePureLightbox>
|Prop
|Type
|Value
|thumbnail
|string
|Path to a file being your thumbnail
|images
|string[] or array
|Array of paths to files visible in the lightbox
|alternate-text
|string
|(Optional) alt="" text for your image
|value
|boolean
|(Optional) reactive visibility prop
|open-at-index
|integer
|(Optional) index of an image to show when opening the modal
|Slot
|Description
|Default
|content
|DOM to be used in place of an image in the lightbox
|<img> tag with src set to path
|loader
|DOM to be used when there is an image loading
|LightboxDefaultLoader
|icon-close
|Icon to be used as a close button
|× (×)
|icon-previous
|Icon to be used as the "next" arrow button
|(svg)
|icon-next
|Icon to be used as the "previous" arrow button
|(svg)
|preview
|DOM to be used in place of the default thumbnail
|Clickable link with a thumbnail
This package consists of just one
.vue file. It is meant to be as small and simple as possible.
In return you get a
<VuePureLightbox> Vue component that allows you to show images in a nice, responsive lightbox.
Supported keys:
CSS is being used in the component, but each class is prefixed with a
lightbox keyword. You can overwrite them as you wish.
If you find any bug or problem with the plugin please open an issue or create a pull request on the Github repo.