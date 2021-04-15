openbase logo
vpl

vue-pure-lightbox

by Dariusz Czajkowski
3.1.2 (see all)

Very simple lightbox plugin (without any dependencies) for Vuejs 🌅

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pure JS lightbox component for Vue.js

Downloads Version License

Disclaimer

This package is not WCAG-compliant yet. It was created when the author was not aware of how important it is to be fully accessible. Proceed with caution.

Table of contents

Demo

The live demo is available here: https://codepen.io/DCzajkowski/pen/rzOErW.

Installation

With NPM:

npm i vue-pure-lightbox --save

With a CDN:

<!-- In <head> -->
<meta rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css">
<!-- In <body>, after Vue import -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.umd.min.js"></script>

Usage

With an ES6 bundler (via NPM)

Importing a component

import VuePureLightbox from 'vue-pure-lightbox'

/* @vue/component */
export default {
  components: {
    // ...
    VuePureLightbox,
  },
}

Importing CSS styles

If you are using an ES6 bundler, you will need to manually import the styles.

Via an import
import styles from 'vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css'
Via a <style> tag
<style src="vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css"></style>

With a CDN

<script>
  new Vue({
    components: {
      'vue-pure-lightbox': window.VuePureLightbox,
    }
  }).$mount('#app')
</script>

Simple example

<VuePureLightbox
  thumbnail="/path/to/thumbnail.jpg"
  :images="['/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/image1.jpg']"
/>

Note: if you are not using a vue-loader (e.g. you are using a CDN), you have to use the kebab-case'ing for the component i.e. <vue-pure-lightbox> instead of <VuePureLightbox>.

Example using content slot and custom loader

<VuePureLightbox
  thumbnail="https://via.placeholder.com/350x150"
  :images="[
    { link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/910', alt: 'Cat 1' },
    { link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/920', alt: 'Cat 2' },
  ]"
>
  <div v-slot:loader>Loading…</div>
  <div v-slot:content="{ url: { link, alt } }">
    <img :src="link" :alt="alt">
  </div>
</VuePureLightbox>

Note: if you are not using a vue-loader (e.g. you are using a CDN), you have to use the kebab-case'ing for the component i.e. <vue-pure-lightbox> instead of <VuePureLightbox>.

Available props:

PropTypeValue
thumbnailstringPath to a file being your thumbnail
imagesstring[] or arrayArray of paths to files visible in the lightbox
alternate-textstring(Optional) alt="" text for your image
valueboolean(Optional) reactive visibility prop
open-at-indexinteger(Optional) index of an image to show when opening the modal

Available slots:

SlotDescriptionDefault
contentDOM to be used in place of an image in the lightbox<img> tag with src set to path
loaderDOM to be used when there is an image loadingLightboxDefaultLoader
icon-closeIcon to be used as a close button× (&times;)
icon-previousIcon to be used as the "next" arrow button(svg)
icon-nextIcon to be used as the "previous" arrow button(svg)
previewDOM to be used in place of the default thumbnailClickable link with a thumbnail

Contents

This package consists of just one .vue file. It is meant to be as small and simple as possible. In return you get a <VuePureLightbox> Vue component that allows you to show images in a nice, responsive lightbox.

Supported keys:

  • Arrow right - Go to the next image
  • Arrow left - Go to the previous image
  • Escape key - Close the modal
  • Arrow up, Arrow down and a Space Bar - inactive when the lightbox is visible

CSS is being used in the component, but each class is prefixed with a lightbox keyword. You can overwrite them as you wish.

License

MIT

Issues

If you find any bug or problem with the plugin please open an issue or create a pull request on the Github repo.

