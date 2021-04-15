Pure JS lightbox component for Vue.js

Disclaimer

This package is not WCAG-compliant yet. It was created when the author was not aware of how important it is to be fully accessible. Proceed with caution.

Demo

The live demo is available here: https://codepen.io/DCzajkowski/pen/rzOErW.

Installation

With NPM:

npm i vue-pure-lightbox --save

With a CDN:

< meta rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

With an ES6 bundler (via NPM)

Importing a component

import VuePureLightbox from 'vue-pure-lightbox' export default { components : { VuePureLightbox, }, }

Importing CSS styles

If you are using an ES6 bundler, you will need to manually import the styles.

Via an import

import styles from 'vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css'

Via a <style> tag

<style src="vue-pure-lightbox/dist/VuePureLightbox.css"></style>

With a CDN

< script > new Vue({ components : { 'vue-pure-lightbox' : window .VuePureLightbox, } }).$mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Simple example

<VuePureLightbox thumbnail="/path/to/thumbnail.jpg" :images="['/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/image1.jpg']" />

Note: if you are not using a vue-loader (e.g. you are using a CDN), you have to use the kebab-case'ing for the component i.e. <vue-pure-lightbox> instead of <VuePureLightbox> .

Example using content slot and custom loader

<VuePureLightbox thumbnail="https://via.placeholder.com/350x150" :images="[ { link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/910', alt: 'Cat 1' }, { link: 'https://placekitten.com/1080/920', alt: 'Cat 2' }, ]" > <div v-slot:loader>Loading…</div> <div v-slot:content="{ url: { link, alt } }"> <img :src="link" :alt="alt"> </div> </VuePureLightbox>

Available props:

Prop Type Value thumbnail string Path to a file being your thumbnail images string[] or array Array of paths to files visible in the lightbox alternate-text string (Optional) alt="" text for your image value boolean (Optional) reactive visibility prop open-at-index integer (Optional) index of an image to show when opening the modal

Available slots:

Slot Description Default content DOM to be used in place of an image in the lightbox <img> tag with src set to path loader DOM to be used when there is an image loading LightboxDefaultLoader icon-close Icon to be used as a close button × (×) icon-previous Icon to be used as the "next" arrow button (svg) icon-next Icon to be used as the "previous" arrow button (svg) preview DOM to be used in place of the default thumbnail Clickable link with a thumbnail

Contents

This package consists of just one .vue file. It is meant to be as small and simple as possible. In return you get a <VuePureLightbox> Vue component that allows you to show images in a nice, responsive lightbox.

Supported keys:

Arrow right - Go to the next image

Arrow left - Go to the previous image

Escape key - Close the modal

Arrow up, Arrow down and a Space Bar - inactive when the lightbox is visible

CSS is being used in the component, but each class is prefixed with a lightbox keyword. You can overwrite them as you wish.

License

MIT

Issues

If you find any bug or problem with the plugin please open an issue or create a pull request on the Github repo.