Readme

Vue-Pull-To

A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js.

zh-CN中文文档

Build Status Coverage Status GitHub issues GitHub stars GitHub license npm

Live Examples

qrcode

examples

Installation

 npm install vue-pull-to --save

Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <pull-to :top-load-method="refresh">
      <ul v-for="item in dataList">
        <li>{{ item }}</li>
      </ul>
    </pull-to>
  </div> 
</template>

<script>
  import PullTo from 'vue-pull-to'
  import { fetchDataList } from 'api'
  
  export default {
    name: 'example',
    components: {
      PullTo
    },
    data() {
      return {
        dataList: []
      }
    },
    methods: {
      refresh(loaded) {
       fetchDataList()
        .then((res) => {
          this.dataList = res.data.dataList
          loaded('done')
        })
      }
    }
  }
</script>

The component will occupy 100% height of the parent element by default. props top-load-method and bottom-load-method will default to a loaded parameter, which is a function that changes the state of the component's load, and must be called once loaded. The component will always be loaded, if loaded('done') The internal state of the component will become a successful state of loading, loaded('fail') for the failure.

More usage examples

API Docs

props

AttributeDescriptiontypeDefault
distance-indexSlip the threshold (the greater the value the slower the sliding)Number2
top-block-heightThe height of the block element area outside the top of the scroll containerNumber50
bottom-block-heightThe height of the block element area outside the scrolling containerNumber50
wrapper-heightThe height of the scrolling containerString'100%'
top-load-methodTop drop-down methodFunction
bottom-load-methodBottom pull-up methodFunction
is-throttle-top-pullWhether the disable of the top-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to falseBooleantrue
is-throttle-bottom-pullWhether the disable of the bottom-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to falseBooleantrue
is-throttle-scrollWhether the disable of the scroll throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to falseBooleantrue
is-touch-sensitiveWhether to handle touch eventsBooleantrue
is-scroll-sensitiveWhether to handle scroll eventsBooleantrue
is-top-bounceWhether to enable the pull-down bounce effectBooleantrue
is-bottom-bounceWhether to enable the pull-up bounce effectBooleantrue
is-bottom-keep-scrollWhether to make the scroll container stay in place after completing the pull-down methodBooleanfalse
top-configConfiguration for the topmost part of the scroll containerObjectdefault config
bottom-configConfiguration for the bottommost part of the scroll containerObjectdefault config

topConfig and bottomConfig Configurable options and default configuration item values

const TOP_DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
  pullText: '下拉刷新', // The text is displayed when you pull down
  triggerText: '释放更新', // The text that appears when the trigger distance is pulled down
  loadingText: '加载中...', // The text in the load
  doneText: '加载完成', // Load the finished text
  failText: '加载失败', // Load failed text
  loadedStayTime: 400, // Time to stay after loading ms
  stayDistance: 50, // Trigger the distance after the refresh
  triggerDistance: 70 // Pull down the trigger to trigger the distance
}

const BOTTOM_DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
  pullText: '上拉加载',
  triggerText: '释放更新',
  loadingText: '加载中...',
  doneText: '加载完成',
  failText: '加载失败',
  loadedStayTime: 400,
  stayDistance: 50,
  triggerDistance: 70
}

slots

NameDescriptionscope
defaultThe default slot scrolls the contents of the container
top-blockScroll the contents of the top of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use template tag with scope attribute)state：Current state、state-text：State corresponding to the text
bottom-blockScroll the contents of the bottom of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use template tag with scope attribute)state：Current state、state-text：State corresponding to the text

events

nameDescription
top-state-changeWhen the top state has changed, the first parameter is the current state
bottom-state-changeWhen the bottom state has changed, the first parameter is the current state
top-pullPull down the trigger, the first parameter for the current pull of the distance value, the default will be throttle, config isThrottle to real-time trigger
bottom-pullPull up the trigger, the first parameter for the current pull of the distance value, the default will be throttle, config isThrottle to real-time trigger
infinite-scrollTriggered when the scroll container scrolls to the end
scrollWhen scrolling, the event callback function, the first parameter, is the native event object

