A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js.
npm install vue-pull-to --save
<template>
<div>
<pull-to :top-load-method="refresh">
<ul v-for="item in dataList">
<li>{{ item }}</li>
</ul>
</pull-to>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import PullTo from 'vue-pull-to'
import { fetchDataList } from 'api'
export default {
name: 'example',
components: {
PullTo
},
data() {
return {
dataList: []
}
},
methods: {
refresh(loaded) {
fetchDataList()
.then((res) => {
this.dataList = res.data.dataList
loaded('done')
})
}
}
}
</script>
The component will occupy 100% height of the parent element by default. props top-load-method and bottom-load-method will default to a loaded parameter, which is a function that changes the state of the component's load, and must be called once loaded. The component will always be loaded, if
loaded('done') The internal state of the component will become a successful state of loading,
loaded('fail') for the failure.
|Attribute
|Description
|type
|Default
|distance-index
|Slip the threshold (the greater the value the slower the sliding)
|Number
|2
|top-block-height
|The height of the block element area outside the top of the scroll container
|Number
|50
|bottom-block-height
|The height of the block element area outside the scrolling container
|Number
|50
|wrapper-height
|The height of the scrolling container
|String
|'100%'
|top-load-method
|Top drop-down method
|Function
|bottom-load-method
|Bottom pull-up method
|Function
|is-throttle-top-pull
|Whether the disable of the
top-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false
|Boolean
|true
|is-throttle-bottom-pull
|Whether the disable of the
bottom-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false
|Boolean
|true
|is-throttle-scroll
|Whether the disable of the
scroll throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false
|Boolean
|true
|is-touch-sensitive
|Whether to handle touch events
|Boolean
|true
|is-scroll-sensitive
|Whether to handle scroll events
|Boolean
|true
|is-top-bounce
|Whether to enable the pull-down bounce effect
|Boolean
|true
|is-bottom-bounce
|Whether to enable the pull-up bounce effect
|Boolean
|true
|is-bottom-keep-scroll
|Whether to make the scroll container stay in place after completing the pull-down method
|Boolean
|false
|top-config
|Configuration for the topmost part of the scroll container
|Object
|default config
|bottom-config
|Configuration for the bottommost part of the scroll container
|Object
|default config
topConfig and
bottomConfig Configurable options and default configuration item values
const TOP_DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
pullText: '下拉刷新', // The text is displayed when you pull down
triggerText: '释放更新', // The text that appears when the trigger distance is pulled down
loadingText: '加载中...', // The text in the load
doneText: '加载完成', // Load the finished text
failText: '加载失败', // Load failed text
loadedStayTime: 400, // Time to stay after loading ms
stayDistance: 50, // Trigger the distance after the refresh
triggerDistance: 70 // Pull down the trigger to trigger the distance
}
const BOTTOM_DEFAULT_CONFIG = {
pullText: '上拉加载',
triggerText: '释放更新',
loadingText: '加载中...',
doneText: '加载完成',
failText: '加载失败',
loadedStayTime: 400,
stayDistance: 50,
triggerDistance: 70
}
|Name
|Description
|scope
|default
|The default slot scrolls the contents of the container
|top-block
|Scroll the contents of the top of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use
template tag with scope
attribute)
state：Current state、
state-text：State corresponding to the text
|bottom-block
|Scroll the contents of the bottom of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use
template tag with scope
attribute)
state：Current state、
state-text：State corresponding to the text
|name
|Description
|top-state-change
|When the top state has changed, the first parameter is the current state
|bottom-state-change
|When the bottom state has changed, the first parameter is the current state
|top-pull
|Pull down the trigger, the first parameter for the current pull of the distance value, the default will be throttle, config
isThrottle to real-time trigger
|bottom-pull
|Pull up the trigger, the first parameter for the current pull of the distance value, the default will be throttle, config
isThrottle to real-time trigger
|infinite-scroll
|Triggered when the scroll container scrolls to the end
|scroll
|When scrolling, the event callback function, the first parameter, is the native
event object