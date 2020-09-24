A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js.

Installation

npm install vue-pull-to --save

Usage

<template> <div> <pull-to :top-load-method="refresh"> <ul v-for="item in dataList"> <li>{{ item }}</li> </ul> </pull-to> </div> </template> <script> import PullTo from 'vue-pull-to' import { fetchDataList } from 'api' export default { name: 'example', components: { PullTo }, data() { return { dataList: [] } }, methods: { refresh(loaded) { fetchDataList() .then((res) => { this.dataList = res.data.dataList loaded('done') }) } } } </script>

The component will occupy 100% height of the parent element by default. props top-load-method and bottom-load-method will default to a loaded parameter, which is a function that changes the state of the component's load, and must be called once loaded. The component will always be loaded, if loaded('done') The internal state of the component will become a successful state of loading, loaded('fail') for the failure.

More usage examples

API Docs

props

Attribute Description type Default distance-index Slip the threshold (the greater the value the slower the sliding) Number 2 top-block-height The height of the block element area outside the top of the scroll container Number 50 bottom-block-height The height of the block element area outside the scrolling container Number 50 wrapper-height The height of the scrolling container String '100%' top-load-method Top drop-down method Function bottom-load-method Bottom pull-up method Function is-throttle-top-pull Whether the disable of the top-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false Boolean true is-throttle-bottom-pull Whether the disable of the bottom-pull throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false Boolean true is-throttle-scroll Whether the disable of the scroll throttle event is triggered to ensure performance if the real-time trigger is set to false Boolean true is-touch-sensitive Whether to handle touch events Boolean true is-scroll-sensitive Whether to handle scroll events Boolean true is-top-bounce Whether to enable the pull-down bounce effect Boolean true is-bottom-bounce Whether to enable the pull-up bounce effect Boolean true is-bottom-keep-scroll Whether to make the scroll container stay in place after completing the pull-down method Boolean false top-config Configuration for the topmost part of the scroll container Object default config bottom-config Configuration for the bottommost part of the scroll container Object default config

topConfig and bottomConfig Configurable options and default configuration item values

const TOP_DEFAULT_CONFIG = { pullText : '下拉刷新' , triggerText : '释放更新' , loadingText : '加载中...' , doneText : '加载完成' , failText : '加载失败' , loadedStayTime : 400 , stayDistance : 50 , triggerDistance : 70 } const BOTTOM_DEFAULT_CONFIG = { pullText : '上拉加载' , triggerText : '释放更新' , loadingText : '加载中...' , doneText : '加载完成' , failText : '加载失败' , loadedStayTime : 400 , stayDistance : 50 , triggerDistance : 70 }

slots

Name Description scope default The default slot scrolls the contents of the container top-block Scroll the contents of the top of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use template tag with scope attribute ) state ：Current state、 state-text ：State corresponding to the text bottom-block Scroll the contents of the bottom of the container outer (support the scope slot need to use template tag with scope attribute ) state ：Current state、 state-text ：State corresponding to the text

