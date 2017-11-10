openbase logo
vpr

vue-pull-refresh

by LinBin
0.2.7 (see all)

A pull down refresh component implement by vuejs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

386

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-pull-refresh

Build Status

A pull down refresh component implements by vuejs 2.0 for mobile.

Demo

Demo

PS: Please use browsers that support Promise

Usage

Install

npm install vue-pull-refresh --save

CommonJS

var VuePullRefresh = require('vue-pull-refresh');

new Vue({
    components: {
        'vue-pull-refresh': VuePullRefresh
    },
    data: function () {
        return {};
    },
    methods: {
        onRefresh: function() {
            return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
                setTimeout(function () {
                    resolve();
                }, 1000);
            });
        }
    },
    template: '<vue-pull-refresh :on-refresh="onRefresh"></vue-pull-refresh>'
});

ES6

import VuePullRefresh from 'vue-pull-refresh';

new Vue({
    components: {
        'vue-pull-refresh': VuePullRefresh
    },
    data: function () {
        return {};
    },
    methods: {
        onRefresh: function() {
            return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
                setTimeout(function () {
                    resolve();
                }, 1000);
            });
        }
    },
    template: '<vue-pull-refresh :on-refresh="onRefresh"></vue-pull-refresh>'
});

Props

PropertyDescription
onRefreshrefresh event;Should return a promise.
config{
errorLabel: label shows when error
startLabel: label shows when pull down start
readyLabel: label shows when ready to refresh
loadingLabel: label shows when loading
pullDownHeight: the height toggle pull down refresh action
}

Contribution

First, install dependencies

npm install

Second, setup development environment

npm run dev

License

MIT

