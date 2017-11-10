A pull down refresh component implements by vuejs 2.0 for mobile.
PS: Please use browsers that support Promise
npm install vue-pull-refresh --save
var VuePullRefresh = require('vue-pull-refresh');
new Vue({
components: {
'vue-pull-refresh': VuePullRefresh
},
data: function () {
return {};
},
methods: {
onRefresh: function() {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () {
resolve();
}, 1000);
});
}
},
template: '<vue-pull-refresh :on-refresh="onRefresh"></vue-pull-refresh>'
});
import VuePullRefresh from 'vue-pull-refresh';
new Vue({
components: {
'vue-pull-refresh': VuePullRefresh
},
data: function () {
return {};
},
methods: {
onRefresh: function() {
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
setTimeout(function () {
resolve();
}, 1000);
});
}
},
template: '<vue-pull-refresh :on-refresh="onRefresh"></vue-pull-refresh>'
});
|Property
|Description
|onRefresh
|refresh event;Should return a promise.
|config
|{
errorLabel: label shows when error
startLabel: label shows when pull down start
readyLabel: label shows when ready to refresh
loadingLabel: label shows when loading
pullDownHeight: the height toggle pull down refresh action
}
First, install dependencies
npm install
Second, setup development environment
npm run dev