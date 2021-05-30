a Vue plugin for PhotoSwipe without set image size
npm install vue-pswipe
// main.js
import Photoswipe from 'vue-pswipe'
Vue.use(Photoswipe, options)
see complete options
you can set
v-pswp directive in element to mark as clickable
<Photoswipe>
<img
:src="imageSrc"
v-pswp="imageSrc"
/>
</Photoswipe>
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|options
|object
|original PhotoSwipe options, see complete options
|-
|auto
|boolean
|automatically collect all img tags without the need for the
v-pswp directive
|false
|bubble
|boolean
|allow click event bubbling
|false
|lazy
|boolean
|lazy loading image, you can set to false to preload all image
|true
|rotate
|boolean
|add a rotate action button to the top bar, allow user to rotate the current image
|false
v-pswp: object|string
use for mark current element as gallery item, accept image src or options object
Directive Options:
interface PswpDirectiveOptions {
/**
* path to image
*/
src: string
/**
* image size, 'width x height', eg: '100x100'
*/
size?: string
/**
* small image placeholder,
* main (large) image loads on top of it,
* if you skip this parameter - grey rectangle will be displayed,
* try to define this property only when small image was loaded before
*/
msrc?: string
/**
* used by Default PhotoSwipe UI
* if you skip it, there won't be any caption
*/
title?: string
/**
* to make URLs to a single image look like this: http://example.com/#&gid=1&pid=custom-first-id
* instead of: http://example.com/#&gid=1&pid=1
* enable options history: true, galleryPIDs: true and add pid (unique picture identifier)
*/
pid?: string | number
}
beforeOpen
emit after click thumbnail, if listen to this event,
next function must be called to resolve this hook
Parameters:
event:
index: current image index
target: the target that triggers effective click event
next:
must be called to resolve the hook.
next(false) will abort open PhotoSwipe
opened
emit after photoswipe init, you can get current active photoswipe instance by parameter
Parameters:
pswp:
current photoswipe instance
support all original PhotoSwipe events, see original event, eg:
<Photoswipe @beforeChange="handleBeforeChange">
<img
:src="imageSrc"
v-pswp="imageSrc"
/>
</Photoswipe>
WARNING: If you using Photoswipe component in HTML, not in a SFC, use
v-on instead, because HTML tag and attributes are case insensitive
<Photoswipe v-on ="{ beforeChange: handleBeforeChange }">
<img
:src="imageSrc"
v-pswp="imageSrc"
/>
</Photoswipe>
In addition to using the
<Photoswipe> tag, you can also use
Vue.prototype.$Pswp.open(params) to directly open a PhotoSwipe. This is especially useful in the case of Custom HTML Content in Slides.
<template>
<button @click="handleClick">open</button>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
handleClick() {
this.$Pswp.open({
items: [
{
html: '<div>hello vue-pswipe</div>'
}
]
})
}
}
}
</script>
Vue.prototyp.$Pswp.open:
type Open = (params: {
items: PswpItem[],
options?: PswpOptions
}) => pswp
But cannot use
vue.prototype.$Pswp.open()
<script>
export default {
components: {
Photoswipe: () => import('vue-pswipe')
.then(({ Photoswipe }) => Photoswipe)
}
}
</script>
npm run dev