a Vue plugin for PhotoSwipe without set image size

online example

install

npm install vue-pswipe

usage

import Photoswipe from 'vue-pswipe' Vue.use(Photoswipe, options)

see complete options

you can set v-pswp directive in element to mark as clickable

<Photoswipe> <img :src="imageSrc" v-pswp="imageSrc" /> </Photoswipe>

props

Property Type Description Default options object original PhotoSwipe options, see complete options - auto boolean automatically collect all img tags without the need for the v-pswp directive false bubble boolean allow click event bubbling false lazy boolean lazy loading image, you can set to false to preload all image true rotate boolean add a rotate action button to the top bar, allow user to rotate the current image false

directive

use for mark current element as gallery item, accept image src or options object

Directive Options:

interface PswpDirectiveOptions { src: string size?: string msrc?: string title?: string pid?: string | number }

event

beforeOpen

emit after click thumbnail, if listen to this event, next function must be called to resolve this hook

Parameters:

event : index : current image index target : the target that triggers effective click event

next : must be called to resolve the hook. next(false) will abort open PhotoSwipe

opened

emit after photoswipe init, you can get current active photoswipe instance by parameter

Parameters:

pswp : current photoswipe instance

original PhotoSwipe event

support all original PhotoSwipe events, see original event, eg:

<Photoswipe @beforeChange="handleBeforeChange"> <img :src="imageSrc" v-pswp="imageSrc" /> </Photoswipe>

WARNING: If you using Photoswipe component in HTML, not in a SFC, use v-on instead, because HTML tag and attributes are case insensitive

<Photoswipe v-on ="{ beforeChange: handleBeforeChange }"> <img :src="imageSrc" v-pswp="imageSrc" /> </Photoswipe>

custom html

In addition to using the <Photoswipe> tag, you can also use Vue.prototype.$Pswp.open(params) to directly open a PhotoSwipe. This is especially useful in the case of Custom HTML Content in Slides.

<template> <button @click="handleClick">open</button> </template> <script> export default { methods: { handleClick() { this.$Pswp.open({ items: [ { html: '<div>hello vue-pswipe</div>' } ] }) } } } </script>

Vue.prototyp.$Pswp.open :

type Open = (params: { items: PswpItem[], options?: PswpOptions }) => pswp

dynamic import

But cannot use vue.prototype.$Pswp.open()

<script> export default { components: { Photoswipe: () => import('vue-pswipe') .then(({ Photoswipe }) => Photoswipe) } } </script>

example

npm run dev

License

MIT