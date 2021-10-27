Vue Property Decorator

This library fully depends on vue-class-component, so please read its README before using this library.

Install

npm i -S vue-property-decorator

Usage

There are several decorators and 1 function (Mixin):

@Prop(options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator

import { Vue, Component, Prop } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ( Number ) readonly propA: number | undefined ({ default : 'default value' }) readonly propB!: string ([ String , Boolean ]) readonly propC: string | boolean | undefined }

is equivalent to

export default { props : { propA : { type : Number , }, propB : { default : 'default value' , }, propC : { type : [ String , Boolean ], }, }, }

If you'd like to set type property of each prop value from its type definition, you can use reflect-metadata.

Set emitDecoratorMetadata to true . Import reflect-metadata before importing vue-property-decorator (importing reflect-metadata is needed just once.)

import 'reflect-metadata' import { Vue, Component, Prop } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class MyComponent extends Vue { () age!: number }

Each prop's default value need to be defined as same as the example code shown in above.

It's not supported to define each default property like @Prop() prop = 'default value' .

@PropSync(propName: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator

import { Vue, Component, PropSync } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ( 'name' , { type : String }) syncedName!: string }

is equivalent to

export default { props : { name : { type : String , }, }, computed : { syncedName : { get () { return this .name }, set (value) { this .$emit( 'update:name' , value) }, }, }, }

@PropSync works like @Prop besides the fact that it takes the propName as an argument of the decorator, and also creates a computed getter and setter behind the scenes. This way you can interface with the property as if it was a regular data property whilst making it as easy as appending the .sync modifier in the parent component.

@Model(event?: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator

import { Vue, Component, Model } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ( 'change' , { type : Boolean }) readonly checked!: boolean }

is equivalent to

export default { model : { prop : 'checked' , event : 'change' , }, props : { checked : { type : Boolean , }, }, }

@Model property can also set type property from its type definition via reflect-metadata .

@ModelSync(propName: string, event?: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator

import { Vue, Component, ModelSync } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ( 'checked' , 'change' , { type : Boolean }) readonly checkedValue!: boolean }

is equivalent to

export default { model : { prop : 'checked' , event : 'change' , }, props : { checked : { type : Boolean , }, }, computed : { checkedValue : { get () { return this .checked }, set (value) { this .$emit( 'change' , value) }, }, }, }

@ModelSync property can also set type property from its type definition via reflect-metadata .

@Watch(path: string, options: WatchOptions = {}) decorator

import { Vue, Component, Watch } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ( 'child' ) onChildChanged(val: string , oldVal: string ) {} ( 'person' , { immediate: true , deep: true }) onPersonChanged1(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {} ( 'person' ) onPersonChanged2(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {} ( 'person' ) ( 'child' ) onPersonAndChildChanged() {} }

is equivalent to

export default { watch : { child : [ { handler : 'onChildChanged' , immediate : false , deep : false , }, { handler : 'onPersonAndChildChanged' , immediate : false , deep : false , }, ], person : [ { handler : 'onPersonChanged1' , immediate : true , deep : true , }, { handler : 'onPersonChanged2' , immediate : false , deep : false , }, { handler : 'onPersonAndChildChanged' , immediate : false , deep : false , }, ], }, methods : { onChildChanged(val, oldVal) {}, onPersonChanged1(val, oldVal) {}, onPersonChanged2(val, oldVal) {}, onPersonAndChildChanged() {}, }, }

@Provide(key?: string | symbol) / @Inject(options?: { from?: InjectKey, default?: any } | InjectKey) decorator

import { Component, Inject, Provide, Vue } from 'vue-property-decorator' const symbol = Symbol( 'baz' ) export class MyComponent extends Vue { () readonly foo!: string ( 'bar' ) readonly bar!: string ({ from : 'optional' , default : 'default' }) readonly optional!: string (symbol) readonly baz!: string () foo = 'foo' ( 'bar' ) baz = 'bar' }

is equivalent to

const symbol = Symbol ( 'baz' ) export const MyComponent = Vue.extend({ inject : { foo : 'foo' , bar : 'bar' , optional : { from : 'optional' , default : 'default' }, baz : symbol, }, data() { return { foo : 'foo' , baz : 'bar' , } }, provide() { return { foo : this .foo, bar : this .baz, } }, })

@ProvideReactive(key?: string | symbol) / @InjectReactive(options?: { from?: InjectKey, default?: any } | InjectKey) decorator

These decorators are reactive version of @Provide and @Inject . If a provided value is modified by parent component, then the child component can catch this modification.

const key = Symbol() class ParentComponent extends Vue { () one = 'value' (key) two = 'value' } class ChildComponent extends Vue { () one!: string (key) two!: string }

@Emit(event?: string) decorator

The functions decorated by @Emit $emit their return value followed by their original arguments. If the return value is a promise, it is resolved before being emitted.

If the name of the event is not supplied via the event argument, the function name is used instead. In that case, the camelCase name will be converted to kebab-case.

import { Vue, Component, Emit } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { count = 0 () addToCount(n: number ) { this .count += n } ( 'reset' ) resetCount() { this .count = 0 } () returnValue() { return 10 } () onInputChange(e) { return e.target.value } () promise() { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout( () => { resolve( 20 ) }, 0 ) }) } }

is equivalent to

export default { data() { return { count : 0 , } }, methods : { addToCount(n) { this .count += n this .$emit( 'add-to-count' , n) }, resetCount() { this .count = 0 this .$emit( 'reset' ) }, returnValue() { this .$emit( 'return-value' , 10 ) }, onInputChange(e) { this .$emit( 'on-input-change' , e.target.value, e) }, promise() { const promise = new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout( () => { resolve( 20 ) }, 0 ) }) promise.then( ( value ) => { this .$emit( 'promise' , value) }) }, }, }

@Ref(refKey?: string) decorator

import { Vue, Component, Ref } from 'vue-property-decorator' import AnotherComponent from '@/path/to/another-component.vue' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { () readonly anotherComponent!: AnotherComponent ( 'aButton' ) readonly button!: HTMLButtonElement }

is equivalent to

export default { computed() { anotherComponent : { cache : false , get () { return this .$refs.anotherComponent as AnotherComponent } }, button : { cache : false , get () { return this .$refs.aButton as HTMLButtonElement } } } }

@VModel(propsArgs?: PropOptions) decorator

import { Vue, Component, VModel } from 'vue-property-decorator' export default class YourComponent extends Vue { ({ type : String }) name!: string }

is equivalent to