This library fully depends on vue-class-component, so please read its README before using this library.
MIT License
npm i -S vue-property-decorator
There are several decorators and 1 function (Mixin):
@Prop
@PropSync
@Model
@ModelSync
@Watch
@Provide
@Inject
@ProvideReactive
@InjectReactive
@Emit
@Ref
@VModel
@Component (provided by vue-class-component)
Mixins (the helper function named
mixins provided by vue-class-component)
@Prop(options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator
import { Vue, Component, Prop } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@Prop(Number) readonly propA: number | undefined
@Prop({ default: 'default value' }) readonly propB!: string
@Prop([String, Boolean]) readonly propC: string | boolean | undefined
}
is equivalent to
export default {
props: {
propA: {
type: Number,
},
propB: {
default: 'default value',
},
propC: {
type: [String, Boolean],
},
},
}
type property of each prop value from its type definition, you can use reflect-metadata.
emitDecoratorMetadata to
true.
reflect-metadata before importing
vue-property-decorator (importing
reflect-metadata is needed just once.)
import 'reflect-metadata'
import { Vue, Component, Prop } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class MyComponent extends Vue {
@Prop() age!: number
}
It's not supported to define each
default property like
@Prop() prop = 'default value' .
@PropSync(propName: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator
import { Vue, Component, PropSync } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@PropSync('name', { type: String }) syncedName!: string
}
is equivalent to
export default {
props: {
name: {
type: String,
},
},
computed: {
syncedName: {
get() {
return this.name
},
set(value) {
this.$emit('update:name', value)
},
},
},
}
@PropSync works like
@Prop besides the fact that it takes the propName as an argument of the decorator, and also creates a computed getter and setter behind the scenes. This way you can interface with the property as if it was a regular data property whilst making it as easy as appending the
.sync modifier in the parent component.
@Model(event?: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator
import { Vue, Component, Model } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@Model('change', { type: Boolean }) readonly checked!: boolean
}
is equivalent to
export default {
model: {
prop: 'checked',
event: 'change',
},
props: {
checked: {
type: Boolean,
},
},
}
@Model property can also set
type property from its type definition via
reflect-metadata .
@ModelSync(propName: string, event?: string, options: (PropOptions | Constructor[] | Constructor) = {}) decorator
import { Vue, Component, ModelSync } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@ModelSync('checked', 'change', { type: Boolean })
readonly checkedValue!: boolean
}
is equivalent to
export default {
model: {
prop: 'checked',
event: 'change',
},
props: {
checked: {
type: Boolean,
},
},
computed: {
checkedValue: {
get() {
return this.checked
},
set(value) {
this.$emit('change', value)
},
},
},
}
@ModelSync property can also set
type property from its type definition via
reflect-metadata .
@Watch(path: string, options: WatchOptions = {}) decorator
import { Vue, Component, Watch } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@Watch('child')
onChildChanged(val: string, oldVal: string) {}
@Watch('person', { immediate: true, deep: true })
onPersonChanged1(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {}
@Watch('person')
onPersonChanged2(val: Person, oldVal: Person) {}
@Watch('person')
@Watch('child')
onPersonAndChildChanged() {}
}
is equivalent to
export default {
watch: {
child: [
{
handler: 'onChildChanged',
immediate: false,
deep: false,
},
{
handler: 'onPersonAndChildChanged',
immediate: false,
deep: false,
},
],
person: [
{
handler: 'onPersonChanged1',
immediate: true,
deep: true,
},
{
handler: 'onPersonChanged2',
immediate: false,
deep: false,
},
{
handler: 'onPersonAndChildChanged',
immediate: false,
deep: false,
},
],
},
methods: {
onChildChanged(val, oldVal) {},
onPersonChanged1(val, oldVal) {},
onPersonChanged2(val, oldVal) {},
onPersonAndChildChanged() {},
},
}
@Provide(key?: string | symbol) /
@Inject(options?: { from?: InjectKey, default?: any } | InjectKey) decorator
import { Component, Inject, Provide, Vue } from 'vue-property-decorator'
const symbol = Symbol('baz')
@Component
export class MyComponent extends Vue {
@Inject() readonly foo!: string
@Inject('bar') readonly bar!: string
@Inject({ from: 'optional', default: 'default' }) readonly optional!: string
@Inject(symbol) readonly baz!: string
@Provide() foo = 'foo'
@Provide('bar') baz = 'bar'
}
is equivalent to
const symbol = Symbol('baz')
export const MyComponent = Vue.extend({
inject: {
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar',
optional: { from: 'optional', default: 'default' },
baz: symbol,
},
data() {
return {
foo: 'foo',
baz: 'bar',
}
},
provide() {
return {
foo: this.foo,
bar: this.baz,
}
},
})
@ProvideReactive(key?: string | symbol) /
@InjectReactive(options?: { from?: InjectKey, default?: any } | InjectKey) decorator
These decorators are reactive version of
@Provide and
@Inject. If a provided value is modified by parent component, then the child component can catch this modification.
const key = Symbol()
@Component
class ParentComponent extends Vue {
@ProvideReactive() one = 'value'
@ProvideReactive(key) two = 'value'
}
@Component
class ChildComponent extends Vue {
@InjectReactive() one!: string
@InjectReactive(key) two!: string
}
@Emit(event?: string) decorator
The functions decorated by
@Emit
$emit their return value followed by their original arguments. If the return value is a promise, it is resolved before being emitted.
If the name of the event is not supplied via the
event argument, the function name is used instead. In that case, the camelCase name will be converted to kebab-case.
import { Vue, Component, Emit } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
count = 0
@Emit()
addToCount(n: number) {
this.count += n
}
@Emit('reset')
resetCount() {
this.count = 0
}
@Emit()
returnValue() {
return 10
}
@Emit()
onInputChange(e) {
return e.target.value
}
@Emit()
promise() {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(20)
}, 0)
})
}
}
is equivalent to
export default {
data() {
return {
count: 0,
}
},
methods: {
addToCount(n) {
this.count += n
this.$emit('add-to-count', n)
},
resetCount() {
this.count = 0
this.$emit('reset')
},
returnValue() {
this.$emit('return-value', 10)
},
onInputChange(e) {
this.$emit('on-input-change', e.target.value, e)
},
promise() {
const promise = new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(20)
}, 0)
})
promise.then((value) => {
this.$emit('promise', value)
})
},
},
}
@Ref(refKey?: string) decorator
import { Vue, Component, Ref } from 'vue-property-decorator'
import AnotherComponent from '@/path/to/another-component.vue'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@Ref() readonly anotherComponent!: AnotherComponent
@Ref('aButton') readonly button!: HTMLButtonElement
}
is equivalent to
export default {
computed() {
anotherComponent: {
cache: false,
get() {
return this.$refs.anotherComponent as AnotherComponent
}
},
button: {
cache: false,
get() {
return this.$refs.aButton as HTMLButtonElement
}
}
}
}
@VModel(propsArgs?: PropOptions) decorator
import { Vue, Component, VModel } from 'vue-property-decorator'
@Component
export default class YourComponent extends Vue {
@VModel({ type: String }) name!: string
}
is equivalent to
export default {
props: {
value: {
type: String,
},
},
computed: {
name: {
get() {
return this.value
},
set(value) {
this.$emit('input', value)
},
},
},
}