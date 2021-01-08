Rendering Engine for turning Vue files into Javascript Objects

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-pronto

Usage

Include the library at the top level like so

const Pronto = require ( 'vue-pronto' );

Then init the renderer

const renderer = new Pronto({object});

This returns 2 main functions. It takes 3 params, 2 required and one optional.

renderer.RenderToString(componentPath, data, [vueOptions]); renderer.RenderToStream(componentPath, data, [vueOptions]);

Both methods return a promise. Stream returns a stream, and String returns a string.

RenderToStream

renderer.RenderToStream(vuefile, data, vueOptions) ⇒ Promise

renderToStream returns a stream from res.renderVue to the client

Kind: instance method of Renderer Returns: Promise - - Promise returns a Stream

Param Type Description vuefile string full path to .vue component data Object data to be inserted when generating vue class vueOptions Object vue options to be used when generating head

RenderToString

renderer.RenderToString(vuefile, data, vueOptions) ⇒ Promise

renderToStream returns a string from res.renderVue to the client

Kind: instance method of Renderer

Param Type vuefile string data object vueOptions object

VueOptions

{ pagesPath : path.join(__dirname, '/../tests' ), vueVersion : "2.3.4" , template : { body : { start : '<body><div id="app">' , end : '</div></body>' } }, webpack : { client : {}, server : {} }, vue : { app : 'string' , client : 'string' , server : 'string' , }, head : { metas : [ { property : 'og:title' , content : 'Page Title' }, { name : 'twitter:title' , content : 'Page Title' }, { name : 'viewport' , content : 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no' } ], scripts : [ { src : 'https://unpkg.com/vue@2.3.4/dist/vue.js' } ], styles : [ ] } data : { thing : true }

License

Apache-2.0 © Daniel Cherubini