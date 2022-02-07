Handle your promises with style 🎀
npm install vue-promised
# or
yarn add vue-promised
If you are using Vue 2, you also need to install
@vue/composition-api:
yarn add @vue/composition-api
When dealing with asynchronous requests like fetching content through API calls, you may want to display the loading state with a spinner, handle the error and even hide everything until at least 200ms have been elapsed so the user doesn't see a loading spinner flashing when the request takes very little time. This is quite some boilerplate, and you need to repeat this for every request you want:
<template>
<div>
<p v-if="error">Error: {{ error.message }}</p>
<p v-else-if="isLoading && isDelayElapsed">Loading...</p>
<ul v-else-if="!isLoading">
<li v-for="user in data">{{ user.name }}</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
isLoading: false,
error: null,
data: null,
isDelayElapsed: false,
}),
methods: {
fetchUsers() {
this.error = null
this.isLoading = true
this.isDelayElapsed = false
getUsers()
.then((users) => {
this.data = users
})
.catch((error) => {
this.error = error
})
.finally(() => {
this.isLoading = false
})
setTimeout(() => {
this.isDelayElapsed = true
}, 200)
},
},
created() {
this.fetchUsers()
},
}
</script>
👉 Compare this to the version using Vue Promised that handles new promises.
That is quite a lot of boilerplate and it's not handling cancelling on going requests when
fetchUsers is called again. Vue Promised encapsulates all of that to reduce the boilerplate.
v1
Check the Changelog for breaking changes. v2 exposes the same
Promised and a new
usePromise function on top of that.
import { Promised, usePromise } from 'vue-promised'
Vue.component('Promised', Promised)
export default {
setup() {
const usersPromise = ref(fetchUsers())
const promised = usePromise(usersPromise)
return {
...promised,
// spreads the following properties:
// data, isPending, isDelayElapsed, error
}
},
}
Vue Promised also exposes the same API via a component named
Promised.
In the following examples,
promise is a Promise but can initially be
null.
data contains the result of the promise. You can of course name it the way you want:
pending,
default and
rejected slots
<template>
<Promised :promise="usersPromise">
<!-- Use the "pending" slot to display a loading message -->
<template v-slot:pending>
<p>Loading...</p>
</template>
<!-- The default scoped slot will be used as the result -->
<template v-slot="data">
<ul>
<li v-for="user in data">{{ user.name }}</li>
</ul>
</template>
<!-- The "rejected" scoped slot will be used if there is an error -->
<template v-slot:rejected="error">
<p>Error: {{ error.message }}</p>
</template>
</Promised>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({ usersPromise: null }),
created() {
this.usersPromise = this.getUsers()
},
}
</script>
Note the
pending slot will by default, display after a 200ms delay. This is a reasonable default to avoid layout shifts when API calls are fast enough. The perceived speed is also higher. You can customize it with the
pendingDelay prop.
The
pending slot can also receive the data that was previously available:
<Promised :promise="usersPromise">
<template v-slot:pending="previousData">
<p>Refreshing</p>
<ul>
<li v-for="user in previousData">{{ user.name }}</li>
</ul>
</template>
<template v-slot="data">
<ul>
<li v-for="user in data">{{ user.name }}</li>
</ul>
</template>
</Promised>
Although, depending on the use case, this could create duplication and using a
combined slot would be a better approach.
combined slot
Sometimes, you need to customize how things are displayed rather than what is displayed. Disabling a search input, displaying an overlaying spinner, etc. Instead of using multiple slots, you can provide one single
combined slot that will receive a context with all relevant information. That way you can customize the props of a component, toggle content with your own
v-if but still benefit from a declarative approach:
<Promised :promise="promise">
<template v-slot:combined="{ isPending, isDelayElapsed, data, error }">
<pre>
pending: {{ isPending }}
is delay over: {{ isDelayElapsed }}
data: {{ data }}
error: {{ error && error.message }}
</pre>
</template>
</Promised>
This allows to create more advanced async templates like this one featuring a Search component that must be displayed while the
searchResults are being fetched:
<Promised :promise="searchResults" :pending-delay="200">
<template v-slot:combined="{ isPending, isDelayElapsed, data, error }">
<div>
<!-- data contains previous data or null when starting -->
<Search :disabled-pagination="isPending || error" :items="data || []">
<!-- The Search handles filtering logic with pagination -->
<template v-slot="{ results, query }">
<ProfileCard v-for="user in results" :user="user" />
</template>
<!--
Display a loading spinner only if an initial delay of 200ms is elapsed
-->
<template v-slot:loading>
<MySpinner v-if="isPending && isDelayElapsed" />
</template>
<!-- `query` is the same as in the default slot -->
<template v-slot:noResults="{ query }">
<p v-if="error" class="error">Error: {{ error.message }}</p>
<p v-else class="info">No results for "{{ query }}"</p>
</template>
</Search>
</div>
</template>
</Promised>
context object
isPending: is
true while the promise is in a pending status. Becomes
false once the promise is resolved or rejected. It is reset to
true when the
promise prop changes.
isRejected is
false. Becomes
true once the promise is rejected. It is reset to
false when the
promise prop changes.
isResolved is
false. Becomes
true once the promise is resolved. It is reset to
false when the
promise prop changes.
isDelayElapsed: is
true once the
pendingDelay is over or if
pendingDelay is 0. Becomes
false after the specified delay (200 by default). It is reset when the
promise prop changes.
data: contains the last resolved value from
promise. This means it will contain the previous succesfully (non cancelled) result.
error: contains last rejection or
null if the promise was fullfiled.
promise
There are different ways to provide a promise to
Promised. The first one, is setting it in the created hook:
export default {
data: () => ({ promise: null }),
created() {
this.promise = fetchData()
},
}
But most of the time, you can use a computed property. This makes even more sense if you are passing a prop or a data property to the function returning a promise (
fetchData in the example):
export default {
props: ['id'],
computed: {
promise() {
return fetchData(this.id)
},
},
}
You can also set the
promise prop to
null to reset the Promised component to the initial state: no error, no data, and pending:
export default {
data: () => ({ promise: null }),
methods: {
resetPromise() {
this.promise = null
},
},
}
usePromise
usePromise returns an object of
Ref representing the state of the promise.
const { data, error, isPending, isDelayElapsed } = usePromise(fetchUsers())
Signature:
function usePromise<T = unknown>(
promise: Ref<Promise<T> | null | undefined> | Promise<T> | null | undefined,
pendingDelay?: Ref<number | string> | number | string
): {
isPending: Ref<boolean>
isDelayElapsed: Ref<boolean>
error: Ref<Error | null | undefined>
data: Ref<T | null | undefined>
}
Promised component
Promised will watch its prop
promise and change its state accordingly.
|Name
|Description
|Type
promise
|Promise to be resolved
Promise
pendingDelay
|Delay in ms to wait before displaying the pending slot. Defaults to
200
Number \| String
All slots but
combined can be used as scoped or regular slots.
|Name
|Description
|Scope
pending
|Content to display while the promise is pending and before pendingDelay is over
previousData: previously resolved value
|default
|Content to display once the promise has been successfully resolved
data: resolved value
rejected
|Content to display if the promise is rejected
error: rejection reason
combined
|Combines all slots to provide a granular control over what should be displayed
context See details