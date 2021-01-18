Example and Documentation

https://STUkh.github.io/vue-promise-btn/

Features

Easy-to-use API

Flexible Usage

Works with any tag and even forms

In Extended Mode - compatible with 3rd party components

Packaged with optional built-in spinner

Only 1.5KB minified and gzipped

ESM, CommonJS, UMD versions

Installation

npm install --save vue-promise-btn

Quick Start:

Import and "handshake" plugin with vue

import Vue from 'vue' import VuePromiseBtn from 'vue-promise-btn' import 'vue-promise-btn/dist/vue-promise-btn.css' Vue.use(VuePromiseBtn)

Simple usage: <button v-promise-btn @click="getData">Get Data</button>

Extended usage: <button v-promise-btn={ promise: dataPromise } @click="getData('param')">Get Data</button>

If you face any issue with simple mode, just try out extended, it's more reliable way.

Change log

Important Notice

Always return Promise from expression. Especially in simple mode.

Don't use semicolon in event expressions. It may break promise return in template-compiler:

Good: @click="handler($event)"

Bad: @click="handler($event);"

