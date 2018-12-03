Table of Contents

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-progressbar $ yarn add vue-progressbar

Usage

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import VueProgressBar from 'vue-progressbar' import App from './App' const options = { color : '#bffaf3' , failedColor : '#874b4b' , thickness : '5px' , transition : { speed : '0.2s' , opacity : '0.6s' , termination : 300 }, autoRevert : true , location : 'left' , inverse : false } Vue.use(VueProgressBar, options) new Vue({ ...App }).$mount( '#app' )

Constructor Options

key description default options color color of the progress bar 'rgb(143, 255, 199)' RGB HEX HSL HSV VEC failedColor color of the progress bar upon load fail 'red' RGB , HEX , HSL , HSV , VEC thickness thickness of the progress bar '2px' px , em , pt , % , vh , vw transition transition speed/opacity/termination of the progress bar {speed: '0.2s', opacity: '0.6s', termination: 300} speed , opacity , termination autoRevert will temporary color changes automatically revert upon completion or fail true true , false location change the location of the progress bar top left , right , top , bottom position change the position of the progress bar fixed relative , absolute , fixed inverse inverse the direction of the progress bar false true , false autoFinish allow the progress bar to finish automatically when it is close to 100% true true , false

Implementation

App.vue

< template > < div id = "app" > < router-view > </ router-view > < vue-progress-bar > </ vue-progress-bar > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { mounted () { this .$Progress.finish() }, created () { this .$Progress.start() this .$router.beforeEach( ( to, from , next ) => { if (to.meta.progress !== undefined ) { let meta = to.meta.progress this .$Progress.parseMeta(meta) } this .$Progress.start() next() }) this .$router.afterEach( ( to, from ) => { this .$Progress.finish() }) } } </ script >

export default [ { path : '/achievement' , name : 'achievement' , component : './components/Achievement.vue' , meta : { progress : { func : [ { call : 'color' , modifier : 'temp' , argument : '#ffb000' }, { call : 'fail' , modifier : 'temp' , argument : '#6e0000' }, { call : 'location' , modifier : 'temp' , argument : 'top' }, { call : 'transition' , modifier : 'temp' , argument : { speed : '1.5s' , opacity : '0.6s' , termination : 400 }} ] } } } ]

vue-router meta options

call modifier argument example color set , temp string {call: 'color', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#ffb000'} fail set , temp string {call: 'fail', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#ffb000'} location set , temp string {call: 'location', modifier: 'temp', argument: 'top'} transition set , temp object {call: 'transition', modifier: 'temp', argument: {speed: '0.6s', opacity: '0.6s', termination: 400}}

Methods

function description parameters example start start the progress bar loading N/A this.$Progress.start() finish finish the progress bar loading N/A this.$Progress.finish() fail cause the progress bar to end and fail N/A this.$Progress.fail() increase increase the progress bar by a certain % number: integer this.$Progress.increase(number) decrease decrease the progress bar by a certain % number: integer this.$Progress.decrease(number) set set the progress bar % number: integer this.$Progress.set(number) setFailColor cause the fail color to permanently change color: string this.$Progress.setFailColor(color) setColor cause the progress color to permanently change color: string this.$Progress.setColor(color) setLocation cause the progress bar location to permanently change location: string this.$Progress.setLocation(location) setTransition cause the progress bar transition speed/opacity/termination to permanently change transition: object this.$Progress.setTransition(transition) tempFailColor cause the fail color to change (temporarily) color: string this.$Progress.tempFailColor(color) tempColor cause the progress color to change (temporarily) color: string this.$Progress.tempColor(color) tempLocation cause the progress bar location to change (temporarily) location: string this.$Progress.tempLocation(location) tempTransition cause the progress bar location to change (temporarily) transition: object this.$Progress.tempTransition(transition) revertColor cause the temporarily set progress color to revert back to it's previous color N/A this.$Progress.revertColor() revertFailColor cause the temporarily set fail color to revert back to it's previous color N/A this.$Progress.revertFailColor() revertTransition cause the temporarily set transition to revert back to it's previous state N/A this.$Progress.revertTransition() revert cause the temporarily set progress and/or fail color to their previous colors N/A this.$Progress.revert() parseMeta parses progress meta data meta: object this.$Progress.parseMeta(meta)

Examples

Loading Data (vue-resource)

< script > export default { methods : { test () { this .$Progress.start() this .$http.jsonp( 'http://api.rottentomatoes.com/api/public/v1.0/lists/movies/in_theaters.json?apikey=7waqfqbprs7pajbz28mqf6vz' ) .then( ( response ) => { this .$Progress.finish() }, (response) => { this .$Progress.fail() }) } } } </ script >

Accessing the progress bar externally through the vue instance (e.g. axios interceptors)

main.js

Vue.use(VueProgressBar, options) export default new Vue({ ...App }).$mount( '#app' )

api-axios.js

import axios from 'axios' ; import app from '../main' ; const instance = axios.create({ baseURL : '/api' }); instance.interceptors.request.use( config => { app.$Progress.start(); return config; }); instance.interceptors.response.use( response => { app.$Progress.finish(); return response; }); export default instance;

License

The MIT License