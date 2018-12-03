1.x or
2.x
# npm
$ npm install vue-progressbar
#yarn
$ yarn add vue-progressbar
main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueProgressBar from 'vue-progressbar'
import App from './App'
const options = {
color: '#bffaf3',
failedColor: '#874b4b',
thickness: '5px',
transition: {
speed: '0.2s',
opacity: '0.6s',
termination: 300
},
autoRevert: true,
location: 'left',
inverse: false
}
Vue.use(VueProgressBar, options)
new Vue({
...App
}).$mount('#app')
|key
|description
|default
|options
color
|color of the progress bar
'rgb(143, 255, 199)'
RGB
HEX
HSL
HSV
VEC
failedColor
|color of the progress bar upon load fail
'red'
RGB,
HEX,
HSL,
HSV,
VEC
thickness
|thickness of the progress bar
'2px'
px,
em,
pt,
%,
vh,
vw
transition
|transition speed/opacity/termination of the progress bar
{speed: '0.2s', opacity: '0.6s', termination: 300}
speed,
opacity,
termination
autoRevert
|will temporary color changes automatically revert upon completion or fail
true
true,
false
location
|change the location of the progress bar
top
left,
right,
top,
bottom
position
|change the position of the progress bar
fixed
relative,
absolute,
fixed
inverse
|inverse the direction of the progress bar
false
true,
false
autoFinish
|allow the progress bar to finish automatically when it is close to 100%
true
true,
false
App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<!-- for example router view -->
<router-view></router-view>
<!-- set progressbar -->
<vue-progress-bar></vue-progress-bar>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted () {
// [App.vue specific] When App.vue is finish loading finish the progress bar
this.$Progress.finish()
},
created () {
// [App.vue specific] When App.vue is first loaded start the progress bar
this.$Progress.start()
// hook the progress bar to start before we move router-view
this.$router.beforeEach((to, from, next) => {
// does the page we want to go to have a meta.progress object
if (to.meta.progress !== undefined) {
let meta = to.meta.progress
// parse meta tags
this.$Progress.parseMeta(meta)
}
// start the progress bar
this.$Progress.start()
// continue to next page
next()
})
// hook the progress bar to finish after we've finished moving router-view
this.$router.afterEach((to, from) => {
// finish the progress bar
this.$Progress.finish()
})
}
}
</script>
export default [
{
path: '/achievement',
name: 'achievement',
component: './components/Achievement.vue',
meta: {
progress: {
func: [
{call: 'color', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#ffb000'},
{call: 'fail', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#6e0000'},
{call: 'location', modifier: 'temp', argument: 'top'},
{call: 'transition', modifier: 'temp', argument: {speed: '1.5s', opacity: '0.6s', termination: 400}}
]
}
}
}
]
|call
|modifier
|argument
|example
|color
set,
temp
string
{call: 'color', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#ffb000'}
|fail
set,
temp
string
{call: 'fail', modifier: 'temp', argument: '#ffb000'}
|location
set,
temp
string
{call: 'location', modifier: 'temp', argument: 'top'}
|transition
set,
temp
object
{call: 'transition', modifier: 'temp', argument: {speed: '0.6s', opacity: '0.6s', termination: 400}}
|function
|description
|parameters
|example
|start
|start the progress bar loading
N/A
this.$Progress.start()
|finish
|finish the progress bar loading
N/A
this.$Progress.finish()
|fail
|cause the progress bar to end and fail
N/A
this.$Progress.fail()
|increase
|increase the progress bar by a certain %
number: integer
this.$Progress.increase(number)
|decrease
|decrease the progress bar by a certain %
number: integer
this.$Progress.decrease(number)
|set
|set the progress bar %
number: integer
this.$Progress.set(number)
|setFailColor
|cause the fail color to permanently change
color: string
this.$Progress.setFailColor(color)
|setColor
|cause the progress color to permanently change
color: string
this.$Progress.setColor(color)
|setLocation
|cause the progress bar location to permanently change
location: string
this.$Progress.setLocation(location)
|setTransition
|cause the progress bar transition speed/opacity/termination to permanently change
transition: object
this.$Progress.setTransition(transition)
|tempFailColor
|cause the fail color to change (temporarily)
color: string
this.$Progress.tempFailColor(color)
|tempColor
|cause the progress color to change (temporarily)
color: string
this.$Progress.tempColor(color)
|tempLocation
|cause the progress bar location to change (temporarily)
location: string
this.$Progress.tempLocation(location)
|tempTransition
|cause the progress bar location to change (temporarily)
transition: object
this.$Progress.tempTransition(transition)
|revertColor
|cause the temporarily set progress color to revert back to it's previous color
N/A
this.$Progress.revertColor()
|revertFailColor
|cause the temporarily set fail color to revert back to it's previous color
N/A
this.$Progress.revertFailColor()
|revertTransition
|cause the temporarily set transition to revert back to it's previous state
N/A
this.$Progress.revertTransition()
|revert
|cause the temporarily set progress and/or fail color to their previous colors
N/A
this.$Progress.revert()
|parseMeta
|parses progress meta data
meta: object
this.$Progress.parseMeta(meta)
Loading Data (vue-resource)
<script>
export default {
methods: {
test () {
this.$Progress.start()
this.$http.jsonp('http://api.rottentomatoes.com/api/public/v1.0/lists/movies/in_theaters.json?apikey=7waqfqbprs7pajbz28mqf6vz')
.then((response) => {
this.$Progress.finish()
}, (response) => {
this.$Progress.fail()
})
}
}
}
</script>
Accessing the progress bar externally through the vue instance (e.g. axios interceptors)
main.js
// main.js from Usage section
Vue.use(VueProgressBar, options)
export default new Vue({ // export the Vue instance
...App
}).$mount('#app')
api-axios.js
import axios from 'axios';
import app from '../main'; // import the instance
const instance = axios.create({
baseURL: '/api'
});
instance.interceptors.request.use(config => {
app.$Progress.start(); // for every request start the progress
return config;
});
instance.interceptors.response.use(response => {
app.$Progress.finish(); // finish when a response is received
return response;
});
export default instance; // export axios instance to be imported in your app