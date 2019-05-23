Progress bars and loading indicators that can take any form!
This library is Work In Progress.
npm i -S vue-progress-path
yarn add vue-progress-path
import 'vue-progress-path/dist/vue-progress-path.css'
import VueProgress from 'vue-progress-path'
Vue.use(VueProgress, {
// defaultShape: 'circle',
})
You can now use the
<loading-progress> component.
You can customize the progress components with CSS:
.vue-progress-path path {
stroke-width: 12;
}
.vue-progress-path .progress {
stroke: red;
}
.vue-progress-path .background {
stroke: #edd;
}
Google Material Design-like spinner:
<loading-progress
:progress="progress"
:indeterminate="indeterminate"
:counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
:hide-background="hideBackground"
size="64"
rotate
fillDuration="2"
rotationDuration="1"
/>
Semi-circle:
<loading-progress
:progress="progress"
:indeterminate="indeterminate"
:counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
:hide-background="hideBackground"
shape="semicircle"
size="64"
/>
Custom SVG path:
<loading-progress
:progress="progress"
:indeterminate="indeterminate"
:counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
:hide-background="hideBackground"
shape="M10 80 C 40 10, 65 10, 95 80 S 150 150, 180 80"
size="180"
fill-duration="2"
/>