openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpp

vue-progress-path

by Guillaume Chau
0.0.2 (see all)

Progress bars and loading indicators for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Progress Bar, Vue Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-progress-path

npm npm vue2

Progress bars and loading indicators that can take any form!

This library is Work In Progress.

Live Demo

Become a Patreon

Sponsors

Gold

sum.cumo logo

Silver

VueSchool logo Vue Mastery logo

Bronze

Installation

npm i -S vue-progress-path

yarn add vue-progress-path

Usage

import 'vue-progress-path/dist/vue-progress-path.css'
import VueProgress from 'vue-progress-path'

Vue.use(VueProgress, {
  // defaultShape: 'circle',
})

You can now use the <loading-progress> component.

CSS customization example

You can customize the progress components with CSS:

.vue-progress-path path {
  stroke-width: 12;
}

.vue-progress-path .progress {
  stroke: red;
}

.vue-progress-path .background {
  stroke: #edd;
}

Examples

Google Material Design-like spinner:

<loading-progress
  :progress="progress"
  :indeterminate="indeterminate"
  :counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
  :hide-background="hideBackground"
  size="64"
  rotate
  fillDuration="2"
  rotationDuration="1"
/>

Semi-circle:

<loading-progress
  :progress="progress"
  :indeterminate="indeterminate"
  :counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
  :hide-background="hideBackground"
  shape="semicircle"
  size="64"
/>

Custom SVG path:

<loading-progress
  :progress="progress"
  :indeterminate="indeterminate"
  :counter-clockwise="counterClockwise"
  :hide-background="hideBackground"
  shape="M10 80 C 40 10, 65 10, 95 80 S 150 150, 180 80"
  size="180"
  fill-duration="2"
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

xap
x-axios-progress-barSlim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
82
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbarSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
432
vep
vue-ellipse-progressA Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
vcp
vue3-circle-progressHighly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
901
vp
vue-progressbarA lightweight progress bar for vue
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
28K
vnp
@jambonn/vue-next-progressbarSlim progress bars for Vue 3.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
86
See 37 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial