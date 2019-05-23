Progress bars and loading indicators that can take any form!

This library is Work In Progress.

Installation

npm i -S vue-progress-path

yarn add vue-progress- path

Usage

import 'vue-progress-path/dist/vue-progress-path.css' import VueProgress from 'vue-progress-path' Vue.use(VueProgress, { })

You can now use the <loading-progress> component.

CSS customization example

You can customize the progress components with CSS:

.vue-progress-path path { stroke-width : 12 ; } .vue-progress-path .progress { stroke : red; } .vue-progress-path .background { stroke : #edd ; }

Examples

Google Material Design-like spinner:

< loading-progress :progress = "progress" :indeterminate = "indeterminate" :counter-clockwise = "counterClockwise" :hide-background = "hideBackground" size = "64" rotate fillDuration = "2" rotationDuration = "1" />

Semi-circle:

< loading-progress :progress = "progress" :indeterminate = "indeterminate" :counter-clockwise = "counterClockwise" :hide-background = "hideBackground" shape = "semicircle" size = "64" />

Custom SVG path: