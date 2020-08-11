A Image Zoomer For Eshop Website.Saving Your Time...
npm install vue-product-zoomer
import ProductZoomer from 'vue-product-zoomer'
Vue.use(ProductZoomer)
<ProductZoomer
:base-images="images"
:base-zoomer-options="zoomerOptions"
/>
{
{
'thumbs': // optional, if not present will use normal_size instead
[
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
]
},
{
'normal_size': // required
[
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
]
},
{
'large_size': //optional, if not present will use normal_size instead
[
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
{'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
]
}
}
{
zoomFactor: 3, // scale for zoomer
pane: 'pane', // three type of pane ['pane', 'container-round', 'container']
hoverDelay: 300, // how long after the zoomer take effect
namespace: 'zoomer', // add a namespace for zoomer component, useful when on page have mutiple zoomer
move_by_click:false // move image by click thumb image or by mouseover
scroll_items: 5, // thumbs for scroll
choosed_thumb_border_color: "#bbdefb", // choosed thumb border color
scroller_button_style: "line",
scroller_position: "left",
zoomer_pane_position: "right"
}
👤 Raymond Cheng
Css does not work, I have to add custom css with !important but it does not work for every element. So it needs a quick fix there.