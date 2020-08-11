Welcome to Vue Product Zoomer 👋

A Image Zoomer For Eshop Website.Saving Your Time...

Install

npm install vue-product-zoomer

Usage

import ProductZoomer from 'vue-product-zoomer' Vue.use(ProductZoomer) <ProductZoomer :base-images= "images" :base-zoomer-options= "zoomerOptions" />

Options

images

{ { 'thumbs' : // optional, if not present will use normal_size instead [ { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' }, { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' } ] }, { 'normal_size' : // required [ { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' }, { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' } ] }, { 'large_size' : //optional, if not present will use normal_size instead [ { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' }, { 'id' : 'unique id' , 'url' : 'image url' } ] } }

zoomerOptions

{ zoomFactor: 3, // scale for zoomer pane: 'pane' , // three type of pane [ 'pane' , 'container-round' , 'container' ] hoverDelay: 300, // how long after the zoomer take effect namespace: 'zoomer' , // add a namespace for zoomer component, useful when on page have mutiple zoomer move_by_click: false // move image by click thumb image or by mouseover scroll_items: 5, // thumbs for scroll choosed_thumb_border_color: "#bbdefb" , // choosed thumb border color scroller_button_style: "line" , scroller_position: "left" , zoomer_pane_position: "right" }

Author

👤 Raymond Cheng

