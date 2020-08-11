openbase logo
vpz

vue-product-zoomer

by Raymond Cheng
3.0.1 (see all)

Zoom Prodct Image, useful for e-shop website

Readme

Welcome to Vue Product Zoomer 👋

Version npm GitHub issues GitHub license Documentation Maintenance Twitter: akulubala

A Image Zoomer For Eshop Website.Saving Your Time...

🏠 Homepage

Install

npm install vue-product-zoomer

Usage

import ProductZoomer from 'vue-product-zoomer'
Vue.use(ProductZoomer)

<ProductZoomer
  :base-images="images"
  :base-zoomer-options="zoomerOptions"
/>

Options

images

{
    {
      'thumbs':    // optional, if not present will use normal_size instead
      [
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
      ]
    },
    {
      'normal_size':  // required
      [
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
      ]
    },
    {
      'large_size':    //optional, if not present will use normal_size instead
      [
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'},
        {'id':'unique id', 'url': 'image url'}
      ]
    }
 }

zoomerOptions

{
    zoomFactor: 3, // scale for zoomer
    pane: 'pane', // three type of pane ['pane', 'container-round', 'container']
    hoverDelay: 300, // how long after the zoomer take effect
    namespace: 'zoomer', // add a namespace for zoomer component, useful when on page have mutiple zoomer
    move_by_click:false // move image by click thumb image or by mouseover
    scroll_items: 5, // thumbs for scroll
    choosed_thumb_border_color: "#bbdefb", // choosed thumb border color
    scroller_button_style: "line",
    scroller_position: "left",
    zoomer_pane_position: "right"
}

Author

👤 Raymond Cheng

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

100
sockod7 Ratings0 Reviews
January 5, 2021

Css does not work, I have to add custom css with !important but it does not work for every element. So it needs a quick fix there.

0

