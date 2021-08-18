openbase logo
vps

vue-product-spinner

by Michele Riva
0.2.0 (see all)

🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies

Overview

Categories

Vue 3D

Readme

The product spinner that Vue.js was missing.

Sponsors

Live Demo




Try it on CodeSandbox!

Edit Vue Product Spinner Demo

Installation

npm

npm i vue-product-spinner

yarn

yarn add vue-product-spinner

UMD build

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-product-spinner@latest/dist/VueProductSpinner.umd.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Usage

VueProductSpinner will allow you to add any component in order to handle the image prefetch time.
You can use it as follows:

<template>
  <VueProductSpinner 
    :imgs="imgs" 
    :slider="true"
  >
    <PreloadSpinnerComponent />
  </VueProductSpinner>
</template>

<script>
  import VueProductSpinner from 'vue-product-spinner'
  import PreloadSpinnerComponent from 'some-library'

  export default {
    components: {
      VueProductSpinner
    },
    data() {
      return {
        images: [
          'img1.jpg',
          'img2.jpg',
          'img3.jpg'
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

props

Prop NameTypeIs RequiredDefault ValueDescription
imagesstring[]required[]An array of images to be displayed
infiniteBooleanoptionaltrueInfinite loop
speedNumberoptional3Rotation speed
touchDragBooleanoptionaltrueHandle touch events
mouseWheelBooleanoptionaltrueHandle mouse wheel events
mouseDragBooleanoptionaltrueHandle mouse drag events
sliderBooleanoptionalfalseShow slider input
sliderClassStringoptionalCustom slider CSS class

Roadmap

  • Add image preloader
  • Add auto spin
  • Add hooks
  • Solve basic bugs
  • Add "mouse move" support
  • Add "mouse scroll" support
  • Add slider support
  • Add touchscreen support

Buy Me a Beer!

Beerpay

Please help me maintain my projects with a little and simple donation! I need beer to work! 😃

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

