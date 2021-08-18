The product spinner that Vue.js was missing.
npm
npm i vue-product-spinner
yarn
yarn add vue-product-spinner
UMD build
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-product-spinner@latest/dist/VueProductSpinner.umd.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
VueProductSpinner will allow you to add any component in order to handle the image prefetch time.
You can use it as follows:
<template>
<VueProductSpinner
:imgs="imgs"
:slider="true"
>
<PreloadSpinnerComponent />
</VueProductSpinner>
</template>
<script>
import VueProductSpinner from 'vue-product-spinner'
import PreloadSpinnerComponent from 'some-library'
export default {
components: {
VueProductSpinner
},
data() {
return {
images: [
'img1.jpg',
'img2.jpg',
'img3.jpg'
]
}
}
}
</script>
|Prop Name
|Type
|Is Required
|Default Value
|Description
|images
string[]
required
[]
|An array of images to be displayed
|infinite
Boolean
|optional
true
|Infinite loop
|speed
Number
|optional
3
|Rotation speed
|touchDrag
Boolean
|optional
true
|Handle touch events
|mouseWheel
Boolean
|optional
true
|Handle mouse wheel events
|mouseDrag
Boolean
|optional
true
|Handle mouse drag events
|slider
Boolean
|optional
false
|Show slider input
|sliderClass
String
|optional
|Custom slider CSS class
Please help me maintain my projects with a little and simple donation! I need beer to work! 😃
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.