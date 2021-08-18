The product spinner that Vue.js was missing.

Installation

npm

npm i vue-product-spinner

yarn

yarn add vue-product-spinner

UMD build

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-product-spinner@latest/dist/VueProductSpinner.umd.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Usage

VueProductSpinner will allow you to add any component in order to handle the image prefetch time.

You can use it as follows:

< template > < VueProductSpinner :imgs = "imgs" :slider = "true" > < PreloadSpinnerComponent /> </ VueProductSpinner > </ template > < script > import VueProductSpinner from 'vue-product-spinner' import PreloadSpinnerComponent from 'some-library' export default { components : { VueProductSpinner }, data() { return { images : [ 'img1.jpg' , 'img2.jpg' , 'img3.jpg' ] } } } </ script >

props

Prop Name Type Is Required Default Value Description images string[] required [] An array of images to be displayed infinite Boolean optional true Infinite loop speed Number optional 3 Rotation speed touchDrag Boolean optional true Handle touch events mouseWheel Boolean optional true Handle mouse wheel events mouseDrag Boolean optional true Handle mouse drag events slider Boolean optional false Show slider input sliderClass String optional Custom slider CSS class

Roadmap

Add image preloader

Add image preloader Add auto spin

Add auto spin Add hooks

Add hooks Solve basic bugs

Solve basic bugs Add "mouse move" support

Add "mouse move" support Add "mouse scroll" support

Add "mouse scroll" support Add slider support

Add slider support Add touchscreen support

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.