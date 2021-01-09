openbase logo
vue-prismjs

by vue-formation
1.2.0 (see all)

Prism.js vue component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-prismjs

Another Prism.js component for Vue.js. This component will dynamically register un-registered languages and plugins when specified. It also provides a middleware hook for setting up plugins. This component has only been tested in a webpack setting.

Example

<template>
  <div>
    <prism language="bash" :plugins="['command-line']", :code="code"></prism>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Prism from 'vue-prismjs'
  import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'
  
  export default {
    components: {
      Prism
    },
    data () {
      code: 'npm install vue-prismjs --save'
    }
  }
</script>

Example with slot

<template>
  <div>
    <prism language="markup">
      <h1>Foo</h1>
    </prism>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Prism from 'vue-prismjs'
  import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'
  
  export default {
    components: {
      Prism
    }
  }
</script>

Props

  • language {String} - language component to use. Defaults to javascript
  • plugins {Array} - array of plugin names. Optional
  • code {String} - code string. Required (previous version allowed slot, this has been deprecated).
  • use {Function} - a middleware function that allows you to interact with Prism and the vm before the code is rendered. The function has a signature of function (Prism, vm) {}. Optional
  • pre-render {Function} - Processes the code before rendering. The function has a signature of function (code, vm) {} and the output is used as the code text. By default this applies the following code to remove data-v-* from the code code.replace(/\s+data-v-\S+="[^"]*"/g, '')

Notes

  • Usage of the code slot has been deprecated. You must now use the code property. This was due to issues with markup in slots having extra properties added by vue itself.
  • Slots are back by popular demand. A pre-render function option is not available to filter out unwanted data added by vue.

