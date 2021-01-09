Another Prism.js component for Vue.js. This component will dynamically register un-registered languages and plugins when specified. It also provides a middleware hook for setting up plugins. This component has only been tested in a webpack setting.

<template> < div > < prism language = "bash" :plugins = "['command-line']" , :code = "code" > </ prism > </ div > </ template > < script > import Prism from 'vue-prismjs' import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css' export default { components : { Prism }, data () { code : 'npm install vue-prismjs --save' } } </ script >

<template> < div > < prism language = "markup" > < h1 > Foo </ h1 > </ prism > </ div > </ template > < script > import Prism from 'vue-prismjs' import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css' export default { components : { Prism } } </ script >

language {String} - language component to use. Defaults to javascript

{Function} - a middleware function that allows you to interact with Prism and the vm before the code is rendered. The function has a signature of . Optional pre-render {Function} - Processes the code before rendering. The function has a signature of function (code, vm) {} and the output is used as the code text. By default this applies the following code to remove data-v-* from the code code.replace(/\s+data-v-\S+="[^"]*"/g, '')

