Another Prism.js component for Vue.js. This component will dynamically register un-registered languages and plugins when specified. It also provides a middleware hook for setting up plugins. This component has only been tested in a webpack setting.
<template>
<div>
<prism language="bash" :plugins="['command-line']", :code="code"></prism>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Prism from 'vue-prismjs'
import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'
export default {
components: {
Prism
},
data () {
code: 'npm install vue-prismjs --save'
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<prism language="markup">
<h1>Foo</h1>
</prism>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Prism from 'vue-prismjs'
import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'
export default {
components: {
Prism
}
}
</script>
language {String} - language component to use. Defaults to
javascript
plugins {Array} - array of plugin names. Optional
code {String} - code string. Required (previous version allowed slot, this has been deprecated).
use {Function} - a middleware function that allows you to interact with Prism and the vm before the code is rendered. The function has a signature of
function (Prism, vm) {}. Optional
pre-render {Function} - Processes the code before rendering. The function has a signature of
function (code, vm) {} and the output is used as the code text. By default this applies the following code to remove
data-v-* from the code
code.replace(/\s+data-v-\S+="[^"]*"/g, '')