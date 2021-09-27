openbase logo
vpe

vue-prism-editor

by Mesut Koca
1.3.0

A dead simple code editor with syntax highlighting and line numbers. 3kb/gz

Downloads/wk
19.3K

19.3K

GitHub Stars
573

573

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors
7

7

Package

Dependencies
0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Average Rating
5.0/5

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
data-miner00
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue Prism Editor

Bundle size (minified + gzip) NPM Downloads Build Status Codecov Version MIT License

A dead simple code editor with syntax highlighting and line numbers. 3kb/z

prism-editor

Editor works both for Vue 2.x and Vue 3.x and you are currently on the branch that supports Vue 2.x. Go here for the Vue 3.x compatible version

Demo

prism-editor.netlify.com

Examples

Features

  • Code Editing
  • Modular syntax highlighting with third party library (not limited to prismjs)
  • Indent line or selected text by pressing tab key, with customizable indentation
  • Automatic indent on new lines
  • Wrap selected text in parens, brackets, or quotes
  • Undo / Redo whole words instead of letter by letter
  • Accessible, use Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M to toggle capturing tab key
  • Works on mobile (thanks to textarea)
  • Auto resize
  • Line numbers
  • Match line numbers styles to the theme(optional)

Use Case

Several browser based code editors such as Ace, CodeMirror, Monaco etc. provide the ability to embed a full-featured code editor in your web page. However, if you just need a simple editor with syntax highlighting without any of the extra features, they can be overkill as they don't usually have a small bundle size footprint. This library aims to provide a simple code editor with syntax highlighting support without any of the extra features, perfect for simple embeds and forms where users can submit code.

Install

npm install vue-prism-editor

or

yarn add vue-prism-editor

Usage

You need to use the editor with a third party library which provides syntax highlighting. For example, it'll look like following with prismjs:

Register the component locally and use it (recommended)

<template>
  <prism-editor class="my-editor" v-model="code" :highlight="highlighter" line-numbers></prism-editor>
</template>

<script>
  // import Prism Editor
  import { PrismEditor } from 'vue-prism-editor';
  import 'vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css'; // import the styles somewhere

  // import highlighting library (you can use any library you want just return html string)
  import { highlight, languages } from 'prismjs/components/prism-core';
  import 'prismjs/components/prism-clike';
  import 'prismjs/components/prism-javascript';
  import 'prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css'; // import syntax highlighting styles

  export default {
    components: {
      PrismEditor,
    },
    data: () => ({ code: 'console.log("Hello World")' }),
    methods: {
      highlighter(code) {
        return highlight(code, languages.js); // languages.<insert language> to return html with markup
      },
    },
  };
</script>

<style>
  /* required class */
  .my-editor {
    /* we dont use `language-` classes anymore so thats why we need to add background and text color manually */
    background: #2d2d2d;
    color: #ccc;

    /* you must provide font-family font-size line-height. Example: */
    font-family: Fira code, Fira Mono, Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 1.5;
    padding: 5px;
  }

  /* optional class for removing the outline */
  .prism-editor__textarea:focus {
    outline: none;
  }
</style>

Note that depending on your syntax highlighter, you might have to include additional CSS for syntax highlighting to work.

Or register the component globally

import { PrismEditor } from 'vue-prism-editor';
import 'vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css'; // import the styles
Vue.component('PrismEditor', PrismEditor);

Browser usage (for codepen etc.):

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.6.*"></script>

<!-- Prism Editor -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-prism-editor"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css" />

<!-- custom highlighter: -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prismjs/prism.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css" />

<style>
  .height-200{
    height: 200px  
  }
  
  .my-editor {
    /* we dont use `language-` classes anymore so thats why we need to add background and text color manually */
    background: #2d2d2d;
    color: #ccc;

    /* you must provide font-family font-size line-height. Example:*/
    font-family: Fira code, Fira Mono, Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace;
    font-size: 14px;
    line-height: 1.5;
    padding: 5px;
  }

  /* optional class for removing the outline */
  .prism-editor__textarea:focus {
    outline: none;
  }
</style>

<div id="app">
  <prism-editor class="my-editor height-200" v-model="code" :highlight="highlighter" line-numbers></prism-editor>
</div>

<script>
  new Vue({
    el: "#app",
    data: () => ({
      code: "console.log('hello world')"
    }),
    methods: {
      highlighter(code) {
        // js highlight example
        return Prism.highlight(code, Prism.languages.js, "js");
      }
    },
  })
</script>

Props

NameTypeDefaultOptionsDescription
v-model valuestring""-Current value of the editor i.e. the code to display
highlightstring => string--Callback which will receive text to highlight. You'll need to return an HTML string with syntax highlighting using a library such as prismjs.
readonlyBooleanfalse-Readonly
lineNumbersBooleanfalse-Whether to show line numbers. Default false
autoStyleLineNumbersBooleantrue-Match line numbers text color to the theme. Default true
tabSizenumber2-The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. For example, for 4 space indentation, tabSize will be 4 and insertSpaces will be true. Default: 2
insertSpacesbooleantrue-Whether to use spaces for indentation. Default: true. If you set it to false, you might also want to set tabSize to 1
ignoreTabKeybooleanfalse-Whether the editor should ignore tab key presses so that keyboard users can tab past the editor. Users can toggle this behaviour using Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M manually when this is false. Default: false

Events

NameParametersDescription
input(code)Fires when the code is changed.
keydown(event)This event is emitted when a keydown event happens in editor
keyup(event)This event is emitted when a keyup event happens in editor
click(event)This event is emitted when clicking anywhere in the editor
focus(event)This event is emitted when focus
blur(event)This event is emitted when blur

How it works

This part is taken from react-simple-code-editor

It works by overlaying a syntax highlighted <pre> block over a <textarea>. When you type, select, copy text etc., you interact with the underlying <textarea>, so the experience feels native. This is a very simple approach compared to other editors which re-implement the behaviour.

The syntax highlighting can be done by any third party library as long as it returns HTML and is fully controllable by the user.

The vanilla <textarea> doesn't support inserting tab characters for indentation, so we re-implement it by listening to keydown events and programmatically updating the text. One caveat with programmatically updating the text is that we lose the undo stack, so we need to maintain our own undo stack. As a result, we can also implement improved undo behaviour such as undoing whole words similar to editors like VSCode.

Limitations

Due to the way it works, it has certain limitations:

  • The syntax highlighted code cannot have different font family, font weight, font style, line height etc. for its content. Since the editor works by aligning the highlighted code over a <textarea>, changing anything that affects the layout can misalign it.
  • The custom undo stack is incompatible with undo/redo items browser's context menu. However, other full featured editors don't support browser's undo/redo menu items either.
  • The editor is not optimized for performance and large documents can affect the typing speed.
  • We hide text in the textarea using -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent, which works in all modern browsers (even non-webkit ones such as Firefox and Edge). On IE 10+, we use color: transparent which doesn't hide the cursor. Text may appear bolder in unsupported browsers.

Thanks

react-simple-code-editor

License

MIT

ShaunMaybe in Mars1 Rating1 Review
Environmental advocate 🌏♻ • Please protect the animals 🐕‍🦺 • Language enthusiast 🇯🇵 🇰🇷
September 28, 2020

Fantastic! Neat and clean, clear documentation, appreciate it much! Have been searching for vue text editor for so so long and glad that I found this!

0

