A dead simple code editor with syntax highlighting and line numbers. 3kb/z

Editor works both for Vue 2.x and Vue 3.x and you are currently on the branch that supports Vue 2.x. Go here for the Vue 3.x compatible version

Demo

prism-editor.netlify.com

Examples

Vue Example Codesandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/61yrlnlnmn

Nuxt Example Codesandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/nuxt-vue-prism-editor-62e06

Vite Example Codesandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/vite-vue-prism-editor-q9j8p

Codepen: https://codepen.io/koca/pen/QVgqyR

Features

Code Editing

Modular syntax highlighting with third party library (not limited to prismjs)

Indent line or selected text by pressing tab key, with customizable indentation

Automatic indent on new lines

Wrap selected text in parens, brackets, or quotes

Undo / Redo whole words instead of letter by letter

Accessible, use Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M to toggle capturing tab key

Works on mobile (thanks to textarea)

Auto resize

Line numbers

Match line numbers styles to the theme(optional)

Use Case

Several browser based code editors such as Ace, CodeMirror, Monaco etc. provide the ability to embed a full-featured code editor in your web page. However, if you just need a simple editor with syntax highlighting without any of the extra features, they can be overkill as they don't usually have a small bundle size footprint. This library aims to provide a simple code editor with syntax highlighting support without any of the extra features, perfect for simple embeds and forms where users can submit code.

Install

npm install vue-prism-editor

or

yarn add vue-prism-editor

Usage

You need to use the editor with a third party library which provides syntax highlighting. For example, it'll look like following with prismjs:

Register the component locally and use it (recommended)

< template > < prism-editor class = "my-editor" v-model = "code" :highlight = "highlighter" line-numbers > </ prism-editor > </ template > < script > import { PrismEditor } from 'vue-prism-editor' ; import 'vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css' ; import { highlight, languages } from 'prismjs/components/prism-core' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-clike' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-javascript' ; import 'prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css' ; export default { components : { PrismEditor, }, data : () => ({ code : 'console.log("Hello World")' }), methods : { highlighter(code) { return highlight(code, languages.js); }, }, }; </ script > < style > .my-editor { background : #2d2d2d ; color : #ccc ; font-family : Fira code, Fira Mono, Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace; font-size : 14px ; line-height : 1.5 ; padding : 5px ; } .prism-editor__textarea :focus { outline : none; } </ style >

Note that depending on your syntax highlighter, you might have to include additional CSS for syntax highlighting to work.

Or register the component globally

import { PrismEditor } from 'vue-prism-editor' ; import 'vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css' ; Vue.component( 'PrismEditor' , PrismEditor);

Browser usage (for codepen etc.):

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@2.6.*" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-prism-editor" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-prism-editor/dist/prismeditor.min.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prismjs/prism.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/prismjs/themes/prism-tomorrow.css" /> < style > .height-200 { height : 200px } .my-editor { background : #2d2d2d ; color : #ccc ; font-family : Fira code, Fira Mono, Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace; font-size : 14px ; line-height : 1.5 ; padding : 5px ; } .prism-editor__textarea :focus { outline : none; } </ style > < div id = "app" > < prism-editor class = "my-editor height-200" v-model = "code" :highlight = "highlighter" line-numbers > </ prism-editor > </ div > < script > new Vue({ el : "#app" , data : () => ({ code : "console.log('hello world')" }), methods : { highlighter(code) { return Prism.highlight(code, Prism.languages.js, "js" ); } }, }) </ script >

Props

Name Type Default Options Description v-model value string "" - Current value of the editor i.e. the code to display highlight string => string - - Callback which will receive text to highlight. You'll need to return an HTML string with syntax highlighting using a library such as prismjs. readonly Boolean false - Readonly lineNumbers Boolean false - Whether to show line numbers. Default false autoStyleLineNumbers Boolean true - Match line numbers text color to the theme. Default true tabSize number 2 - The number of characters to insert when pressing tab key. For example, for 4 space indentation, tabSize will be 4 and insertSpaces will be true . Default: 2 insertSpaces boolean true - Whether to use spaces for indentation. Default: true . If you set it to false , you might also want to set tabSize to 1 ignoreTabKey boolean false - Whether the editor should ignore tab key presses so that keyboard users can tab past the editor. Users can toggle this behaviour using Ctrl+Shift+M (Mac) / Ctrl+M manually when this is false . Default: false

Events

Name Parameters Description input (code) Fires when the code is changed. keydown (event) This event is emitted when a keydown event happens in editor keyup (event) This event is emitted when a keyup event happens in editor click (event) This event is emitted when clicking anywhere in the editor focus (event) This event is emitted when focus blur (event) This event is emitted when blur

How it works

This part is taken from react-simple-code-editor

It works by overlaying a syntax highlighted <pre> block over a <textarea> . When you type, select, copy text etc., you interact with the underlying <textarea> , so the experience feels native. This is a very simple approach compared to other editors which re-implement the behaviour.

The syntax highlighting can be done by any third party library as long as it returns HTML and is fully controllable by the user.

The vanilla <textarea> doesn't support inserting tab characters for indentation, so we re-implement it by listening to keydown events and programmatically updating the text. One caveat with programmatically updating the text is that we lose the undo stack, so we need to maintain our own undo stack. As a result, we can also implement improved undo behaviour such as undoing whole words similar to editors like VSCode.

Limitations

Due to the way it works, it has certain limitations:

The syntax highlighted code cannot have different font family, font weight, font style, line height etc. for its content. Since the editor works by aligning the highlighted code over a <textarea> , changing anything that affects the layout can misalign it.

, changing anything that affects the layout can misalign it. The custom undo stack is incompatible with undo/redo items browser's context menu. However, other full featured editors don't support browser's undo/redo menu items either.

The editor is not optimized for performance and large documents can affect the typing speed.

We hide text in the textarea using -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent , which works in all modern browsers (even non-webkit ones such as Firefox and Edge). On IE 10+, we use color: transparent which doesn't hide the cursor. Text may appear bolder in unsupported browsers.

Thanks

react-simple-code-editor

License

MIT