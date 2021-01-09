Install

yarn add vue-prism-component

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

First you need to load Prism somewhere in your app:

import 'prismjs' import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'

OR:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/prismjs/themes/prism.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prismjs" > </ script >

Then In SFC:

<template> <prism language="javascript">{{ code }}</prism> </template> <script> import Prism from 'vue-prism-component' export default { data() { return { code: 'const a = b' } }, components: { Prism } } </script>

Or In JSX:

<Prism language= "html" >{ ` <div> <strong>foo</strong> </div> ` }< /Prism>

For inline rendering, pass the inline prop:

<Prism inline language= "javascript" >alert( "foo" ); </ Prism >

You can also set the code using a prop:

import 'prismjs/components/prism-rust' <Prism language= "rust" code={ myRustCode } />

