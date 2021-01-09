openbase logo
vue-prism-component

by EGOIST
2.0.0 (see all)

highlight code using prism.js and vue component

Readme

Install

yarn add vue-prism-component

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr

Usage

First you need to load Prism somewhere in your app:

// yarn add prismjs
import 'prismjs'
import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css'

OR:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/prismjs/themes/prism.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prismjs"></script>

Then In SFC:

<template>
  <prism language="javascript">{{ code }}</prism>
</template>

<script>
import Prism from 'vue-prism-component'

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      code: 'const a = b'
    }
  },
  components: {
    Prism
  }
}
</script>

Or In JSX:

<Prism language="html">{`
  <div>
    <strong>foo</strong>
  </div>
`}</Prism>

For inline rendering, pass the inline prop:

<Prism inline language="javascript" >alert("foo");</Prism>

You can also set the code using a prop:

import 'prismjs/components/prism-rust'

<Prism language="rust" code={ myRustCode } />

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-prism-component © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

