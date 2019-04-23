一 A Vue Integrated PhotoSwipe Image Preview Plugin
npm i vue-preview -S
Notice:
import VuePreview from 'vue-preview'
// defalut install
Vue.use(VuePreview)
// with parameters install
Vue.use(preview, {
mainClass: 'pswp--minimal--dark',
barsSize: {top: 0, bottom: 0},
captionEl: false,
fullscreenEl: false,
shareEl: false,
bgOpacity: 0.85,
tapToClose: true,
tapToToggleControls: false
})
<template>
<vue-preview :slides="slide1" @close="handleClose"></vue-preview>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
slide1: [
{
src: 'https://farm6.staticflickr.com/5591/15008867125_68a8ed88cc_b.jpg',
msrc: 'https://farm6.staticflickr.com/5591/15008867125_68a8ed88cc_m.jpg',
alt: 'picture1',
title: 'Image Caption 1',
w: 600,
h: 400
},
{
src: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_86abb8c56f_b.jpg',
msrc: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_86abb8c56f_m.jpg',
alt: 'picture2',
title: 'Image Caption 2',
w: 1200,
h: 900
}
]
}
},
methods: {
handleClose () {
console.log('close event')
}
}
}
</script>
|Property
|Description
|src
|main (large) image
|msrc
|small image
|alt
|image replacement text
|w
|image width
|h
|image height
|Event name
|Description
|parameter
|close
|close gallery
|nothing
MIT Copyright (c) 2018 liusong