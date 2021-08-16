VueJS popover component based on popper.js

Example

jsFiddle

Install

CDN

Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-popperjs, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-popperjs/

NPM

npm install vue-popperjs --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-popperjs

Bower

bower install vue-popperjs --save

Development Setup

npm install npm run build

Usage

VueJS single file (ECMAScript 2015)

< template > < popper trigger = "clickToOpen" :options = "{ placement: 'top', modifiers: { offset: { offset: '0,10px' } } }" > < div class = "popper" > Popper Content </ div > < button slot = "reference" > Reference Element </ button > </ popper > </ template > < script > import Popper from 'vue-popperjs' ; import 'vue-popperjs/dist/vue-popper.css' ; export default { components : { 'popper' : Popper }, } </ script >

Browser (ES5)

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-popper.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "popper.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue-popper.js" > </ script > < div id = "app" > < popper trigger = "clickToOpen" :options = "{ placement: 'top', modifiers: { offset: { offset: '0,10px' } } }" > < div class = "popper" > Popper Content </ div > < button slot = "reference" > Reference Element </ button > </ popper > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > new Vue({ el: '#app' , components: { 'popper' : VuePopper } }); </ script >

Props

Props Type Default Description disabled Boolean false delay-on-mouse-over Number 10 Delay in ms before showing popper during a mouse over delay-on-mouse-out Number 10 Delay in ms before hiding popper during a mouse out append-to-body Boolean false visible-arrow Boolean true force-show Boolean false trigger String hover Optional value:

hover - hover to open popper content

- hover to open popper content clickToOpen - every click on the popper triggers open, only clicking outside of the popper closes it

- every click on the popper triggers open, only clicking outside of the popper closes it clickToToggle - click on the popper toggles it's visibility

- click on the popper toggles it's visibility click (deprecated - same as clickToToggle )

(deprecated - same as ) focus - opens popper on focus event, closes on blur. content String null enter-active-class String null leave-active-class String null boundaries-selector String null transition String empty options Object { placement: 'bottom', gpuAcceleration: false } popper.js options data-value Any null data of popper stop-propagation Boolean false prevent-default Boolean false root-class String empty Class name for root element

Events

Name Params Description created context[Object] Created popper component show Show popover hide Hide popover document-click

Other my Vue JS plugins

Project Status Description vue-ls Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context vue-gallery Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT © Igor Ognichenko