reference The reference element used to position the popper. HTMLElement this.$els.reference

popper The HTML element used as popper, or a configuration used to generate the popper. HTMLElement this.$els.popper

placement Placement of the popper. top , top-start , top-end , bottom , bottom-start , bottom-end , left , left-start , left-end , right , right-start , right-end 'bottom'

offset Amount of pixels the popper will be shifted (can be negative). Number 0

visible Visibility of the popup element. Boolean false

visible-arrow Visibility arrow, no style. Boolean false

autoCreate auto init popper Boolean true