A popper mixin for Vue.js using popper.js.
https://element-component.github.io/vue-popper/
import Popper from 'vue-popper'
export default {
mixins: [Popper],
props: {
content: String,
visibleArrow: {
default: true
}
},
template: `
<span>
<div class="popper" v-el:popper v-show="visible">
<span v-text="content"></span>
</div>
<div class="rel" v-el:reference>
<slot></slot>
</div>
</span>
`
}
|Option
|Description
|Value
|Default
|reference
|The reference element used to position the popper.
|HTMLElement
|this.$els.reference
|popper
|The HTML element used as popper, or a configuration used to generate the popper.
|HTMLElement
|this.$els.popper
|placement
|Placement of the popper.
top,
top-start,
top-end,
bottom,
bottom-start,
bottom-end,
left,
left-start,
left-end,
right,
right-start,
right-end
|'bottom'
|offset
|Amount of pixels the popper will be shifted (can be negative).
|Number
|0
|visible
|Visibility of the popup element.
|Boolean
|false
|visible-arrow
|Visibility arrow, no style.
|Boolean
|false
|autoCreate
|auto init popper
|Boolean
|true
|created
|create popper after callback
|Function(vm)
make dev
make dist
MIT