vue-popper

by freeze-component
0.3.8 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A popper mixin for Vue.

Overview

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue Tooltip

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

vue-popper

A popper mixin for Vue.js using popper.js.

Demo

https://element-component.github.io/vue-popper/

Usage

import Popper from 'vue-popper'

export default {
  mixins: [Popper],

  props: {
    content: String,
    visibleArrow: {
      default: true
    }
  },

  template: `
    <span>
      <div class="popper" v-el:popper v-show="visible">
        <span v-text="content"></span>
      </div>
      <div class="rel" v-el:reference>
        <slot></slot>
      </div>
    </span>
  `
}

API

OptionDescriptionValueDefault
referenceThe reference element used to position the popper.HTMLElementthis.$els.reference
popperThe HTML element used as popper, or a configuration used to generate the popper.HTMLElementthis.$els.popper
placementPlacement of the popper.top, top-start, top-end, bottom, bottom-start, bottom-end, left, left-start, left-end, right, right-start, right-end'bottom'
offsetAmount of pixels the popper will be shifted (can be negative).Number0
visibleVisibility of the popup element.Booleanfalse
visible-arrowVisibility arrow, no style.Booleanfalse
autoCreateauto init popperBooleantrue
createdcreate popper after callbackFunction(vm)

Methods

  • createPopper

Development

make dev

Production

make dist

License

MIT

100
Igor Ognichenko
September 15, 2020
(′ʘ⌄ʘ‵) Software Engineer and Open Source Enthusiast
September 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

