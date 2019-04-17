openbase logo
Readme

vue-popover

Build Status

peerDependency Status devDependency Status

MIT npm

Reusable popover component for Vue. This is purely functional, it's a completely "naked" and blank canvas component. There are no styles for this component except a z-index, which you can override.

Demo

https://jfusco.github.io/vue-popover

Getting Started

Installation

From the root of your project.

npm install vue-popover --save

Usage

Simple implementation of popover. See options available below.

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example">
            <div slot="content">
                <ul>
                    <li><a href="#">npmjs.com</a></li>
                    <li><a href="#">github.com</a></li>
                </ul>
            </div>
        </popover>
    </div>
</template>

<script type="text/babel">
    import popover from 'popover'

    export default {
        components: {
            popover
        }
    }
</script>

Options

name ~ required

The string to be used for a unique ID for the component instance, also used to set aria attributes

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example"></popover>
    </div>
</template>

popover:open ~ optional

An function triggered any time the instance of the popover is opened

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example" v-on:popover:open="onPopoverOpen"></popover>
    </div>
</template>

<script type="text/babel">
    import popover from 'popover'

    export default {
        components: {
            popover
        },
        methods: {
            onPopoverOpen(){
                console.log('popover open')
            }
        }
    }
</script>

popover:close ~ optional

An function triggered any time the instance of the popover is closed

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example" v-on:popover:close="onPopoverClose"></popover>
    </div>
</template>

<script type="text/babel">
    import popover from 'popover'

    export default {
        components: {
            popover
        },
        methods: {
            onPopoverClose(){
                console.log('popover close')
            }
        }
    }
</script>

available slots
  • face - Set custom face for the popover
  • content - Set custom content for the popover
<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example">
            <div slot="face">
                <button>popover face</button>
            </div>

            <div slot="content">
                <p>Some custom content for popover</p>
            </div>
        </popover>
    </div>
</template>

closeOnContentClick ~ optional

Set to false if you don't want the popover to close if you click its contents. Useful if the popover contains elements you interact with (e.g. buttons and textboxes). This defaults to true when not set.

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example" :closeOnContentClick="false">
            <div slot="face">
                <button>popover face</button>
            </div>

            <div slot="content">
                <button>Some button</button>
                <input type="text">
            </div>
        </popover>
    </div>
</template>

slim ~ optional

Defaults to false, if enabled, it means the "face" slot is required and the rendered component will be wrapper-less, there will be no further elements around the "face" slot. To do this the onPopoverToggle method is passed to the slot (with slim the slot becomes scoped).

Important: the content slot will render inside the root element of the face slot. As the content slot still has a wrapper and will appear absolutely positioned, the face slot will probably need to be positioned, relative will work well for most use cases.

<template>
    <div>
        <popover name="example" slim>
            <a
                slot="face"
                slot-scope="{ onPopoverToggle }"
                href="#"
                @click.prevent="onPopoverToggle">
                slim popover</a>
            <div slot="content">
                <p>Some custom content for popover</p>
            </div>
        </popover>
    </div>
</template>

Styling

Installation

Import the main SCSS file in to your application SCSS files ​```scss @import "node_modules/vue-popover/src/component/scss/styles.scss";


There are a few variables set to `!default` that can be overriden. If you need to change it more just override the actual styles.

**Any overriden variables needs to go above the `@import` statement to take effect**
​```scss
//-- Global UI
$popover-z-index

If you don't care to override variables and just want to override actual styles you may choose to import the minified compiled version of the css instead

@import "node_modules/vue-popover/dist/styles.css";

Tests

npm test

