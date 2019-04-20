A Twitter-like vote component, made with Vue.js 2
Using npm:
$ npm install vue-poll
Using cdn:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js"></script>
Define
vue-poll component markup inside your custom component.
For example in your
my-poll.vue:
<template>
<div>
<vue-poll v-bind="options" @addvote="addVote"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VuePoll from 'vue-poll'
export default {
data() {
return {
options: {
question: 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?',
answers: [
{ value: 1, text: 'Vue', votes: 53 },
{ value: 2, text: 'React', votes: 35 },
{ value: 3, text: 'Angular', votes: 30 },
{ value: 4, text: 'Other', votes: 10 }
]
}
}
},
components: {
VuePoll
},
methods: {
addVote(obj){
console.log('You voted ' + obj.value + '!');
}
}
}
</script>
<body>
<div id="app">
<vue-poll v-bind="options" @addvote="addVote"/>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VuePoll);
new Vue({
el: '#app'
data: function() {
return {
options: {
question: 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?',
answers: [
{ value: 1, text: 'Vue', votes: 53 },
{ value: 2, text: 'React', votes: 35 },
{ value: 3, text: 'Angular', votes: 30 },
{ value: 4, text: 'Other', votes: 10 }
]
}
}
},
methods: {
addVote: function(obj){
console.log('You voted ' + obj.value + '!');
}
}
});
</script>
</body>
The question of the poll.
An array of the answers of the poll.
value (required) (integer) A unique value for each answer
text (required) (string-html) Answer's text
votes (required) (integer) Answer's votes
selected (required when multiple is true) (boolean) Selected state of the answer
custom_class (optional) (string) Custom css class for the answer element
Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll
Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll. Winner will be highlighted
Set this to true for multiple voting
Text of the multiple voting submit button
A custom id that will be returned on the addvote method
MIT license