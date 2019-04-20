A Twitter-like vote component, made with Vue.js 2

DEMO

Prerequisites

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-poll

Using cdn:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js" > </ script >

Example (NPM)

Define vue-poll component markup inside your custom component.

For example in your my-poll.vue :

< template > < div > < vue-poll v-bind = "options" @ addvote = "addVote" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import VuePoll from 'vue-poll' export default { data() { return { options : { question : 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?' , answers : [ { value : 1 , text : 'Vue' , votes : 53 }, { value : 2 , text : 'React' , votes : 35 }, { value : 3 , text : 'Angular' , votes : 30 }, { value : 4 , text : 'Other' , votes : 10 } ] } } }, components : { VuePoll }, methods : { addVote(obj){ console .log( 'You voted ' + obj.value + '!' ); } } } </ script >

Example (CDN)

< body > < div id = "app" > < vue-poll v-bind = "options" @ addvote = "addVote" /> </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VuePoll); new Vue({ el : '#app' data : function ( ) { return { options : { question : 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?' , answers : [ { value : 1 , text : 'Vue' , votes : 53 }, { value : 2 , text : 'React' , votes : 35 }, { value : 3 , text : 'Angular' , votes : 30 }, { value : 4 , text : 'Other' , votes : 10 } ] } } }, methods : { addVote : function ( obj ) { console .log( 'You voted ' + obj.value + '!' ); } } }); </ script > </ body >

Options

question (required) (string-html) The question of the poll.

answers (required) (array) An array of the answers of the poll. value (required) (integer) A unique value for each answer text (required) (string-html) Answer's text votes (required) (integer) Answer's votes selected (required when multiple is true) (boolean) Selected state of the answer custom_class (optional) (string) Custom css class for the answer element

showResults (optional) (boolean) (default: false) Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll

finalResults (optional) (boolean) (default: false) Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll. Winner will be highlighted

multiple (optional) (boolean) (default: false) Set this to true for multiple voting

submitButtonText (optional) (string) (default: Submit) Text of the multiple voting submit button

customId (optional) (number) A custom id that will be returned on the addvote method

Methods

addvote (returns object) Callback on add vote. It returns an object that includes: answer's value, answer's votes, total poll's votes and the custom id

License

MIT license