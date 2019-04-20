openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vp

vue-poll

by ppietris
0.1.8 (see all)

A Vue.js component for voting

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

116

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-poll

A Twitter-like vote component, made with Vue.js 2

DEMO

Vue-poll example image

Prerequisites

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-poll

Using cdn:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js"></script>

Example (NPM)

Define vue-poll component markup inside your custom component.

For example in your my-poll.vue:

<template>
    <div>
        <vue-poll v-bind="options" @addvote="addVote"/>
    </div>
</template>

<script> 
    
    import VuePoll from 'vue-poll'
    
    export default {        
        data() {
            return {
                options: {
                    question: 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?',
                    answers: [
                        { value: 1, text: 'Vue', votes: 53 },
                        { value: 2, text: 'React', votes: 35 },
                        { value: 3, text: 'Angular', votes: 30 },
                        { value: 4, text: 'Other', votes: 10 } 
                    ]
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VuePoll
        },
        methods: {
            addVote(obj){
                console.log('You voted ' + obj.value + '!');
            }
        }
    }
</script>

Example (CDN)

<body>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-poll v-bind="options" @addvote="addVote"/>
    </div>

    <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-poll/dist/vue-poll.min.js"></script>
    <script> 

        Vue.use(VuePoll);

        new Vue({
            el: '#app'
            data: function() {
                return {
                    options: {
                        question: 'What\'s your favourite <strong>JS</strong> framework?',
                        answers: [
                            { value: 1, text: 'Vue', votes: 53 },
                            { value: 2, text: 'React', votes: 35 },
                            { value: 3, text: 'Angular', votes: 30 },
                            { value: 4, text: 'Other', votes: 10 } 
                        ]
                    }
                }
            },
            methods: {
                addVote: function(obj){
                    console.log('You voted ' + obj.value + '!');
                }
            }
        });
    </script>
</body>

Options

  • question (required) (string-html)

    The question of the poll.

  • answers (required) (array)

    An array of the answers of the poll.

    value (required) (integer) A unique value for each answer

    text (required) (string-html) Answer's text

    votes (required) (integer) Answer's votes

    selected (required when multiple is true) (boolean) Selected state of the answer

    custom_class (optional) (string) Custom css class for the answer element

  • showResults (optional) (boolean) (default: false)

    Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll

  • finalResults (optional) (boolean) (default: false)

    Set this to true to skip the voting and show the results of the poll. Winner will be highlighted

  • multiple (optional) (boolean) (default: false)

    Set this to true for multiple voting

  • submitButtonText (optional) (string) (default: Submit)

    Text of the multiple voting submit button

  • customId (optional) (number)

    A custom id that will be returned on the addvote method

Methods

  • addvote (returns object)

    Callback on add vote. It returns an object that includes: answer's value, answer's votes, total poll's votes and the custom id

License

MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial