vp

vue-plyr

by Gabe Dunn
7.0.0 (see all)

A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-plyr

v7.0.0 - Changelog

A vue component for the plyr video & audio player.

This is useful for when you want a nice video player in your Vue app.

It uses plyr by sampotts for the players.

Supported player types: HTML5 video, HTML5 audio, YouTube, and Vimeo.

Demo

A demo of the components (equivalent to the html example include here) can be found at redxtech.github.io/vue-plyr.

Installation

yarn add vue-plyr # or npm i vue-plyr

Module

// In your main vue file - the one where you create the initial vue instance.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePlyr from 'vue-plyr'
import 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css'

// Vue 3.x
// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
createApp(App)
  .use(VuePlyr, {
    plyr: {}
  })
  .mount('#app')

// Vue 2.x
// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
Vue.use(VuePlyr, {
  plyr: {}
})

SSR (more below)

For SSR, you can import the SSR optimized module, found at dist/vue-plyr.ssr.js. There is a more in depth description on how to use it with nuxt below.

Browser

In the browser you can include it as you would any other package with unpkg, along with the stylesheet:

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-plyr"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css" />

<!-- You will also need to install the component during app creation -->
<script>
  window.Vue.createApp(VuePlyr).mount('#app')
</script>

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

<!-- video element -->
<vue-plyr :options="options">
  <video
    controls
    crossorigin
    playsinline
    data-poster="poster.jpg"
  >
    <source
      size="720"
      src="/path/to/video-720p.mp4"
      type="video/mp4"
    />
    <source
      size="1080"
      src="/path/to/video-1080p.mp4"
      type="video/mp4"
    />
    <track
      default
      kind="captions"
      label="English captions"
      src="/path/to/english.vtt"
      srclang="en"
    />
  </video>
</vue-plyr>

<!-- audio element -->
<vue-plyr>
  <audio controls crossorigin playsinline>
    <source
        src="/path/to/audio.mp3"
        type="audio/mp3"
    />
    <source
        src="/path/to/audio.ogg"
        type="audio/ogg"
    />
  </audio>
</vue-plyr>

<!-- youtube iframe with progressive enhancement (extra queries after the url to optimize the embed) -->
<vue-plyr>
  <div class="plyr__video-embed">
    <iframe
      src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bTqVqk7FSmY?amp;iv_load_policy=3&amp;modestbranding=1&amp;playsinline=1&amp;showinfo=0&amp;rel=0&amp;enablejsapi=1"
      allowfullscreen
      allowtransparency
      allow="autoplay"
    ></iframe>
  </div>
</vue-plyr>

<!-- youtube div element -->
<vue-plyr>
  <div data-plyr-provider="youtube" data-plyr-embed-id="bTqVqk7FSmY"></div>
</vue-plyr>

<!-- vimeo iframe with progressive enhancement (extra queries after the url to optimize the embed) -->
<vue-plyr>
  <div class="plyr__video-embed">
    <iframe
      src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/143418951?loop=false&amp;byline=false&amp;portrait=false&amp;title=false&amp;speed=true&amp;transparent=0&amp;gesture=media"
      allowfullscreen
      allowtransparency
      allow="autoplay"
    ></iframe>
  </div>
</vue-plyr>

<!-- vimeo div element -->
<vue-plyr>
  <div data-plyr-provider="vimeo" data-plyr-embed-id="143418951"></div>
</vue-plyr>

Player Instance

To access the player instance, you can use the player property from the refs attribute.

<template>
  <vue-plyr ref="plyr">...</vue-plyr>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    name: 'Component',
    mounted () {
      console.log(this.$refs.plyr.player)
    }
  }
</script>

Examples

Examples of how to use this app can be found here.

Events

If you want to capture events from the plyr instance, you can do so by accessing the player instance through the ref attribute and using that object for events, as you would with a vanilla plyr instance.

Valid events are here.

<template>
  <vue-plyr ref="plyr">...</vue-plyr>
</template>
<script>
  export default {
    name: 'Component',
    mounted () {
      this.$refs.plyr.player.on('event', () => console.log('event fired'))
    }
</script>

Options

For custom options you can pass an options prop which is an object that will be passed to the new Plyr() creation. Available options here. I have added a new option (hideYouTubeDOMError) that hides the error that is always logged when destroying a YouTube player. It defaults to true, and you can disable it and see the error by setting it to false.

You can also specify the default options when registering the plugin (these will be ignored if you specify a player-specific options object via props):

createApp(App).use(VuePlyr, {
  plyr: {}
})

SSR

Nuxt (Vue 2.x)

This should support SSR out of the box. For nuxt, create a file called vue-plyr.js in your plugins folder containing only these three statements:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePlyr from 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.ssr.js'
import 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css'

// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
Vue.use(VuePlyr, {
  plyr: {}
})

Then, in your nuxt.config.js file add { src: '~/plugins/vue-plyr', mode: 'client' } to the plugins array. The vue-plyr element should be globally registered now.

The nuxt.config.js file should at minimum include this:

export default {
  plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/vue-plyr', mode: 'client' }]
}

Author

vue-plyr © RedXTech, Released under the MIT License.

