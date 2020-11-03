v7.0.0 - Changelog
A vue component for the plyr video & audio player.
This is useful for when you want a nice video player in your Vue app.
It uses plyr by sampotts for the players.
Supported player types: HTML5 video, HTML5 audio, YouTube, and Vimeo.
A demo of the components (equivalent to the html example include here) can be found at redxtech.github.io/vue-plyr.
yarn add vue-plyr # or npm i vue-plyr
// In your main vue file - the one where you create the initial vue instance.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePlyr from 'vue-plyr'
import 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css'
// Vue 3.x
// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
createApp(App)
.use(VuePlyr, {
plyr: {}
})
.mount('#app')
// Vue 2.x
// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
Vue.use(VuePlyr, {
plyr: {}
})
For SSR, you can import the SSR optimized module, found at
dist/vue-plyr.ssr.js. There is a more in depth description
on how to use it with nuxt below.
In the browser you can include it as you would any other package with unpkg, along with the stylesheet:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vue-plyr"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css" />
<!-- You will also need to install the component during app creation -->
<script>
window.Vue.createApp(VuePlyr).mount('#app')
</script>
Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:
<!-- video element -->
<vue-plyr :options="options">
<video
controls
crossorigin
playsinline
data-poster="poster.jpg"
>
<source
size="720"
src="/path/to/video-720p.mp4"
type="video/mp4"
/>
<source
size="1080"
src="/path/to/video-1080p.mp4"
type="video/mp4"
/>
<track
default
kind="captions"
label="English captions"
src="/path/to/english.vtt"
srclang="en"
/>
</video>
</vue-plyr>
<!-- audio element -->
<vue-plyr>
<audio controls crossorigin playsinline>
<source
src="/path/to/audio.mp3"
type="audio/mp3"
/>
<source
src="/path/to/audio.ogg"
type="audio/ogg"
/>
</audio>
</vue-plyr>
<!-- youtube iframe with progressive enhancement (extra queries after the url to optimize the embed) -->
<vue-plyr>
<div class="plyr__video-embed">
<iframe
src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bTqVqk7FSmY?amp;iv_load_policy=3&modestbranding=1&playsinline=1&showinfo=0&rel=0&enablejsapi=1"
allowfullscreen
allowtransparency
allow="autoplay"
></iframe>
</div>
</vue-plyr>
<!-- youtube div element -->
<vue-plyr>
<div data-plyr-provider="youtube" data-plyr-embed-id="bTqVqk7FSmY"></div>
</vue-plyr>
<!-- vimeo iframe with progressive enhancement (extra queries after the url to optimize the embed) -->
<vue-plyr>
<div class="plyr__video-embed">
<iframe
src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/143418951?loop=false&byline=false&portrait=false&title=false&speed=true&transparent=0&gesture=media"
allowfullscreen
allowtransparency
allow="autoplay"
></iframe>
</div>
</vue-plyr>
<!-- vimeo div element -->
<vue-plyr>
<div data-plyr-provider="vimeo" data-plyr-embed-id="143418951"></div>
</vue-plyr>
To access the player instance, you can use the
player property from the
refs attribute.
<template>
<vue-plyr ref="plyr">...</vue-plyr>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'Component',
mounted () {
console.log(this.$refs.plyr.player)
}
}
</script>
Examples of how to use this app can be found here.
If you want to capture events from the plyr instance, you can do so by accessing the player instance through the
ref
attribute and using that object for events, as you would with a vanilla plyr instance.
Valid events are here.
<template>
<vue-plyr ref="plyr">...</vue-plyr>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'Component',
mounted () {
this.$refs.plyr.player.on('event', () => console.log('event fired'))
}
</script>
For custom options you can pass an
options prop which is an object that will be passed to the
new Plyr() creation.
Available options
here. I have added a new option (
hideYouTubeDOMError) that hides the error
that is always logged when destroying a YouTube player. It defaults to
true, and you can disable it and see the error
by setting it to false.
You can also specify the default options when registering the plugin (these will be ignored if you specify a player-specific options object via props):
createApp(App).use(VuePlyr, {
plyr: {}
})
This should support SSR out of the box. For nuxt, create a file called
vue-plyr.js in your
plugins folder containing only these three statements:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePlyr from 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.ssr.js'
import 'vue-plyr/dist/vue-plyr.css'
// The second argument is optional and sets the default config values for every player.
Vue.use(VuePlyr, {
plyr: {}
})
Then, in your
nuxt.config.js file add
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-plyr', mode: 'client' } to the plugins array. The
vue-plyr element should be globally registered now.
The
nuxt.config.js file should at minimum include this:
export default {
plugins: [{ src: '~/plugins/vue-plyr', mode: 'client' }]
}