A Vue 2 plugin for injecting remote scripts.

See the vue3 branch for Vue 3 support.

Install

npm install --save vue-plugin-load-script

yarn add vue-plugin-load-script

Use

With Vue

import LoadScript from 'vue-plugin-load-script' ; Vue.use(LoadScript);

With Nuxt

import Vue from 'vue' ; import LoadScript from 'vue-plugin-load-script' ; Vue.use(LoadScript);

plugins : [ { src : '@/plugins/load-script.js' }, ], build : { transpile : [ 'vue-plugin-load-script' ], },

The build.transpile option is required since this plugin is exported as an ES6 module.

Usage

Vue.loadScript( "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY" ) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { }); this .$loadScript( "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY" ) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { });

Once loaded, the script can be accessed by their usual name in the global scope, as if the script were included in the page's <head> .

If you are using a linter to check your code, it may warn on an undefined variable. You will need to instruct your linter to ignore this variable or function. See here for ESLint instructions. If you are unable to resolve this in your linter, try prefixing the loaded library's variable/function name with window. .

⚡ New in 1.2! If you'd like to remove (unload) the script at any point, then call the companion method $unloadScript with the same URL.

Vue.unloadScript( "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY" ) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { }); this .$unloadScript( "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY" ) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { });