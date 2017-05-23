A minimalistic framework for demonstrating your Vue components, inspired by react-storybook.
Integrate
vue-play into your project using getplay:
yarn global add getplay
cd my-project
getplay
Then you can run
yarn play and go to
http://localhost:5000
So far we got:
yarn play &
yarn build:play
./play folder where you write scenarios for your component
./play.config.js file which helps you configure webpack easily using Poi
The only thing you really need to worry about is
./play/index.js, since you will write scenarios or dynamically load scenarios there.
scenario, a.k.a. story in react-storybook, it's usually an example component for demonstrating your real component.
You can keep scenarios anywhere you want, by default keep them all at
./play/index.js, you can also use separate files for them, or even name them
*.play.js in your component directory and load them dynamically.
import { play } from 'vue-play'
import MyButton from '../src/components/MyButton.vue'
// Use `play` to describe component title
// use .add to add scenario for that component
play('MyButton')
.add('with text', h => h(MyButton, ['hello world']))
.add('with emoji', h => h(MyButton, ['😃🍻']))
We can use Webpack's require.context to load modules dynamically.
const load = requireContext => requireContext.keys().map(requireContext)
// load files which end with `.play.js` in `../src/components` folder
load(require.context('../src/components', true, /.play.js$/))
If you are using render function you won't need to register components, you only need this when you are using the template property, and it's same way as you do in other Vue app:
// ./play/index.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import MyButton from './MyButton.vue'
// register globally
Vue.component('my-button', MyButton)
play('MyButton')
.add('with text', {
template: '<my-button>text</my-button>'
})
You can also register components locally.
play() argument
import MyButton from './MyButton.vue'
// assuming MyButton.name is 'my-button'
play(MyButton)
// MyButton will be automatially registered in scenarios
// so you don't have to register it again
.add('with text', '<my-button></my-button>')
// then the app sidebar will look like:
// - my-button
// - with text
To customize the
displayName in sidebar and the
componentName which is used to register itself in scenarios, you can simply set them in your component:
<!-- ./MyButton.vue -->
<script>
export default {
name: 'my-other-button',
displayName: 'Show off my cute button'
}
</script>
Or use methods:
play(MyButton)
.name('my-other-button')
.displayName('Show off my cute button')
.add('with text', '<my-other-button>text</my-other-button>')
If you only need
template or
render property for your component, you can use
component shorthand, which means you can directly set the value of scenario to a template string or render function:
import Example from './Example.vue'
play('Button')
.add('template shorthand', '<my-button>text</my-button>')
.add('render function shorthand', h => h(MyButton, ['text']))
.add('full component', {
data() {},
methods: {},
render(h) {}
// ...
}).
.add('single file', Example)
note: If you are using
template shorthand or
template property in component options, you should use Vue standalone build as well. For
vue-play-cli, it's as simple as using
--standalone option.
The component for each scenario is a typical Vue component, but it can also accept some additional properties for documenting its usage, eg:
play('Button')
.add('with text', {
// a valid vue component
...component,
// additional
example,
// ...
})
Type:
string
The example code of your component.
Type:
HTML string
Optionally display a readme tab to show detailed usage.
Log data to app console.
Feel free to add your projects here:
# run example play script
npm run play
# build vue-play
# you don't need this when developing
npm run build