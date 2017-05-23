A minimalistic framework for demonstrating your Vue components, inspired by react-storybook.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Integrate vue-play into your project using getplay:

yarn global add getplay cd my-project getplay

Then you can run yarn play and go to http://localhost:5000

So far we got:

npm scripts yarn play & yarn build:play

& A ./play folder where you write scenarios for your component

folder where you write scenarios for your component A ./play.config.js file which helps you configure webpack easily using Poi

The only thing you really need to worry about is ./play/index.js , since you will write scenarios or dynamically load scenarios there.

Writing Scenarios

scenario , a.k.a. story in react-storybook, it's usually an example component for demonstrating your real component.

Keeping Scenarios

You can keep scenarios anywhere you want, by default keep them all at ./play/index.js , you can also use separate files for them, or even name them *.play.js in your component directory and load them dynamically.

Writing Scenarios

import { play } from 'vue-play' import MyButton from '../src/components/MyButton.vue' play( 'MyButton' ) .add( 'with text' , h => h(MyButton, [ 'hello world' ])) .add( 'with emoji' , h => h(MyButton, [ '😃🍻' ]))

Loading Scenarios Dynamically

We can use Webpack's require.context to load modules dynamically.

const load = requireContext => requireContext.keys().map(requireContext) load( require .context( '../src/components' , true , /.play.js$/))

Register Components

If you are using render function you won't need to register components, you only need this when you are using the template property, and it's same way as you do in other Vue app:

import Vue from 'vue' import MyButton from './MyButton.vue' Vue.component( 'my-button' , MyButton) play( 'MyButton' ) .add( 'with text' , { template : '<my-button>text</my-button>' })

You can also register components locally.

Use Component as play() argument

import MyButton from './MyButton.vue' play(MyButton) .add( 'with text' , '<my-button></my-button>' )

To customize the displayName in sidebar and the componentName which is used to register itself in scenarios, you can simply set them in your component:

<!-- ./MyButton.vue --> <script> export default { name: 'my-other-button', displayName: 'Show off my cute button' } </script>

Or use methods:

play(MyButton) .name( 'my-other-button' ) .displayName( 'Show off my cute button' ) .add( 'with text' , '<my-other-button>text</my-other-button>' )

Component Shorthand

If you only need template or render property for your component, you can use component shorthand , which means you can directly set the value of scenario to a template string or render function:

import Example from './Example.vue' play( 'Button' ) .add( 'template shorthand' , '<my-button>text</my-button>' ) .add( 'render function shorthand' , h => h(MyButton, [ 'text' ])) .add( 'full component' , { data() {}, methods : {}, render(h) {} }). .add( 'single file' , Example)

note: If you are using template shorthand or template property in component options, you should use Vue standalone build as well. For vue-play-cli , it's as simple as using --standalone option.

Additional Component Properties

The component for each scenario is a typical Vue component, but it can also accept some additional properties for documenting its usage, eg:

play( 'Button' ) .add( 'with text' , { ...component, example, })

example

Type: string

The example code of your component.

readme

Type: HTML string

Optionally display a readme tab to show detailed usage.

Component Injection

Log data to app console.

Showcase

Feel free to add your projects here:

Development

npm run play npm run build

License

MIT © EGOIST