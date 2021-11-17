openbase logo
vp

vue-plausible

by Moritz Sternemann
1.3.1 (see all)

Plausible Analytics Vue.js Plugin and NuxtJS Module

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Plausible Analytics for Vue.js and NuxtJS

NPM

Vue.js plugin and NuxtJS module for Plausible Analytics

Installation

Using npm:

npm install vue-plausible

Using yarn:

yarn add vue-plausible

Vue.js Plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VuePlausible } from 'vue-plausible'

Vue.use(VuePlausible, {
  // see configuration section
})

To enable automatic page view tracking for SPAs, call the enableAutoPageviews() method. To enable automatic outbound link tracking, call the enableAutoOutboundTracking() method.

NuxtJS Module

// nuxt.config.js

// optional when using nuxt.config.ts
/// <reference types="vue-plausible" />

export default {
  modules: [
    'vue-plausible'
  ]
}

Module Options

Add a plausible section to nuxt.config.js to set the module options:

// nuxt.config.js

export default {
  plausible: {
    // see configuration section
  }
}

Runtime Config

To use dynamic environment variables in production, use publicRuntimeConfig. Otherwise, the configuration options passed in nuxt.config.js will be read once and bundled during the build only. See the configuration section for all available options.

// nuxt.config.js

export default {
  buildModules: [
    'vue-plausible'
  ],
  plausible: { // Use as fallback if no runtime config is available at runtime
    domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN
  },
  publicRuntimeConfig: {
    plausible: {
      domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN,
      apiHost: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_API_HOST
    }
  }
}

Usage

vue-plausible is based on the official plausible-tracker package.

Configuration

Configuration options are inherited from plausible-tracker: | Option | Type | Description | Default | | ------ | ---- | ----------- | ------- | | domain | string | Your site's domain name, as declared by you in Plausible's settings. | location.hostname | | hashMode | boolean | Enables tracking based on URL hash changes. | false | | trackLocalhost | boolean | Enables tracking on localhost. | false | | apiHost | string | Plausible's API host to use. Change this if you are self-hosting. | https://plausible.io | ||||| | enableAutoPageviews | boolean | Enables automatic pageview tracking in SPAs. Learn more | true | | enableAutoOutboundTracking | boolean | Enables automatic outbound link click tracking. Learn more | false |

Integration

The plausible-tracker package provides various methods to track specific events, for example trackPageview() and trackEvent(). You can find all the available methods and options in the plausible-tracker documentation. The Plausible instance is exposed to your Vue.js or NuxtJS app in the following ways:

  • Vue.$plausible (Vue.js only)
  • this.$plausible inside Vue components
  • context.app.$plausible inside asyncData, fetch, plugins, middleware, nuxtServerInit (NuxtJS only)
  • this.$plausible inside Vuex stores (NuxtJS only)

Proxying

To use proxying as described in the Plausible 'Using a proxy' documentation, you need to adjust the apiHost configuration option accordingly. Using vue-plausible only requires to proxy the /api/event endpoint since the frontend code is already bundled from plausible-tracker.

Please note that event endpoint path always ends with /api/event. See the following example:

plausible: {
  apiHost: 'https://<yourdomain.com>/stats' // Reports events to https://<yourdomain.com>/stats/api/event
}

Opt out

To exclude yourself from the analytics, plausible-tracker offers an opt-out mechanism that can be activated by setting the localStorage.plausible_ignore value to true.

More information can be found in the Plausible documentation.

Author

I'm Moritz Sternemann, a computer-science student at Technical University of Munich.

License

This project is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.

