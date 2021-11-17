Plausible Analytics for Vue.js and NuxtJS

Vue.js plugin and NuxtJS module for Plausible Analytics

Installation

Using npm:

npm install vue-plausible

Using yarn:

yarn add vue-plausible

Vue.js Plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import { VuePlausible } from 'vue-plausible' Vue.use(VuePlausible, { })

To enable automatic page view tracking for SPAs, call the enableAutoPageviews() method. To enable automatic outbound link tracking, call the enableAutoOutboundTracking() method.

NuxtJS Module

export default { modules: [ 'vue-plausible' ] }

Module Options

Add a plausible section to nuxt.config.js to set the module options:

export default { plausible: { } }

Runtime Config

To use dynamic environment variables in production, use publicRuntimeConfig . Otherwise, the configuration options passed in nuxt.config.js will be read once and bundled during the build only. See the configuration section for all available options.

export default { buildModules: [ 'vue-plausible' ], plausible: { domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN }, publicRuntimeConfig: { plausible: { domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN, apiHost: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_API_HOST } } }

Usage

vue-plausible is based on the official plausible-tracker package.

Configuration

Configuration options are inherited from plausible-tracker : | Option | Type | Description | Default | | ------ | ---- | ----------- | ------- | | domain | string | Your site's domain name, as declared by you in Plausible's settings. | location.hostname | | hashMode | boolean | Enables tracking based on URL hash changes. | false | | trackLocalhost | boolean | Enables tracking on localhost. | false | | apiHost | string | Plausible's API host to use. Change this if you are self-hosting. | https://plausible.io | ||||| | enableAutoPageviews | boolean | Enables automatic pageview tracking in SPAs. Learn more | true | | enableAutoOutboundTracking | boolean | Enables automatic outbound link click tracking. Learn more | false |

Integration

The plausible-tracker package provides various methods to track specific events, for example trackPageview() and trackEvent() . You can find all the available methods and options in the plausible-tracker documentation. The Plausible instance is exposed to your Vue.js or NuxtJS app in the following ways:

Vue.$plausible (Vue.js only)

(Vue.js only) this.$plausible inside Vue components

inside Vue components context.app.$plausible inside asyncData, fetch, plugins, middleware, nuxtServerInit (NuxtJS only)

inside asyncData, fetch, plugins, middleware, nuxtServerInit (NuxtJS only) this.$plausible inside Vuex stores (NuxtJS only)

Proxying

To use proxying as described in the Plausible 'Using a proxy' documentation, you need to adjust the apiHost configuration option accordingly. Using vue-plausible only requires to proxy the /api/event endpoint since the frontend code is already bundled from plausible-tracker .

Please note that event endpoint path always ends with /api/event . See the following example:

plausible: { apiHost: 'https://<yourdomain.com>/stats' }

Opt out

To exclude yourself from the analytics, plausible-tracker offers an opt-out mechanism that can be activated by setting the localStorage.plausible_ignore value to true .

More information can be found in the Plausible documentation.

Author

I'm Moritz Sternemann, a computer-science student at Technical University of Munich.

License

This project is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.