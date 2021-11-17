Vue.js plugin and NuxtJS module for Plausible Analytics
Using npm:
npm install vue-plausible
Using yarn:
yarn add vue-plausible
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VuePlausible } from 'vue-plausible'
Vue.use(VuePlausible, {
// see configuration section
})
To enable automatic page view tracking for SPAs, call the
enableAutoPageviews() method.
To enable automatic outbound link tracking, call the
enableAutoOutboundTracking() method.
// nuxt.config.js
// optional when using nuxt.config.ts
/// <reference types="vue-plausible" />
export default {
modules: [
'vue-plausible'
]
}
Add a
plausible section to
nuxt.config.js to set the module options:
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
plausible: {
// see configuration section
}
}
To use dynamic environment variables in production, use
publicRuntimeConfig.
Otherwise, the configuration options passed in
nuxt.config.js will be read once and bundled during the build only.
See the configuration section for all available options.
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'vue-plausible'
],
plausible: { // Use as fallback if no runtime config is available at runtime
domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN
},
publicRuntimeConfig: {
plausible: {
domain: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_DOMAIN,
apiHost: process.env.PLAUSIBLE_API_HOST
}
}
}
vue-plausible is based on the official
plausible-tracker package.
Configuration options are inherited from
plausible-tracker:
| Option | Type | Description | Default |
| ------ | ---- | ----------- | ------- |
| domain |
string | Your site's domain name, as declared by you in Plausible's settings. |
location.hostname |
| hashMode |
boolean | Enables tracking based on URL hash changes. |
false |
| trackLocalhost |
boolean | Enables tracking on localhost. |
false |
| apiHost |
string | Plausible's API host to use. Change this if you are self-hosting. |
https://plausible.io |
|||||
| enableAutoPageviews |
boolean | Enables automatic pageview tracking in SPAs. Learn more |
true |
| enableAutoOutboundTracking |
boolean | Enables automatic outbound link click tracking. Learn more |
false |
The
plausible-tracker package provides various methods to track specific events, for example
trackPageview() and
trackEvent(). You can find all the available methods and options in the plausible-tracker documentation.
The
Plausible instance is exposed to your Vue.js or NuxtJS app in the following ways:
Vue.$plausible (Vue.js only)
this.$plausible inside Vue components
context.app.$plausible inside asyncData, fetch, plugins, middleware, nuxtServerInit (NuxtJS only)
this.$plausible inside Vuex stores (NuxtJS only)
To use proxying as described in the Plausible 'Using a proxy' documentation, you need to adjust the
apiHost configuration option accordingly.
Using vue-plausible only requires to proxy the
/api/event endpoint since the frontend code is already bundled from
plausible-tracker.
Please note that event endpoint path always ends with
/api/event. See the following example:
plausible: {
apiHost: 'https://<yourdomain.com>/stats' // Reports events to https://<yourdomain.com>/stats/api/event
}
To exclude yourself from the analytics,
plausible-tracker offers an opt-out mechanism that can be activated by setting the
localStorage.plausible_ignore value to
true.
More information can be found in the Plausible documentation.
I'm Moritz Sternemann, a computer-science student at Technical University of Munich.
This project is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.