A simple Vue component for easy integration with the Plaid Link drop-in module

Install

npm install vue-plaid-link --save

Example Usage

<template> <section> <plaid-link env="sandbox" publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}" clientName="Test App" product="transactions" v-bind="{ onSuccess }" > Open Plaid Link </plaid-link> </section> </template> <script> import PlaidLink from "vue-plaid-link"; export default { components: { PlaidLink }, methods: { onSuccess(token) { console.log(token); }, }, }; </script>

Alternatively if you would like to pass in your own view instead of the default button, utilize the button slot.

<template> <section> <plaid-link env="sandbox" publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}" clientName="Test App" product="transactions" v-bind="{ onSuccess }" > <template slot="button" slot-scope="props"> <a @click="props.onClick">Custom Open Element</a> </template> </plaid-link> </section> </template>

All Props

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for descriptions on the various Link options.

<plaid-link clientName="Your app name" env="sandbox" institution={null} publicKey={PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY} product={['transactions']} language={'en','fr','es'}, countryCodes={['US','CA','GB']}, isWebView={null}, token={'public-token-123...'} webhook="https://webhooks.test.com" onLoad={this.handleOnLoad} onEvent={this.handleOnEvent} onExit={this.handleOnExit} onLoad={this.handleOnLoad} onSuccess={this.handleOnSuccess} token={this.token}> Title Of Button </plain-link>

Note: Use of Token Link

When using a link token instead of a public key, make sure to wait to render the button until you have the token.