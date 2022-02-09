openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-plaid-link

by roundupapp
0.6.1 (see all)

Easy to use Vue component for Plaid Link

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

907

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-plaid-link

A simple Vue component for easy integration with the Plaid Link drop-in module

Install

npm install vue-plaid-link --save

Example Usage

<template>
  <section>
    <plaid-link
      env="sandbox"
      publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}"
      clientName="Test App"
      product="transactions"
      v-bind="{ onSuccess }"
    >
      Open Plaid Link
    </plaid-link>
  </section>
</template>

<script>
import PlaidLink from "vue-plaid-link";

export default {
  components: { PlaidLink },
  methods: {
    onSuccess(token) {
      console.log(token);
    },
  },
};
</script>

Alternatively if you would like to pass in your own view instead of the default button, utilize the button slot.

<template>
  <section>
    <plaid-link
      env="sandbox"
      publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}"
      clientName="Test App"
      product="transactions"
      v-bind="{ onSuccess }"
    >
      <template slot="button" slot-scope="props">
        <a @click="props.onClick">Custom Open Element</a>
      </template>
    </plaid-link>
  </section>
</template>

All Props

Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for descriptions on the various Link options.

<plaid-link
    clientName="Your app name"
    env="sandbox"
    institution={null}
    publicKey={PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}
    product={['transactions']}
    language={'en','fr','es'},
    countryCodes={['US','CA','GB']},
    isWebView={null},
    token={'public-token-123...'}
    webhook="https://webhooks.test.com"
    onLoad={this.handleOnLoad}
    onEvent={this.handleOnEvent}
    onExit={this.handleOnExit}
    onLoad={this.handleOnLoad}
    onSuccess={this.handleOnSuccess}
    token={this.token}>
    Title Of Button
</plain-link>

When using a link token instead of a public key, make sure to wait to render the button until you have the token.

<div class="accounts-actions" v-if="linkToken">
    <plaid-link
        v-bind="{
            env,
            webhook,
            clientName,
            onSuccess,
            token: linkToken
        }"
    >
        + Add Another Card
    </plaid-link>
</div>
<div class="accounts-actions" v-else>
    <ui-button loading="true" disabled="true">
        + Add Another Card
    </ui-button>
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial