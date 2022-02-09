A simple Vue component for easy integration with the Plaid Link drop-in module
npm install vue-plaid-link --save
<template>
<section>
<plaid-link
env="sandbox"
publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}"
clientName="Test App"
product="transactions"
v-bind="{ onSuccess }"
>
Open Plaid Link
</plaid-link>
</section>
</template>
<script>
import PlaidLink from "vue-plaid-link";
export default {
components: { PlaidLink },
methods: {
onSuccess(token) {
console.log(token);
},
},
};
</script>
Alternatively if you would like to pass in your own view instead of the default button, utilize the
button slot.
<template>
<section>
<plaid-link
env="sandbox"
publicKey="{PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}"
clientName="Test App"
product="transactions"
v-bind="{ onSuccess }"
>
<template slot="button" slot-scope="props">
<a @click="props.onClick">Custom Open Element</a>
</template>
</plaid-link>
</section>
</template>
Please refer to the official Plaid Link docs for descriptions on the various Link options.
<plaid-link
clientName="Your app name"
env="sandbox"
institution={null}
publicKey={PLAID_PUBLIC_KEY}
product={['transactions']}
language={'en','fr','es'},
countryCodes={['US','CA','GB']},
isWebView={null},
token={'public-token-123...'}
webhook="https://webhooks.test.com"
onLoad={this.handleOnLoad}
onEvent={this.handleOnEvent}
onExit={this.handleOnExit}
onLoad={this.handleOnLoad}
onSuccess={this.handleOnSuccess}
token={this.token}>
Title Of Button
</plain-link>
When using a link token instead of a public key, make sure to wait to render the button until you have the token.
<div class="accounts-actions" v-if="linkToken">
<plaid-link
v-bind="{
env,
webhook,
clientName,
onSuccess,
token: linkToken
}"
>
+ Add Another Card
</plaid-link>
</div>
<div class="accounts-actions" v-else>
<ui-button loading="true" disabled="true">
+ Add Another Card
</ui-button>
</div>