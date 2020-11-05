openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpa

vue-place-autocomplete

by actengage
0.5.3 (see all)

A Vue component for the Google Place Autocomplete API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

600

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Google Place Autocomplete

This Vue component incorporates full support the Google Places and Geocoder API's a single input field. The goal is provide the most native and seamlessly integrated solution possible.

Features

  • Built for Bootstrap 4
  • Works just like a native input field
  • Full support for keyboard accessibility and shortcuts
  • Fully customizable markup and extensible JS
  • Full support for Google Places and Geocoder API's
  • Use multiple instances on the same page
  • Easily auto-fill additional input fields with address component

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-place-autocomplete --save

// ES6 Usage
import Vue from 'vue';
import VuePlaceAutocomplete from 'vue-place-autocomplete';

Vue.use(VuePlaceAutocomplete);

CDN

https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/vue-place-autocomplete

Default Usage

The default usage extends the InputField from vue-interface, so all the properties are inherited.

<div v-if="field1" class="alert alert-info">
    Current Value: {{field1}}
</div>

<place-autocomplete-field v-model="field1" placeholder="Enter an an address, zipcode, or location" label="Address" name="field1" api-key="AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU"></place-autocomplete-field>

Basic Usage

Autofill fields

Sometimes you may need to autofill address components into other input fields...

<place-autocomplete-field
    v-model="field2"
    label="Address"
    name="field2"
    api-key="AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU"
    placeholder="Enter an an address, zipcode, or location"
    v-place-autofill:street="street"
    v-place-autofill:city="city"
    v-place-autofill:state="state"
    v-place-autofill:zipcode="zip"
    v-place-autofill:country="country">
</place-autocomplete-field>

<div class="card w-30">
    <div class="card-body">
        <p><b class="card-title">Enter an address above and watch the fields below get auto-filled...</b></p>

        <p>
            <label>Street</label><br>
            <input name="street" v-model="street" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
        <p>
            <label>Addr2</label><br>
            <input name="addr2" v-model="addr2" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
        <p>
            <label>City</label><br>
            <input name="city" v-model="city" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
        <p>
            <label>State</label><br>
            <input name="state" v-model="state" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
        <p>
            <label>Zip</label><br>
            <input name="zip" v-model="zip" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
        <p>
            <label>United States</label><br>
            <input name="country" v-model="country" class="form-control"/>
        </p>
    </div>
</div>

Autofill Usage

Build Commands

npm run dev

Start the Rollup build process and watch the source files and trigger livereload when a file changes.

npm run commit

Makes a GIT commit with the current version from package.json. (This command is called automatically in the npm run release command.)

npm run release-patch

Compiles the latest source files, makes an incremental version bump (1.0.x) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release-minor

Compiles the latest source files, makes a minor version bump (1.x.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release-major

Compiles the latest source files, makes a major version bump (x.1.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release

Compiles the latest source files for release, runs the uglification process, makes the commit, and published the package. This command is called automatically uses any of the other npm run release-{type} commands.

npm run uglify

Rund the uglify library over the compiled source to create a {package-name}.min.js file that Gzip and minifies that library.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial