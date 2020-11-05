This Vue component incorporates full support the Google Places and Geocoder API's a single input field. The goal is provide the most native and seamlessly integrated solution possible.
NPM
npm install vue-place-autocomplete --save
// ES6 Usage
import Vue from 'vue';
import VuePlaceAutocomplete from 'vue-place-autocomplete';
Vue.use(VuePlaceAutocomplete);
CDN
https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/vue-place-autocomplete
The default usage extends the InputField from vue-interface, so all the properties are inherited.
<div v-if="field1" class="alert alert-info">
Current Value: {{field1}}
</div>
<place-autocomplete-field v-model="field1" placeholder="Enter an an address, zipcode, or location" label="Address" name="field1" api-key="AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU"></place-autocomplete-field>
Sometimes you may need to autofill address components into other input fields...
<place-autocomplete-field
v-model="field2"
label="Address"
name="field2"
api-key="AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU"
placeholder="Enter an an address, zipcode, or location"
v-place-autofill:street="street"
v-place-autofill:city="city"
v-place-autofill:state="state"
v-place-autofill:zipcode="zip"
v-place-autofill:country="country">
</place-autocomplete-field>
<div class="card w-30">
<div class="card-body">
<p><b class="card-title">Enter an address above and watch the fields below get auto-filled...</b></p>
<p>
<label>Street</label><br>
<input name="street" v-model="street" class="form-control"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>Addr2</label><br>
<input name="addr2" v-model="addr2" class="form-control"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>City</label><br>
<input name="city" v-model="city" class="form-control"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>State</label><br>
<input name="state" v-model="state" class="form-control"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>Zip</label><br>
<input name="zip" v-model="zip" class="form-control"/>
</p>
<p>
<label>United States</label><br>
<input name="country" v-model="country" class="form-control"/>
</p>
</div>
</div>
npm run dev
Start the Rollup build process and watch the source files and trigger livereload when a file changes.
npm run commit
Makes a GIT commit with the current version from package.json. (This command is
called automatically in the
npm run release command.)
npm run release-patch
Compiles the latest source files, makes an incremental version bump (1.0.x) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.
npm run release-minor
Compiles the latest source files, makes a minor version bump (1.x.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.
npm run release-major
Compiles the latest source files, makes a major version bump (x.1.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.
npm run release
Compiles the latest source files for release, runs the
uglification process, makes the commit, and published the package. This command
is called automatically uses any of the other
npm run release-{type} commands.
npm run uglify
Rund the uglify library over the compiled source to create a
{package-name}.min.js file that Gzip and minifies that library.