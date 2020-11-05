Google Place Autocomplete

This Vue component incorporates full support the Google Places and Geocoder API's a single input field. The goal is provide the most native and seamlessly integrated solution possible.

Features

Built for Bootstrap 4

Works just like a native input field

Full support for keyboard accessibility and shortcuts

Fully customizable markup and extensible JS

Full support for Google Places and Geocoder API's

Use multiple instances on the same page

Easily auto-fill additional input fields with address component

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-place-autocomplete // ES6 Usage import Vue from 'vue' ; import VuePlaceAutocomplete from 'vue-place-autocomplete' ; Vue.use(VuePlaceAutocomplete);

CDN

https :

Default Usage

The default usage extends the InputField from vue-interface, so all the properties are inherited.

< div v-if = "field1" class = "alert alert-info" > Current Value: {{field1}} </ div > < place-autocomplete-field v-model = "field1" placeholder = "Enter an an address, zipcode, or location" label = "Address" name = "field1" api-key = "AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU" > </ place-autocomplete-field >

Autofill fields

Sometimes you may need to autofill address components into other input fields...

< place-autocomplete-field v-model = "field2" label = "Address" name = "field2" api-key = "AIzaSyAhSv9zWvisiTXRPRw6K8AE0DCmrRMpQcU" placeholder = "Enter an an address, zipcode, or location" v-place-autofill:street = "street" v-place-autofill:city = "city" v-place-autofill:state = "state" v-place-autofill:zipcode = "zip" v-place-autofill:country = "country" > </ place-autocomplete-field > < div class = "card w-30" > < div class = "card-body" > < p > < b class = "card-title" > Enter an address above and watch the fields below get auto-filled... </ b > </ p > < p > < label > Street </ label > < br > < input name = "street" v-model = "street" class = "form-control" /> </ p > < p > < label > Addr2 </ label > < br > < input name = "addr2" v-model = "addr2" class = "form-control" /> </ p > < p > < label > City </ label > < br > < input name = "city" v-model = "city" class = "form-control" /> </ p > < p > < label > State </ label > < br > < input name = "state" v-model = "state" class = "form-control" /> </ p > < p > < label > Zip </ label > < br > < input name = "zip" v-model = "zip" class = "form-control" /> </ p > < p > < label > United States </ label > < br > < input name = "country" v-model = "country" class = "form-control" /> </ p > </ div > </ div >

Build Commands

npm run dev

Start the Rollup build process and watch the source files and trigger livereload when a file changes.

npm run commit

Makes a GIT commit with the current version from package.json. (This command is called automatically in the npm run release command.)

npm run release-patch

Compiles the latest source files, makes an incremental version bump (1.0.x) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release-minor

Compiles the latest source files, makes a minor version bump (1.x.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release-major

Compiles the latest source files, makes a major version bump (x.1.0) to package.json, then makes a commit with new version, and finally publishes the latest build to NPM.

npm run release

Compiles the latest source files for release, runs the uglification process, makes the commit, and published the package. This command is called automatically uses any of the other npm run release-{type} commands.

npm run uglify