One easy-to-use component to show beautiful responsive timeline like jenkins blue ocean plugin.
NOTE: Vue Pipeline is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.
npm install vue-pipeline
import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePipeline from 'vue-pipeline'
Vue.use(VuePipeline)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|x
|number
|50
|The x coordinate of the starting point of the graph
|y
|number
|55
|The y coordinate of the starting point of the graph
|xstep
|number
|120
|The position horizontally from a previous node.
|ystep
|number
|50
|The position vertically from a previous node.
|data
|Array
|[]
|data
|lineStyle
|string
|default
|There are 3 types of line: ' default',' bessel','line'
|showArrow
|boolean
|false
|whether show arrow for each line.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
|string
|null
|The title of each node
|hint
|string
|null
|The hint of each node
|status
|string
|null
|Status of each node, There are 6 type of status:
start,
succeed,
running,
failure,
paused,
unstable,
end
|next
|Array
|[]
|The edge connected with this node
|next: index
|number
|null
|The index of another node of this edge
|next: weight
|number
|null
|The weight of this edge
Sample Data:
let data = [
{
name: "Start",
hint: "1m23s",
status: "start",
next: [{ index: 1, weight: 2 }]
},
{
name: "Ammouncement Import",
hint: "1m23s",
status: "success",
next: [
{ index: 2, weight: 0 },
{ index: 4, weight: 2 }
]
},
{
name: "Employee ID to Onboarding",
hint: "2m23s",
status: "failure",
next: [{ index: 3, weight: 0 }]
},
{
name: "Personal Basic Info",
hint: "2m23s",
status: "paused",
next: [{ index: 4, weight: 0 }]
},
{ name: "End ", hint: "2m23s", status: "end", next: [] }
];
|Name
|Params
|Description
|@click
|node
|Occurs when node is clicked
|Name
|params
|Description
|render
|Node
|render the whole graph again
If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues or submit pull requests.
Thanks!
yarn install
// Compiles and hot-reloads for development
yarn run serve
npm version patch
npm version minor
npm version major
yarn run lint