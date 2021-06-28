One easy-to-use component to show beautiful responsive timeline like jenkins blue ocean plugin.

To get started, check out:

NOTE: Vue Pipeline is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.

Features

Created Graph according your data dynamiclly

Responsive web design

svg component

Fully configurable

Via data attributes

Show/Hide arrow

3 kinds of lines

support graph and tree view

Single node selection

Different status for each node

Different weight for each edge

Different color for each node and edge

Install

npm install vue-pipeline

import Vue from 'vue' import VuePipeline from 'vue-pipeline' Vue.use(VuePipeline)

Props

Props of Pipeline

Name Type Default Description x number 50 The x coordinate of the starting point of the graph y number 55 The y coordinate of the starting point of the graph xstep number 120 The position horizontally from a previous node. ystep number 50 The position vertically from a previous node. data Array [] data lineStyle string default There are 3 types of line: ' default',' bessel','line' showArrow boolean false whether show arrow for each line.

Props for each node

Name Type Default Description name string null The title of each node hint string null The hint of each node status string null Status of each node, There are 6 type of status: start , succeed , running , failure , paused , unstable , end next Array [] The edge connected with this node next: index number null The index of another node of this edge next: weight number null The weight of this edge

Sample Data:

let data = [ { name : "Start" , hint : "1m23s" , status : "start" , next : [{ index : 1 , weight : 2 }] }, { name : "Ammouncement Import" , hint : "1m23s" , status : "success" , next : [ { index : 2 , weight : 0 }, { index : 4 , weight : 2 } ] }, { name : "Employee ID to Onboarding" , hint : "2m23s" , status : "failure" , next : [{ index : 3 , weight : 0 }] }, { name : "Personal Basic Info" , hint : "2m23s" , status : "paused" , next : [{ index : 4 , weight : 0 }] }, { name : "End " , hint : "2m23s" , status : "end" , next : [] } ];

Events

Name Params Description @click node Occurs when node is clicked

Function

Name params Description render Node render the whole graph again

Contributing

If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues or submit pull requests.

Thanks!

Local Development

yarn install yarn run serve

publish a new version

npm version patch npm version minor npm version major

Lints and fixes files