Readme

vue-pipeline

npm npm GitHub stars GitHub forks license Build Status

One easy-to-use component to show beautiful responsive timeline like jenkins blue ocean plugin.

中文

sample

To get started, check out:

LICENSE

NOTE: Vue Pipeline is licensed under The MIT License. Completely free, you can arbitrarily use and modify this plugin. If this plugin is useful to you, you can Star this repo, your support is my biggest motive force, thanks.

Features

  • Created Graph according your data dynamiclly
  • Responsive web design
  • svg component
  • Fully configurable
  • Via data attributes
  • Show/Hide arrow
  • 3 kinds of lines
  • support graph and tree view
  • Single node selection
  • Different status for each node
  • Different weight for each edge
  • Different color for each node and edge

Install

npm install vue-pipeline

import Vue from 'vue'
import VuePipeline from 'vue-pipeline'

Vue.use(VuePipeline)

Props

Props of Pipeline

NameTypeDefaultDescription
xnumber50The x coordinate of the starting point of the graph
ynumber55The y coordinate of the starting point of the graph
xstepnumber120The position horizontally from a previous node.
ystepnumber50The position vertically from a previous node.
dataArray[]data
lineStylestringdefaultThere are 3 types of line: ' default',' bessel','line'
showArrowbooleanfalsewhether show arrow for each line.

Props for each node

NameTypeDefaultDescription
namestringnullThe title of each node
hintstringnullThe hint of each node
statusstringnullStatus of each node, There are 6 type of status: start,succeed,running,failure,paused,unstable,end
nextArray[]The edge connected with this node
next: indexnumbernullThe index of another node of this edge
next: weightnumbernullThe weight of this edge

Sample Data:

let data = [
  {
    name: "Start",
    hint: "1m23s",
    status: "start",
    next: [{ index: 1, weight: 2 }]
  },
  {
    name: "Ammouncement Import",
    hint: "1m23s",
    status: "success",
    next: [
      { index: 2, weight: 0 },
      { index: 4, weight: 2 }
    ]
  },
  {
    name: "Employee ID to Onboarding",
    hint: "2m23s",
    status: "failure",
    next: [{ index: 3, weight: 0 }]
  },
  {
    name: "Personal Basic Info",
    hint: "2m23s",
    status: "paused",
    next: [{ index: 4, weight: 0 }]
  },
  { name: "End ", hint: "2m23s", status: "end", next: [] }
];

Events

NameParamsDescription
@clicknodeOccurs when node is clicked

Function

NameparamsDescription
renderNoderender the whole graph again

Contributing

If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues or submit pull requests.

Thanks!

Local Development

yarn install
// Compiles and hot-reloads for development
yarn run serve

publish a new version

npm version patch
npm version minor
npm version major

Lints and fixes files

yarn run lint

